Out and About – November 2016

By: Rachel Rocks

Happy Anniversary to us!!! I can’t believe we’ve been hitting the streets with the PA Musician Magazine for 35 years!!! That is 420 Issues!!! Holy camoley! Congrats Mom and Dad on seeing Dad’s vision into fruition. Dad is definitely one of those guys that when he gets his mind made up that he’s going to do something, he does it and gets it done, no matter what it takes! This magazine has had its ups and downs throughout the years, but overall it has provided for me and my family. We’ve always had a roof over our heads and food to eat, plus all the many extras that kids beg for. So, thank you to all of our advertisers, readers, supporters, friends, and family, without all of you, we wouldn’t be! You keep reading, so we keep writing. It has also been 10 years since I first went Out and About!! Yes, 10 YEARS! Time flies when you are having fun, and I’ve definitely been having a lot of fun.

My article this month begins with a trip to Hollywood Casino with my friend Holly to see Emily’s Toybox. Hollywood Casino unfortunately doesn’t allow me to take my camera in their facility, which personally I think is ridiculous when everyone else has their cell phones with cameras, but whatever… Hollywood Casino is quite an interesting place to see a band. It has a great stage and a nice huge dance floor. One thing about the casino is it is a great place to people watch. There are so many people of all ages and shapes and sizes on the dance floor. It is very entertaining in itself. Then ya throw in Emily’s Toybox and things just get crazy. There is no swearing from the stage, but ETB knows they just need to play the song and their crowd will sing the words for them. Emily’s Toybox has been playing for so many years they’ve developed one heck of a fan base. It’s always nice to see so many people out supporting local music! After we both lost a couple bucks in the slot machines we decided it was time to move on.

Our next stop was at the Colonial Lounge for the Nate Myers Trio. It worked out great to be able to see their reaction of seeing Nate on the cover last month all by himself. If you know Nate Myers, you easily know he is by far one of the most humble guys on the planet. It was almost impossible to take a picture of him all by himself. Unfortunately, since we couldn’t get all the guys in one place at one time at such short notice, it was the best thing we could do. I think ultimately it worked out great. When we got the Colonial Lounge Nate, Pete, and Chad were jamming away and everyone was moving and grooving to the music. The Colonial Lounge is just a nice place to sit back, relax, and chill… after the craziness of the casino, it was just what I needed. You can catch The Nate Myers Trio most Tuesdays starting at 8pm at The Grotto Pub in Enola. Plus you can catch the full Nate Myers and the Aces throughout the midstate and beyond. Check out their full schedule at www.natemyers.com.

The next night I was finally home the same time Smokin Gunnz were back at the Double K. Smokin Gunnz always draw a huge crowd at the Double K and this night was no different. All of the tables were packed, and it was standing room only. The dance floor wasn’t as packed as usual, I think everyone was exhausted from it being a beautiful day outside. I’m just glad people still came out to enjoy the music and to sit back and enjoy a nice relaxing night with their friends. Smokin Gunnz just got back from their super great week at Ocean City Maryland’s Bike Week. Sometime I will get down there and experience the madness. They will be back rockin’ the Double K on Thanksgiving Eve! Get your pies baked early and your turkey in the oven so you can come out and enjoy some deep friend Southern Rock! Check out their ad for their full schedule in this issue or on their website, www.smokingunnz.com.

The following weekend I was already up in Perry County visiting family and on the way home I decided to swing in to Tubby’s. Fith was just taking the stage, and unfortunately I once again just missed Nothingmen. I’ve heard a lot about those guys. They are one of the newest cover/original bands out there jamming the area everywhere they possibly can. They have a great line-up of experienced musicians, and with Trevor Schubert as their lead vocalist, I’m sure they can rock your faces off! One of these days I will make it out early enough to see their show, or hopefully some venue will give them their well deserved headlining spot.

I haven’t seen Fith in an extremely long time. I guess, from what I’ve been told, they took a hiatus for a few years, but they are back and they are ready to rock! When I was looking at their Facebook page they even have a link to their myspace page, so you know they’ve been around for a very long time… lol. Adam is an amazing lead singer with a strong voice and great stage presence. Plus Don Price has been rocking many different bands for years on guitar and it’s always great to see him rockin’ the stage. I’m glad I was at the right place at the right time and got a chance to check these guys out. It was a great time for sure!

Another show I’m totally bummed I missed was Jackyl. I also heard that was quite a show! Tubby’s does a great job at bringing different bands in and mixing up their band schedule to give everyone a chance. Ritt does a great job behind the sound board making any band sound as good as he possibly can. Tubby’s room is huge compared to other local rooms, there are plenty of seats on a regular night, and still a nice big dance floor. They also have the ability to pull all of the tables out like they did for the Jackyl show and pack as many people in as possible. If you want to go see a band somewhere with a great stage, lights, and sound, check out Tubby’s ad in this issue. They also do a great job at mixing up the genres of music so there is usually something for everyone, with everything from country to metal, and a lot of rockin’ music in between!

The next time I got the chance to go Out and About I headed to Johnny Joe’s for Penntera. I’ve only seen Penntera on Tubby’s nice big stage for so long it was hard to see them on such a tiny stage, but they still rocked as hard as they possibly could. It was my first time seeing them with their new lead singer Mikey Papers. I’m so glad they were able to find a new front man so quickly that obviously loves Pantera as much as the rest of them. Mikey does a great job at not only singing the songs himself, but getting the crowd involved too. As the night went on the dance floor in front of Mikey got more and more crowded with people singing and dancing along. November 12th Penntera will be back up at Tubby’s on the big stage tearing it apart! Opening up the night for them will be Shout at the Devil. You can check out Penntera’s ad in this issue for their full schedule. If you love Pantera’s “Cemetery Gates,” “Cowboys from Hell,” or “Walk,” or any of the other amazing Pantera songs, do yourself a favor and get out there and check these guys out, trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

The next night I headed out to see the band on our cover this month, Latimore Sky. I only got a chance to catch these guys once before at the Millennium Music Conference, so I wanted to go see a good full show so I could get a real feel of what Latimore Sky is all about. These guys are an original/cover band. Their originals are very powerful and you can just feel their emotion and their passion when they play them. They also do a great job at covering a lot of your favorite artists with everything from rock n’ roll to country. I went down to the Glad Crab in Dallastown to see these guys. I haven’t been to the Glad Crab in years. It was cool getting out to a different venue that supports local music. There aren’t many left and we have to get out there and support the ones that do! Latimore Sky does an amazing job at providing their own lights and sound. Syd has a whole pedal system designed just to control the lights, it’s a pretty impressive set-up, I’ve never seen anything quite like it. You can read all about Latimore Sky in this month’s issue, you can also see their full schedule in their ad. On a side note they are looking for a new bass player, their current bass player, Jeff, is moving to North Carolina to live closer to his family. If you want to be part of a band that has their act together and loves playing, reach out to them at latimoresky@gmail.com.

Well that’s all for this month… It’s hard to believe 10 YEARS of being Out and About, seeing bands and meeting new amazing people. Things have changed yet stayed the same in so many ways. I’ve seen so many amazing bands come and go, and sometimes even come back again. Speaking of coming back again… Did you hear Take 147 is coming back to the stage!! Their first show back is actually this Friday, Oct. 28th, unfortunately this issue won’t be out in time for you to know that, but I’m sure I will be writing all about it next month. Take 147 will only be performing every couple of months, so when you see that they are playing, I hope you take advantage and get out there and check them out. The only change to their line up is that Princess Patty will not be returning to the stage with them, their new drummer is Scott Kinsey. Another band I am excited to see is coming back to Tubby’s is Candelight Red on Friday, November 25th. They will also be playing at a few other PA locations in November, so if you were a fan of theirs since the beginning like I am, check out their schedule on their website. Candelight Red was sponsored by Jagermeister.. CURSE YOU JAGER. Their name brings back many memories of the Hardware Bar. I always hated going down there alone, but Candelight Red was one of the bands I would make the exception for. The worst part about the November 25th date is that it’s also the same night Kix is back at the Radisson for their yearly attack! In all of my 10 years that is definitely the case, it seems that so much of the best stuff happens on the same exact day at the same exact time. Sometimes I really do wish they would get that cloning machine done so I can be more than one place at a time. Not to mention that is also Black Friday, so chances are I will be up at the crack of dawn running around for the best deals, so I will also be exhausted… lol. One band that has remained the same since the beginning is Steel. No new members, the same guys, rockin’ their hearts out at every show! They are the very first band I saw at Angie’s in Highspire. They are truly an amazing group of people inside and out, on and off the stage too! Steel are the real deal, that’s for sure. Check out their ad in this issue and get out there and support them. I know one of their bigger shows this month is at the Middletown Moose on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 23rd. You can check out their full schedule in this issue and get there and rock n’ roll all night with these guys. That’s another thing is they’ve also advertised with us every month for OVER 10 years too! There are plenty of musicians that I’ve seen playing for all 10 years, but mostly they are with new members/bands along the way somewhere. Thank you so much to all of our advertisers, readers, and supporters. We truly would not be without all of you. Thank you to everyone who has welcomed me into their “family” or their business with open arms. I’ve truly felt loved and appreciated (for the most part) from all of you! I will continue to support local music as long as I possibly can. Music is good for the soul, and it definitely helps make me a much happier person!

Earlier I mentioned the Millennium Music Conference. They have already selected quite a few bands for the 21st MMC in February, but you can still submit for a showcase thru November. So, it’s not too late! Get those submissions in!!! Even if your band doesn’t get a showcase spot if you submit you still get free admission to the trade show/panels, and all of the networking you can imagine. Every year of the MMC it is a 4 day party that takes a whole month to recover from. We all have a blast and we all have one thing in common, MUSIC. People play, talk, see, hear, and feel music, all weekend long!! The MMC is definitely one of the biggest parties of the year for the Harrisburg area. The part that continues to kill me every year is how little the local musicians support it. I know the story, trust me I’ve heard it, you have to play venues that you get paid to play for free. The cool part is the other bands that you are exposed to during your showcase, trade shows with them, go to new towns, see new sights. Come to the trade show, talk to people, mingle… My personal opinion of the MMC and any conference for that matter, is that it is what you make of it… If you sit in your room at the hotel, or stay at your house and don’t come meet everyone yeah it will seem lame, but trust me, it’s not. Head to the trade show with a backpack full of fun, merch, CDs, download cards, etc. Create your gimmick so people will remember you. If you’ve been around long enough you might remember Lzzy Hale walking through in a beautiful white dress, carrying a rose.. Promoting her “Rose in December” song. Yes, it’s true Halestorm got started in the PA Musician Magazine and in the state of PA!! Anything is possible, any band can “make it” you just have to find a way to be creative and find your niche, just like Halestorm. If you have any questions about the MMC, check out their ad in this issue, or visit them online at www.musicconference.net. Hope to see you there!

I think I’m done ranting and raving for the month. I am extremely thankful to be Rachel Rocks Out and About supporting local music. I’m thankful to all of my readers and supporters. I’m also thankful when I meet new readers while we are all Out and About, so please stop me and say Hi! You can always reach me at RachelRocks@pamusician.net. Oh, and for the record. Still going strong… 52 days sober!! Get out there and support local music! Have a very Happy Thanksgiving with your family and friends!!!