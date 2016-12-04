Across the Desk – December 2016

By: Robin Noll

It’s a great day. After doing a job for 30 plus years one starts to wonder if one (meaning me) should be doing something else. For some reason that is what has been going on in my mind lately. It makes it hard to keep your mojo going and get your “job” done in a timely fashion. As a result I have the weekend to think about such things as I missed my print time (once again) and they rescheduled me according to my past history (smile) which hasn’t been timely. But life goes on. One thing nice is I’ll be able to spend some quality time with Mason Boob, my grandson whose birthday it is on the 5th. We have a hot date tonight, Friday the 2nd as his mom is taking his brother to see Five Finger Death Punch. We’ll all have fun.

There is a lot going on throughout Pennsylvania in the music industry, it’s not what it “use to be” but it is, what is. As I gather information for each issue and as my email gets filled with request upon request to write about or give press to the multitude of projects: new releases, new bands, new music, shows, benefits, tours, big projects, small projects etc. It totally blows my mind and I know that although the music scene isn’t what it was it is still vital and it is full of growth and activity as musicians and creative individuals strive to express themselves through music and art. Rachel alone saw 14 bands in one month’s time. Read Jim Price’s article and try to figure out how he can see so many shows and performers in one month —I dare you. So, as usual, in our pages we strive to promote those who keep us alive with their hard earned cash because we are solely supported by our advertisers and we need that money to keep going. We don’t have grants or donations (donations would be nice). We do have another paper, The Shopper’s Remedy, which i solely do on my own, sell ads, answer the phone, gather the info, design ads, design the paper, put it together. So I keep busy and unfortunately don’t make enough money to hire help (I’m not so good at the business end. I like the creative part more) and I’m also a bit of a control freak (don’t tell my kids). That’s how it is in the music business and in any business where we are striving to “Do it Ourselves” (DIY).

Speaking of small businesses that are doing it on their own, there are several music stores throughout Pennsylvania who need your support this holiday season before you go to a “Big Box” store. These stores are loaded with gear and great equipment for the music lover in your family.

Mike’s Music located in Harrisburg by the Colonial Park Mall, come off the highway going right. Mike’s specialty is pick ups at great prices. Mike ships all over the world.

Players Exchange located in Lemoyne is for those who are into historical fines and high quality and vintage gear. Scott, the owner, is great friends with Shea Quinn and they are in “The Band Who Sold the World” a project that performs the ultimate David Bowie tribute. They started this project before David Bowie had passed. They have performed it a few times and are only doing select performances but I hear it is amazing. Scott is amazing on bass plus other instruments.

Bernie’s in Hershey has a great selection of the newest gear and Joe, the owner is super nice and will give you the attention if you need help in getting that special gift.

Creter Guitar Shop is totally amazing. Matt is a true craftsmen and an awesome guitarist. He has some amazing gear enclosed in glass shelves that will make your jaw drop. He will make sure you leave his store with musical gear that is ready to go. Matt is located in Jonestown in the hub of that small community.

Noteworthy Guitars in Mechanicsburg is stocked full of new gear and everything you can possibly need. Ed just opened this year and has a coupon in our pages where you can save up to 15%. Ed is also a musician who knows the musicians need to find that perfect instrument that has the quality, tone and feel to achieve the sound that enhances one’s music.

Woodshed Guitar Works in Carlisle is another great shop for musical gear and quality repair work and ability to set up your guitar. There’s more to buying a guitar than buying one and playing it right away, it actually needs to be set up with the right strings and some adjustments. I don’t know all the details but Chris does at Woodshed. Chris also performs in Smokin Gunnz and Single Barrel. He’s another busy DIY guy.

If you want to take a walk back in history head to Guitars on George. Jerry Duncan is a serious collector and another great musician with loads of stories based on fact. He knows his stuff and his gear. His store is small but your appetite for musical gear will build as you stand in his store.

John Donavan owns Yin Yang Music in Wilburton and is serving that small community so you don’t have to wait until you travel miles to purchase your musical gear or get lessons. John is a musician himself so he understands your needs to feed that musical gear beast that dwells in all music lovers hearts. He always has great deals and contest so stop by and see what he has to offer.

Schoolhouse Music actually started in a one room schoolhouse but has actually moved to a bigger location between Bloomsburg and Danville. He is located at 1906 Motor Boulevard, Danville. Schoolhouse opened their doors in 1983 and has advertised with us every month and has paid us every month for 33 years! It’s people like Scott that keep these pages coming to you month after month.

Guitar Villa located in Bethlehem has everything you need. I was on their website and they have an amazing owner John J. Slog, who has a history on the music scene that will astound you. They have musicians working at Guitar Villa that will make sure what you purchase will provide the music you need.

My goal this year is to have each of the music store owners on our cover with their stories being told to encourage you to support these local businesses that need your business. Also at each of these stores you can pick up your new monthly copy of the Pennsylvania Musician magazine. Thank you to all of you guys who support us each and every month. I do love what I have the privilege to do in serving the music community I just wish I could do it better and more timely (smile).

WOW, what a beautiful sunrise this morning.