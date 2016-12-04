Nationals – December 2016

By Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers N Rollers ! The past month stared with the return of garage rockers The Orwells on Nov 1 at Washington DC’s DC9 club. A sold out show of incredible energy to open their brief 10-date tour across the States to the UK. The Chicago based band will release their new album Terrible Human Beings on Feb 17. Be sure to check out The Orwells greatest latest single, “They Put a Body in the Bayou.”

Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara visited Philadelphia’s Fillmore on Nov 3 as part of their “Love You To Death” worldwide tour. The twin sisters have a career over two decades that has evolved from indie musicians to full blown pop stars. Tegan and Sara have released eight studio albums and numerous EPs. In 1999 they signed with Neil Young’s label Vapor Records and have since toured with Neil Young, The Pretenders, Ryan Adams, The Killers, Katy Perry, Paramore and Weezer among others.

A highlight of the month included a trip North to Hummels Wharf, PA where ‘80s metal band Faster Pussycat performed on Nov 5. The show promoted by Fisher Promotions also included local artists Colors Best Kept Black and the return of regional powerhouse Harpo. A huge venue at the Fire Company and a great crowd who reminisced and rocked to Faster Pussycat hits “Slip of the Tongue,” “Bathroom Wall” and “House of Pain.” A very memorable night and massive thank you to Travis Fisher for his kindness. His promotion company has brought many National artists to the area including: KIX, Slaughter, Night Ranger and Queensryche.

Spoken-word artist Henry Rollins brought his recent tour to Harrisburg’s Whitaker Center on Nov 7. In addition to touring the former Black Flag singer has written many books, pursued acting and is a television and radio host. Rollins spoke briefly about the upcoming presidential election, his world travels and told many music stories regarding times spent with the Ramones, Lemmy Kilmister and David Bowie.

FIDLAR returned to the East Coast on Nov 10 and blew away the Howard Theatre in Washington DC. The skate punk band just finished a tour with Swmrs and The Frights and also made an appearance on the Conan O’Brien show and played their single “West Coast.” FIDLAR are from Los Angeles and their name is an acronym for F*** It Dog, Life’s A Risk.

Lastly, it was off to the Ardmore Music Hall outside of Philadelphia for the yearly reunion show of Tommy Conwell & the Young Rumblers on Nov 19. Always a great time and sold-out crowd to welcome back Conwell and his original band. Conwell is still an amazing musician and entertainer, a nice trip down memory lane to hear songs like, “Love’s On Fire,” “I’m Home” and “Walking On The Water.”

NATIONAL NEWS ! York-based alternative-rock band Live has reunited with former lead singer Ed Kowalczyk. The band split up in 2008, but continued to perform with other singers since 2012. Chad Taylor, Chad Gracey, Patrick Dahlheimer and Kowalczyk formed Live in 1985. All four graduated from William Penn High School in 1989. Live is best known for its 1994 album “Throwing Copper” and hits including “Lightning Crashes” and “Selling the Drama.” In 1996, the group was voted Artist of the Year by readers of Rolling Stone magazine.

Bruce Springsteen recently broke down on his motorcycle in Freehold, New Jersey. A group of bikers from the Freehold American Legion were riding on Veterans Day when the noticed a stranded motorcyclist. When they stopped to help, they were surprised to meet Springsteen. Unable to get the bike running, Springsteen hopped on the back of another and they headed to a local bar, where the gang hung out together until his ride showed up.

Pop star Justin Bieber gave an impromptu free performance at a small Toronto bar. The Canadian-born Bieber visited the Fifth Pubhouse by himself on Nov 4, where he ordered a whiskey and coke at the bar while watching the Toronto Raptors basketball game. Bieber then suddenly sat down at the piano and performed several songs, including his hit “Sorry.” Bieber wasn’t paid for his performance, but his bar tab was covered. “Covering the tab was really the least we can do as he was being so gracious. His incredible live performance on the piano and down to earth interaction with our customers and staff were the highlights of the night.”

Sadly, music lost four notable artists this past month … Leonard Cohen died in his sleep after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home on Nov 7. The singer, songwriter and poet behind “Hallelujah,” ‘‘Bird on a Wire” and “Suzanne” was 82 when he died. Cohen known for his deep voice that plunged to gravelly depths. He toured as recently as earlier this year and released a new album just last month. His “Hallelujah” became a cult hit when it was covered by musician Jeff Buckley in 1994.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell died at the age of 74 on Nov 13. Russell had heart bypass surgery in July and was recovering from that at the time of his death. He had been planning on resuming touring in January. He recorded hit songs himself like “Tight Rope” and “Lady Blue” and participated in “The Concert for Bangla Desh.” John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison played on his first album, Leon Russell. He produced and played on recording sessions for Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra, Ike and Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones and many others. Elton John, Bruce Hornsby, Willie Nelson and others will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Dap Kings soul singer Sharon Jones, passed away after battling pancreatic cancer at the age of 60 on Nov 18. Jones didn’t find stardom until middle age when she debuted her first album in 2002 at the age of 46. She then grew into a dynamic, show-stopping performer, idolizing the Godfather of Soul and would later be frequently tagged as “the female James Brown.” Jones toured as recently as this summer while undergoing chemotherapy, she stated ““You got to be brave. I want to use the time that I have. I don’t want to spend it all laid up, wishing I had done that gig.” Her torrid powerful performances were fueled by her audience and she forgot the pain.

Dead Or Alive founder Pete Burns died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 57. Burns founded Dead Or Alive in 1980. The band exploded into the mainstream with the ‘80s hit “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

