Out and About – December 2016

It’s hard to believe it’s already time to write the last article of 2016. Time sure does fly when you’re having fun and even when you’re not. Thanks to all of the amazing talent that was willing to play over the very fun and yet very crazy Thanksgiving holiday, I was able to squeeze in a bunch of bands this month. Nothing to it, but to get to it, so here goes…

The first show of the month started a very long time ago, back at the end of October when Take 147 took the stage again!!! I am thrilled to say they are back and ready to rock. Unfortunately, Princess Patty Wilson chose to move on to a new project, but even tho they are huge shoes to fill, Scott Kinsey took the throne behind the kit and got the ladies rockin’ again! It turns out I wasn’t the only one that missed them because Tubby’s was PACKED. It was great to see they had Frayed Nott open the show for them which was a huge opportunity for them. Hopefully they gained some new fans in the process. I missed Frayed Nott, but heard they rocked the stage once again. I know Take 147 definitely rocked it! People were singing and dancing along and it was like they never left. They definitely learned a lot of new material and they had all of the wrinkles ironed out and the rocked the night away. During their set break Ro even broke out an original solo! We were all so proud of her, and she killed it! Great job Ro! If you never heard Ro sing, you are truly missing out. They are only going to be playing about once every quarter so mark your calendars now for their next show, January 27th, at Gullifty’s in New Cumberland.

The next night I headed out for a new adventure to Pete’s in New Cumberland for Natalie Darkes. I thought it was just an acoustic night, but she also had a keyboard player and a percussionist with her. The three of them played quite a few songs that my friend Michelle and I could easily sing along too. We had a great night just catching up and listening to some great music. Pete’s is definitely a tight spot for a whole band to set up, but they managed to all squeeze in there. There were also quite a few people jammed in the bar area bopping along to the music. It’s always fun checking out new places and bands with my friend Michelle. We just never know what our next adventure will get us into. To find out where Natalie is playing next, check out her schedule in this issue.

After I dropped Michelle off at her place, it was time to head up to Tubby’s. I’ve heard a lot about JJGun, and finally had some time to go check them out. Unfortunately by the time I got there I missed the Jukehouse Bombers. They played for us at the Millennium Music Conference on our acoustic stage and I loved them! I was bummed I missed their rockin’ set on the big stage. When I got there JJGunn was already playing. They were trying something new and different, they were actually auditioning keyboard players at the show. They would play a few songs with one keyboard player and then they’d switch it up. JohnyB is a great singer and guitar player. He kept the night flowing smoothly. A couple of times they would go off on a crazy jam session, but that in itself was pretty awesome. I can’t imagine being those keyboard players, auditioning with a new band has to be intense in itself, but playing in front of a crowd would’ve been too overwhelming for me. I never heard who the new “official” keyboard player is, but you couldn’t go wrong with either of the guys I heard playing.

The next night I headed up to Perry County for a Halloween Party at The Facktory in Liverpool. It was a private party with just a DJ, but what an amazing space! If you are looking for a place for a private party, or even a cool spot to record some songs, the Facktory is the place for you. It has plenty of free parking, it used to be an old sewing factory, but now it’s just a huge hollowed out room. He has a kitchen area for serving food/drinks, a stage, huge dance floor, ping pong and other fun games, and even an indoor basketball area. He also has a “bunk room” if you need to stay overnight. Brent, the owner is super accommodating. If you are trying to set up a special event and tired of the same old rooms, give Brent a call, 717-444-3141.

After the Halloween Party on the way home, I stopped for the last half of Back in Black at Tubby’s. I’ve been busy every time they’ve come to town lately, so I’m glad our schedules finally fell in line again. It was the first time I saw Dan playing the lead guitar for the whole show. Man oh days, that kid has energy!! Back in Black never disappoints, it’s always one heck of a show. Tony even seems like he’s picked up his energy on the stage, keeping up with Dan. It was a great night of music as usual. I was glad to see a great crowd out supporting Back in Black, it’s definitely well deserved.

This past month Nick Meyers celebrated 10 Years of 717 Entertainment. To celebrate he had 2 nights of amazing music at Gullifty’s. I was busy for most of it, but I did catch the tail end. I made it just in time for the reunion of Rhea Silvia. 8 years ago in the days of myspace I absolutely loved these guys, and I still do. Jason Barshinger, Mike Adams, and Cory McClain are an amazing trio. At one point Mike was actually standing on his pedal board with both feet working his pedals while ripping away on a guitar solo! They way they sync on the stage is unbelievable. They unfortunately don’t play out together anymore… Rhea Silvia hit the stage again just for this one special Reunion Show. Unfortunately life happened, Mike moved to Pittsburg, Cory got married, and Jason just officially got engaged, but still plays a lot of solo music every chance he gets. I was personally hoping this would encourage them to get together to play again regularly, but unfortunately they just all live too far apart now.

The next band to hit the stage was VoidHidden from Mechanicsburg. They are a new young band with lots of wild energy. They started playing out back in April. Their lead singer has energy that is even a little over the top. He often helps out with the percussion, whether the drummer likes it or not. Keep your eye out for this heavy rock/metal band. They are sneaking their way into the scene.

The last band of the night was Observe the 93rd. The day started at 2:30 in the afternoon, so it was impressive to see they still had quite a few people there to support them to the bitter end. It’s awesome to see all of the success Observe the 93rd has had in the past couple of years. They released their latest CD back in June, and have been playing as much as they possibly can. They are always tons of fun to watch. Derek’s voice is so distinctive and just simply amazing. It’s always a treat when I catch these guys, not only are they amazing musicians, but they are also great guys to hang out with before and after their show. They are an all-around class act! That was the end of 717 Entertainment’s special show. Congrats Nick on surviving 10 years.. It’s definitely not easy, especially in this scene. Nick is having another big show coming up on January 7th at Gullifty’s for his birthday. If you want to see some great regional bands, it would definitely be a great show to check out.

My next night out I headed to Ted’s on 22 to see Nate Myers and the Aces. It was my first time to the “new” Ted’s to see a band. When they opened the new location a year ago they put in a little stage and some built in lighting. Honestly when I heard they were putting in a stage I was hoping for a little more, but at least it is something and at least they are supporting live music. Nate Myers and the Aces were a blast as always. It was awesome to see the whole band rockin’ out and having a good time. They as always had a guest performer come up with them once in a while, this time it was a percussionist that brought along a bag of tricks with shakers, tambourines, etc.. Nate Myers and the Aces just added him right in to the show and let the wild times continue. If you want to have a good night out on the town that will get you up and shakin’ check out their schedule at www.natemyers.com.

After hanging with Nate Myers and the Aces for a set I headed out to Double K for Single Barrel. I haven’t seen these guys for a few months, so it was good to catch them Out and About again. They’ve played at Double K a few times now, and it’s cool to see how accepting the Double K crowd is to their songs. They play songs you don’t regularly here on the radio, some people even thing they are originals because they are so off the cuff, but really they are just great songs with amazing lyrics that are so truthful to the life of today, that society tries to hide them from us! Luckily Single Barrel is out there and willing to introduce us to some of the best rock n’ roll out there. Check out Single Barrel’s ad in this issue to see where they will be rockin’ next.

The next night out kicked off my long weekend of Thanksgiving Fun!! For Thanksgiving Eve I started out back at Double K for Smokin Gunnz. If you want to have a big party at Double K, Smokin Gunnz is definitely the band you want. As usual it was packed and crazy with Smokin Gunnz on the stage, even if it was a Wednesday night. I’m just glad my sister was hosting Thanksgiving this year so I had no worries and could rock the night away. Bob and Chris’s harmonies are absolutely amazing and when you add in the harmonies of Chris and Mike’s guitars, it simply blows you away! Rick also got himself a beautiful, new shiny red bass. He was having a blast with it up on the stage playing away! Check out their ad in this issue to see where they will be bringing their deep friend smokin’ southern rock to next!

After hanging with Smokin Gunnz for a while I headed over to the Pour House on Derry St. to finish my night with Hot Like Molly. There was all kinds of crazy energy pouring off the stage and dance floor when I got there. They can cover songs from pretty much any generation of music. The range of Jamie Kay’s voice is amazing, I swear that girl can sing just about anything. One thing she didn’t sing that Mark sang was the cover of “Fire Water Burn” by the Bloodhound Gang. I’m pretty sure he created some of his own personal touches on the verses, but the chorus we all got to help sing, and dance along. With Drew, Jamie Kay, and Mark all having wireless equipment they were constantly out interacting and being crazy with the crowd. Doug was stuck behind the kit, but he has so much energy it just pours out from behind the kit and smacks you in the face. Hot Like Molly is a great party band that will be sure to have you up singing and dancing along!

After some delicious Thanksgiving Dinner at my sister Andrea’s, and lots of crazy shopping with my good friend Michelle, it was time to get back to the music… Friday night I went to see Candlelight Red at Tubby’s. I haven’t seen these guys in quite a few years, since the lovely Harrisburg Hardware Bar days. They went on a little hiatus for a little while, but I’m glad to say they are back on the road. Needless to say they are just as amazing as ever, if not even more! Their stage presence is unbelievable. With lights, fog, risers, and just crazy motion everywhere, I really don’t know how these guys can play so flawlessly with everything they have going on. It’s pretty cool to see Jeremy and Jamie both have their own techs now taking care of instrument changes. They have lots of Official Music videos on YouTube too. I’m glad I made it out to see them again. It was well worth the sleep deprived trip.

The last band of my crazy Thanksgiving extravaganza was the annual WTPA Birthday Bash with Kix. After hosting Thanksgiving with the in-laws and being exhausted, I still mustered up the energy and made it in time to see Kix take the stage. I don’t know if Steve was feeling his age or not when he was on the stage but he kept mentioning about their first album was from 1981, that is 35 years ago! It’s hard to believe these guys have been rocking that long. It’s also hard to believe Steve can still jump so high in the air and land in a complete split! I mean some of the youngest guys out there can’t do that! My question is, how does he not split his pants?!? Anyway… they might’ve only been on the stage for a little over an hour, but they just fly from song to song. Their latest release has the perfect name, “Rock Your Face Off” because that is what they do the whole time they are on the stage. Once again it was one heck of a show to an absolutely packed room! It’s awesome to see there is still plenty of love and support out there for Kix.

This week, on December 2nd, I am looking very forward to taking my 14 year old son, Zack, to his first big concert, Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown at the Giant Center. I am very thankful to Stan Levinstone from SLP Concerts, Steve Toepfer from the Madison Ticket Agency, Tim Louie, and everyone else involved that hooked me up with tickets to the show. I’m sure it’s going to be a night to remember. I will be writing all about our experience in my January article..



One more quick note… I want to send Super Happy Birthdays out to my son Mason who is the big, 11 on the 5th, my super wonderful, mega talented Mom, Robin Noll, Dec. 18th, and my big brother Josh, Dec. 19th. It is so not fun having a December Birthday, you really do get the raw end of the deal. I always try and make Mason’s Birthday super special, and we don’t decorate for Christmas til after his birthday, but it’s still hard because everyone i so super busy this time of the year. Mom and Josh always get super ripped off because of being the week before Christmas, if we celebrate at all, we are usually combining Christmas in there too. I just know that personally after trying three years to get pregnant, Mason was my miracle baby! I would take him whenever God wanted to give him to me. He is also the reason, you all have “Rachel Rocks”… He was a very clingy newborn that required this Mom some “Me” time. So right before his 1st birthday, I had my first night “Out and About” and I’ve been “Out and About” ever since… He has blessed me in so many ways through life, so many that he won’t even ever understand. (I feel horrible I forgot to include this paragraph in my article on the hard copy, but I thought I’d put it on here…)

Well that’s all for this month. I hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Please be safe and don’t drink and drive! Uber is an amazing service that is all over the midstate and beyond. I’ve used the service a few times now and the cool part is if you have to Uber home at night, you can just Uber right back to get your car in the morning. If you have any questions or comments, you can e-mail me at RachelRocks@pamusician.net. I look forward to rockin’ with everyone throughout 2017! Get out there and Support Local Music!! And please remember to thank the club owners, etc. for supporting live music in their establishment.