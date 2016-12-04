The Professor’s “Live Reviews” – December 2016

By Jim Price

With an emphatic blend of sudden howling winds, dark clouds spewing snow showers and plummeting temperatures on a late November Saturday afternoon, another winter season has made its arrival in central PA. And we have entered yet another holiday season. I wish all of our readers a pleasant and safe holiday season, including a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and peace for all, no matter what you are celebrating!

Those aforementioned howling winds, clouds and snow showers provided the meteorological prelude to last month’s sixth annual Patched Together: A Day of Music for the Healing Patch. Taking place at Altoona’s Bavarian Aid Society, Patched Together raised funds and awareness for The Healing Patch, which provides counseling and mentoring services for grief-stricken youth. Twelve bands provided continuous music over two stages, commencing with The Sitch. Singer Ashley Thompson delivered stellar lead voice, flanked by guitarists Art Martino and Tim Michrina, bassist/sax player Ryan McCracken and drummer Kevin Siegel. The Sitch greeted the arriving audience with favorites from Pat Benatar, AC/DC, Journey, Guns N’Roses, Nena, a version of Halestorm’s “Here’s to Us” and more. Half of The Band OZ – singer/guitarist Don Osborn and bassist/singer Bill Hunter – then mixed up acoustic classic rock and blues numbers from Eric Clapton, Bo Diddley, the Animals, Delbert McClinton, Van Morrison and more. Continuing in the acoustic-geared vein, Strings Radio performed their unique variety of rock and pop favorites. The trio of lead singer/guitarist Dan Myers, bassist/singer Chris Myers and percussionist Mike Crocetti broke out several pleasant surprises, including a version of Elle King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s,” Looking Glass’ 1972 hit “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” Led Zeppelin’s “Hey Hey What Can I Do” and more. With regularly-scheduled harmonica man “Harmonica Dave” Baird logging hospital time, the Backyard Rockers proceeded with guest harmonica player and singer Randy Karle this day, performing classics from Neil Young, the Beatles, Steve Earle, Marshall Tucker Band and more. An unexpected highlight during their set was when Mike Borstnar of the Stone Bridge Blues Band – who was setting up on the adjacent stage – chimed in with some tasty lead guitar at the start of Neil Young’s “Down By the River.” The Stone Bridge Blues Band – this day featuring Mike on guitar and vocals, bassist/singer Brian Moore, keyboardist Harold Hayford and drummer John Mundy – then celebrated electric blues with tasty renditions of classics from Albert King, Delbert McClinton, B.B. King and more. Making their first Patched Together appearance, Time with Donny Burns cranked up the rock, mixing classics spanning the 1960s to 1990s. Namesake/singer Donny Burns showed fire and intensity as he led the group – guitarists Donny Burns Jr. and Don Gordon, bassist Crissee Gordon and drummer Mike Hohnka – through favorites from the Foo Fighters, the Who, Stone Temple Pilots, Allman Brothers, Third Eye Blind, a scorching edition of the Black Crowes’ “Remedy” and more. Also making their Patched Together debut, The Rattlers followed with their blend of vintage rock’n’roll. Lead singer/guitarist Gene Myers Sr., guitarist/singer Matt Myers, keyboardist/singer Theresa Wilson, bassist/singer Jae Smith and drummer Tom Urbain did nice work on hits from Martha & the Vandellas, Van Morrison, Spencer Davis Group, Sam Cooke, Bruce Springsteen and more. This Albatross then fired up the dance floor with their uptempo set. Backed by punchy backdrops generated by guitarist/singer Phil “Philly Grooves” Wagner, bassist Mike Stanley, guitarist/keyboardist Paul Johnson and drummer Shawn Gioiosa; singer Autumn Shiffler delivered vocal range, pep and power on female-fronted favorites from Stevie Nicks, Blondie and Joan Jett, as well as scorching renditions of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” and Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.” R2B2 took the party in a funky direction, as singer/guitarist Rick Wertz, guitarist/singer Ric Criste, bassist/singer Fritz Wyland, keyboardist/singer Mary Villani and drummer/singer Beau Saller stirred up the dance floor with tunes from KC & the Sunshine Band, Commodores, Delbert McClinton, Prince and more. Highlights of their set included Mary singing spunky lead on No Doubt’s “Hella Good,” and Rick tapping out additional beats on Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and the Fritz-fronted take on War’s “Low Rider.” Next up was Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band, who generated a groove fest. After opening with their take on Herbie Hancock’s “Chameleon,” namesake Chris on vocals and guitar, lead guitarist Tucker Landis, bassist Bill Smith, keyboardist/trumpet player Nate Beatty and drummer Randy Servello did a number of tunes off their new Trinkets and Time Travelers CD such as “Everybody Else,” “Never Again,” “Armchair Preachers” and more. This group again demonstrated tasteful, timely musicianship, clever melodies and lyrics, and danceable grooves. The Chrome Hearts then mixed up rock’n’roll, country favorites and original songs during their set. Singer Stephanie Onkst, singer/guitarist Bob Onkst, bassist Brian Baum, lead guitarist Chad Buterbaugh and drummer Doug Fetter triggered dance floor action with tunes from Jeannie C. Riley, Eagles, Luke Bryan, Gretchen Wilson, CCR and more, and did original songs such as “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” and “Drunkensville, USA.” Before the day’s final group, Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors, took the stage, Patched Together chairman Kent Tonkin introduced special guest singer/songwriter Alyssa Smith to play one of her original songs. From there, Jim and the Sun King Warriors – guitarists Kevin McDonald and Dan Murphy, Kent on bass, Bryan Fazio and Harry Pepper on percussion, and guest drummer Randy Servello – triggered jubilant dance floor action with their mixture of new original songs and tunes from the group’s debut CD. Patched Together 2016 was again well attended and smoothly executed, and was a highly successful event. Thanks to all who supported it!

Patched Together was one of several benefit shows I saw in recent weeks. A number of harder-rocking area bands joined forces to raise funds and food for the Altoona Food Bank during the Trick-or-Feed food drive benefit at McGarvey’s on Halloween weekend. Seven bands performed on two stages, starting with Klockwick. This was my first time seeing this group since the addition of guitarist Mike Houck, who has joined singer/bassist Josh Brubaker, lead guitarist Dave Charlton and drummer George Phillips. Bolstered by an agitated political message, Klockwick pounded out a mix of jagged-edged songs from their Devolution of Tyranny CD plus newer originals. Williamsport’s 44Mag then thrashed out their brand of power metal, mixing new and older original numbers. Lead snarler Jared Mondell, guitarist Jason Miller, drummer Jesse Roedts and new bassist Chris Bartley delivered aggressive assaults such as “Heroes of the New Aeon,” “Hands of Misery,” “Violent Confrontation,” “Devil’s Harvest” and more. It Is Written followed up with their fierce power-metal attack. Singer/guitarist Ken Hawkins, bassist Colin McAtee and drummer Darl Johnstonbaugh levied stormy original numbers such as “Human Stain,” “Sworn Judgment” and more. Next was my first look at Poughkeepsie, New York-based foursome Adesta. Comprised of singer Brandon Devens, guitarist Donnie Avramis, bassist Adam Sitarz and drummer James Garcia, Adesta performed a progressive-leaning style of modern rock/metal with similarities to Tool and Chevelle. The group mixed original songs from their What We Have Become EP with newer songs from their forthcoming second recording. Syracuse, New York-based foursome One Step From Falling continued with their self-described brand of “heady metal,” combining experimental melodies with heavy metallic grooves. Lead singer/drummer Steve Reith, guitarists Pete Krell and Bob Bardou, and bassist Josh Skellett mixed numbers from their latest EP, The Wayside , with newer originals and a version of Tool’s “Sober.” Next, Johnstown’s Darkness On The Radio scathed with all-out metal ferocity; lead snarler/guitarist Jason Straw, guitarist Jay Snyder, bassist Greg Hatch and drummer Jason Kirchner fired off a number of new original assaults from their forthcoming recording. And host band Hate Grenade slammed the lid on the night, detonating their set of explosive street-savvy metal. Former member Rich Johnson returned to the fold to cover bass duties this night, assisting frontman Jeff Glace, guitarist Chuck Lavera and drummer Mike Powers on tunes from their Pull the Pin CD plus some newer numbers. The Trick-or-Feed benefit raised $300 plus numerous non-perishable food items.

As one of the area’s most popular dance deejays, Jeff Skidmore – known as DJ Skiddy – has been involved in benefits and other events to help out the central PA community. Five years ago, Jeff went on dialysis and has been awaiting a kidney transplant, and will undergo that surgery later this month. A four-band benefit show to raise funds toward his medical expenses took place last month at Altoona’s Eldolyn Terrace. Other commitments prevented me from seeing the first performers of the afternoon, Bone Jacked, but I arrived to a surprise for the second band of the day. When a last-minute emergency sidelined part of This Albatross, the audience was instead treated to the “unofficial” debut performance of Agent Smith, a new project that unites three members of This Albatross with longtime area frontman Steve Oswalt. Steve, guitarist Phil Wagner, bassist Mike Stanley and drummer Shawn Gioiosa fired off the rock on the three songs I witnessed: Journey’s “Anyway You Want It,” The Cult’s “Fire Woman” and Iron Maiden’s “Two Minutes to Midnight.” At this point, concert beneficiary Jeff addressed the audience about the history of his kidney situation, and welcomed another kidney recipient, Tracy, who discussed the importance of organ donation. Next up was the debut of Pops Rock, a new collaboration featuring several longtime musicians. Singer/harmonica player Randy Karle, singer/bassist Dave Hopkins, singer/guitarist Mo Yon, guitarist Craig Shaffer and drummer Bill Hocherl mixed classic rock favorites from the 1960s through 1980s. Pops Rock exuded a fun vibe as they did numbers from Cream, Robert Johnson, Pink Floyd, Animals, Bob Dylan and more. Ending the benefit with a country flavor was 100 Proof. Singer RJ, guitarists Todd Belardi and Denny Yon, bassist Moose and drummer Dave Russell sounded strong with their mix of modern country favorites from Randy Houser, David Lee Murphy, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Jason Aldean and more. This benefit was a success; hats off to Randy Karle and Terry Wilt for organizing it, as well as everyone who attended.

Also last month, the Strayer Benefit took place at the Unter Uns Musical and Entertainment Society in Altoona, raising funds for Megan Strayer and son Colin after the recent tragic passing of their husband and father, Ivan. Six bands donated their talents this day, starting with Root and the Fifths. Awakening the crowd with their set-opening, blistering read of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” singer/guitarist Jae Smith, guitarist/singer Ryan Weaver, bassist/singer Pat Lang and drummer/singer Tyke Dodson performed a selection of ‘90s-intensive classics from Goo Goo Dolls, Soul Asylum, Better Than Ezra, Collective Soul, Smash Mouth and more. With Randy Karle filling in on harmonica, the Backyard Rockers next performed acoustic favorites from The Band, Steve Earle, Old Crow Medicine Show, Neil Young, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. A hot-wired edition of Down to the Wire then took the stage; this configuration featured guests Jamie Shumac on vocals and Rich Dasch on acoustic guitar, joining bassist Bob Seiler, guitarist Kirk Robison and drummer Rick Guyer. Down to the Wire performed a variety of classic rock and pop hits from Greg Kihn Band, Bryan Adams, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, Bob Seger, John Mellencamp, Van Morrison, Neil Young and more, with guest Randy Karle jumping in to contribute harmonica on several songs. Jampact continued the music with their blend of modern and classic rock favorites. Singer/guitarist Ryan Clark, bassist/keyboardist Steve Treado, singer/drummer Jamie Shumac and singer Lisa Bock sounded strong on numbers from the Black Keys, Halestorm, Styx and more. Work obligations prompted my departure before the final two bands, D.D. & the Pub Crawlers and Hot Damn, closed out the benefit.

I attended a different kind of show in late October, doing the road trip to a remote “batcave” location near Muncy for the Pennsylvania Pipeline Music-TV Music Fest, a day of live music and television taping for Jeff Pittinger’s Pennsylvania Pipeline Music-TV program, which airs on WYLN-TV in Hazleton and on YouTube. I arrived just before the cameras started rolling on Lost Saints’ performance. Currently the acoustic duo of Keith Randall and John Freas, Lost Saints performed several dark-toned original songs, including “Blister,” “Silent Works,” “Escape” and “It’s Over.” Next was another Williamsport-based group, Ephymera, who performed powerful renditions of numbers from Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, Foo Fighters, Tool’s “The Pot” and Dio/Killswitch Engage’s “Holy Diver.” Slamming the lid on this taping and Music Fest was 44Mag, who demonstrated their thrashing brand of power metal. They stormed through original assaults such as “50 Miles,” “Heroes of the New Aeon,” “Hands of Misery” and a new tune, “Severed Ties.” These performances and episodes of Pennsylvania Pipeline Music TV air on Thursday and Sunday evenings on WYLN-TV; you can also view them on WYLN’s website, or do like I did and binge-watch episodes on YouTube!

I spent a lot of time during recent weeks at McGarvey’s in Altoona, as a multitude of diverse musical performances kept me coming back. As has been Halloween season tradition at this venue the past few years, former Misfits frontman Michale Graves returned to McGarvey’s in late October, headlining a multi-band bill that also featured X’s For Eyes, The Flannels and PinkBelly. I arrived just before Michale Graves and his band took the stage; Michale showcased many of his solo career original songs, and celebrated a few select Misfits favorites before a large crowd. Michale performed solo numbers such as “Bedlam,” “Speak of the Devil,” “Ophelia,” “Lost Skeleton” and “When Worlds Collide,” and celebrated his Misfits stint with “American Psycho” and the night-closing rendition of the popular “Saturday Night.”

During Halloween weekend, McGarvey’s hosted the “Zombie Prom,” featuring the triple-bill of Samara, Seraphine and Small Town Horror Show. I arrived during the last song of Samara’s set, but got to witness this group’s audiovisual spectacle, as their intense brand of power metal worked in tandem with coordinated video footage and digital sampling. Featuring Wrath of Typhon frontman Jason Robison plus former members of Ninetail, York’s Seraphine launched a captivating sound merging power metal and classical elements. Rachel Robison’s siren-like, operatic vocals and Jason’s feral howl provided an interesting contrast throughout the set, working off the tense and ethereal backdrops generated by guitarists Don Belch and Brian Faychak, keyboardist Greg Weber, bassist Josh Griffin and drummer Chris Appenzeller. And Small Town Horror Show fired off their frantic brand of “zombie groove metal,” doing numbers off their The Dead Didn’t Die CD plus grinding takes on Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades” and Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell.” Decked in his zombie ringmaster finest for Halloween, singer Todd “Kiwi” McKeone varied between subdued croons and soaring, go-for-broke howls, with guitarist Chris Peters, bassist Eric Shumac and drummer Joe Richards providing the driving backdrops.

The musical psycho circus that is the Goddamn Gallows returned to McGarvey’s last month, headlining a five-band bill. Opening the night were performances by X’s For Eyes, Pittsburgh’s Six Speed Kill and Richmond, Virginia’s Creep-A-Zoids. I arrived midway through the set by Winchester, Virginia’s Gallows Bound, who performed their style of punk-infused traditional music. I didn’t catch any song titles, but liked this group’s blend of melodies, vocal harmonies, skilled musicianship with a touch of punk-edged bite. Then Detroit’s Goddamn Gallows finished the night with total insanity, as they unleashed their edition of Americana punk-metal gypsy music run amok. Singer/guitarist Mikey Classic brought the gruff growls, fire and brimstone, while accordion and washboard player TV’s Avery brought the three-ring circus, climbing over barriers into the crowd, trying to tie up the crowd with a microphone cord, and other unpredictable antics – backed by Fishgutzzz on upright bass, Baby Genius on drums and Jayke Orvis on mandolin. The Gallows mixed favorites and new tunes; among their highlights were crowd-pleasers such as “Y’all M-F’ers Need Jesus,” “Load Your Guns” and “City of Hell A” (preceded by an unexpected Slayer “Reign in Blood” lead-in). The group welcomed Gallows Bound’s Jordan Joyes to play guitar on a couple of songs, and welcomed all of Gallows Bound up to join them toward show’s end.

The Hackensaw Boys paid their first visit to McGarvey’s last month, headlining a triple-bill that also included Nobody’s Heroes and The Flannels. The Flannels opened the night impressively with their brand of melody-geared punk rock original songs, before Nobody’s Heroes played a robust set of their punk-driven Americana sounds, including many songs from their latest CD, One Foot on the Gas, the Other in the Grave . World-traveled and renowned in roots music, Virginia’s Hackensaw Boys entertained the large McGarvey’s audience with their blend of roots, folk and country music with a touch of rock attitude and swagger. The group did songs from throughout their career, including such numbers as “Ol Nick,” “Kiss You Down There,” “Smilin’ Must Mean Something” and more. Their vocals and instrumental talents shined, and their presentation was enthusiastic yet cordial. As a percussionist myself, my attention was primarily focused on Brian Gorby and his percussion contraption, a charizmo, which is assembled from discarded items such as cans, bottles, hubcaps and more, and tapped on with drum sticks, brushes and more. The Hackensaw Boys were a hit with the McGarvey’s crowd; hopefully a return visit will be in the works.

Western PA’s Shannon and the Merger made their first visit to the McGarvey’s stage last month. From Washington County, this group was good, blending a wide variety of rock, pop, funk, soul and original songs. Namesake Shannon Watson showed an excellent voice all night long, and Stanley Mikolajek displayed frequently incredible harmonica skills; both backed by guitarist/singer Bob Giacometti, bassist Ryan Luko and drummer Murray Petty. Shannon and the Merger mixed their song selection up, from Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” to Ella King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s,” from Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee” to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” from “Sweet Home Chicago” to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” original songs off their album Long Way Down and more. Although not a huge crowd in attendance, the McGarvey’s audience appreciated the group’s efforts.

Lil’ Rev returned to Altoona last month to perform at Penn State Altoona’s Slep Student Center. This turned into a special, personal show, as Lil’ Rev – Marc Revenson – shared his music and world in front of a small, appreciative audience. Lil’ Rev – who has authored several ukulele instruction books in the Hal Leonard series – performed a selection of traditional blues, folk, instrumentals and other original compositions over his two sets, many from his new CD Claw and Hammer . He played selections on an assortment of instruments, including several different ukuleles, a banjolele (a ukulele shaped and toned like a banjo), acoustic guitar, harmonica and resophonic mountain dulcimer. He shared music trivia facts and history along the way. But most importantly, he shared his own story of healing during the past two years, as his wife was diagnosed with and passed away from lung cancer. He shared how music and his friends in the Milwaukee music community helped him to turn the corner and move forward from the tragedy. He performed several new songs that spawned from that experience, He also tapped into the song arsenals of Memphis Slim, Blind Willie McTell, as well as spirituals and an original song inspired by a dream about John Lee Hooker.

Live Andean music filled Penn State Altoona’s Slep Center last month, courtesy of Rockville, Maryland-based group the Mystic Warriors. Spearheaded by Andres and Marco Mallea, the Mystic Warriors performed Andean and Peruvian sounds with a diverse array of instruments, including various panflutes, charango, guitar and more. I got to see the last few songs of their performance, including “The Shadow of the Sun.” One interesting highlight was from a student sitting in front of me. From Peru, she was sending a live smartphone feed of the performance back to her mother in Peru, who was then dancing on the other end of the phone! The performance was presented by Penn State Altoona’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity.

Phil McCaulley has become established in central PA over the years as a solo performer, and most notably for his popular former stint as an Elvis Presley impersonator. But until now, Phil had never fronted his own full band. That changed last month with the debut of The McCaulley Project at D’Ottavio’s Gran Sasso in Hollidaysburg. Phil is front and center, singing and playing guitar; assisted by Adam DiFlaviano on keys, Kris Civils on bass and Bill Hocherl on drums. The McCaulley Project mixed classics from Eric Clapton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bon Jovi, Bob Seger, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more. They broke out jamming takes on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s epic “Free Bird,” Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” and did a version of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” This debut was well-received; the McCaulley Project returns to the Gran Sasso Dec. 1.

Other performances I saw recently included Flight 19 at Altoona’s 4D’s Lounge, marking the final performance of local guitar legend John McKelvey with the group’s electric edition; he will continue on with the acoustic edition of Flight 19…I also saw recent performances by Hops & Vines, Paul Johnson and Young Lungs at Altoona’s Railroad City Brewing Company…One Adam 12 during a recent performance at McGarvey’s…and Felix & the Hurricanes during their weekly Sunday appearance at Altoona’s Black & Gold Tavern…And I witnessed and participated in the final jam session at Pellegrine’s in Altoona, which closed its doors in late October. Pellegrine’s was one of the first venues where I started watching live music in the 1980s, and I enjoyed many great bands and ate many original recipe Buffalo wings there over the years. Pelly’s will be missed.

On a sad note, a musical friend I met several years ago during the Millennium Music Conference in Harrisburg – Canadian singer/songwriter Lloyd Mac Hardy – passed away unexpectedly just before Thanksgiving at age 78. From Nova Scotia, Lloyd was a late bloomer. Although he had played guitar and written songs for a few decades, he was a closet musician who did not perform publicly until just a few years ago. He was encouraged to start playing his songs out in public, and quickly caught his “second wind” and started traveling across the continent, playing music conferences and festivals in Canada and the U.S. Among his stops was the 2011 Millennium Music Conference, where I first met him. We became quick friends, and I enjoyed his colorful and often humorous style of songwriting. His song “Won’t You Help Me Dr. Phil” became a fast favorite during the conference, and folks requested it when Lloyd performed during the Trade Show on the PA Musician stage, as well as at his own showcase performance at Cornerstone Coffeehouse, and even during the post-conference late-night jam session in the hotel lobby. He returned for the 2012 Millennium Music Conference. Lloyd and I stayed in touch after the conference, and he would email me once in a while to let me know what he was doing musically. He was inspirational to me. I thank Lloyd for touching my life with his music, friendship and sense of humor.

News and notes…As of press time, Cresson native Josh Gallagher’s run on NBC Television’s The Voice continues; nationwide online voting has propelled Josh into the final 10 contestants of the competition, which wraps up later this month…Pittsburgh metal powerhouse Skell is again seeking a new drummer, as drummer Jordan McClure has parted ways with the group due to career reasons…Scranton-based bluegrass group the Coal Town Rounders have announced that they are going their separate ways after a seven-year run…Happy Birthdays this month to Dom Peruso (Wine Of Nails), Chris Vipond (Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band), Natalie Kurchak (Midnight Graffiti/Flood City Brass), Victor Synn (Hair Force One/Teazed), Nate Woods (Black Sun/The Blacksnakes), Dwane Edmiston, Tony Mollick, Paul Johnson (This Albatross), Mark Pettenati (Locked and Loaded), Jordan Thompson (My Hero Zero), Bob Ruffing (Ruff Tymes), Matt Otis, Sterling Koch, Denise Baldwin, Duane Sipe (Dunnings Creek/Remedy), Michael Hughes (Kyx), Alex Clark, Jason DeWitt, Tom Pavic (Flood City Brass), Chris Strait, John Bunting (Bazooka Joe), Tim Eckenrode (Untyed), Candi Vee (Sucker), Russ Patterson (Emberstitch), Eli Byrne, Mark Montrella (Stormy), Shawn Hocherl, and Rob Jr. (4D’s Lounge)…and of course, the overseer of these pages, Robin Noll! And I express heartfelt get well wishes to my friend and Backyard Rockers bandmate, “Harmonica Dave” Baird, who has been hospital-bound for several weeks due to back and spinal issues. Here’s to his speedy and complete recovery!

Please send correspondence and recordings to: Jim Price, 1104 S. Catherine St., Altoona, PA 16602. You can also e-mail me at jptheprofessor@gmail.com. And if you're into social networking, look me up on Facebook or Google+. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC! SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC! And HAPPY HOLIDAYS!