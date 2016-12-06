Cover Story – December 2016 – Dave Villani & Data Music Services

Photo By: Meredith Kaminek

Dave Villani & Data Music Services: A 30-Year Journey

By: Jim Price

Dave Villani’s journey in the recording industry has been a lengthy and eventful one. His recording studio, Data Music Services, marks its 30th year in business in 2016.

“I’m kind of blessed in a way,” said Dave. “I’ve been fortunate. Clients came in here and recorded, and they’re happy with what I did. We kept on growing.”

Launched in 1986, Data Music Services went through several initial locations before settling in its current location, a former nightclub at 825 19th Street near downtown Altoona.

Dave’s recording journey has seen the transition from an analog world into a digital one. According to Dave, “I started as a four-track reel-to-reel, and then went eight-track reel-to-reel. By the end of the 1980s, the digital stuff started coming in. I sold Pro Audio in Philadelphia after I graduated from Temple (University).” The company he worked for at the time adopted a two-track digital editor, and his fascination with the digital realm had begun.

It did not take long for Dave to become a fan of what has become the industry standard in digital audio recording, Pro Tools. He explained, “The forerunner to Pro Tools, which is what I use now, was Sound Tools, which was a two-track editor. When that came out in ’88, I bought one of the first systems there. As that formed into what became Pro Tools, it started as a four-track digital recorder, and it went up to and on and on to what it is now; it’s really unlimited.”

In the 1990s, he became a Pro Tools dealer, and sells items such as Pro Audio microphones, consoles, speakers and more. “(Pro Tools) is really an industry standard,” according to Dave. “There are other DAW’s (digital audio workstations) and DAW work stations that a lot of people use, but by far, if you want a Pro Tools, you can go to Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and all that stuff and jump right in, because that is the standard.”

Dave has kept up with every Pro Tools revision, and he always keeps his eyes and ears open for developing trends and technologies in the recording industry. “I’m always open to new techniques,” he said. “I constantly scour the internet for ‘how did they get their sound?’”

While he embraces new recording techniques and technologies, Dave has never totally abandoned the analog world. He still has a two-inch, 24-track reel-to-reel tape machine at Data Music Services, and it still gets used. “A lot of clients want to track to that, because recording drums and bass and guitar to analog is kind of the holy grail,” said Dave. “There’s a saturation that tape gives you that’s really, really thick.”

He added, “The holy grail is tracking to tape and then dumping it to Pro Tools.”

Dave works with his clients to get the best sound for their project. A musician and arranger himself, Dave brings his expertise and perfect ear for music into each project to help clients achieve the best results. “I always work with clients the best I can,” he said.

Currently, Dave’s recording clients include John Phelps and Jimi Ortag. He continues to work with several regular clients, and also records the Altoona Symphony Orchestra.

As a performer, Dave currently sings, arranges and plays keys alongside singer Steve Oswalt in the Dave & Steve duo, and he often sits in on keys with area blues-rocking favorites Felix & the Hurricanes. Dave also performed last month at a jazz concert at Penn State Altoona with the campus’ emerging artist in residence, vibraphonist Dan Shevock.

Another aspect of Dave’s career is as an Instructor in Communications and Music at Penn State Altoona. Dave teaches courses in audio production, music theory, the history of jazz, the history of the Beatles, and songwriting.

Besides continuing his endeavors in recording, performing and education, Dave is also entertaining the possibility of recording his own album of song compositions in the future. After 30 years of helping create recordings for others, he realizes that he has never issued his own CD yet. It is a goal on his bucket list.

Following are a list of Testimonials from several satisfied clients and fellow musicians who have performed with Dave over the years:

“Dr. Dave Villani helped shape our sound and originals to what we have today…Not just his engineering but also his B3 playing live and in his studio!” — Bob Watters (drummer, Felix & the Hurricanes)

“Very easy to work with, great musicianship, he has a great ear for music. Whether in the studio or playing live, Dave has a way of bringing a fresh arrangement to the table. He is able to play solos when he’s not even heard the song before over whatever key you’re in. He’s just a real pro. He has a great ear in the studio, and has helped me record a few different songs with the Hurricanes and coaching me through my first experience in the studio. Live with Dave & Steve, he makes everything easy because he is so talented and versatile with his abilities.” —Steve Oswalt, half of Dave & Steve duo)

“I have worked with Dave on several projects and when leading my own quartet two years ago it was a great experience. His recording of my album Expressions was the best experience I have had so far in the five albums I have released. The thing about him is he is also a musician so his set of ears was invaluable for us. Professional, kind, experienced, it was a great day.”— Jay Vonada (Jay Vonada [Jazz] Quartet)

“For anyone who knows the ins and outs of audio production, Dave is an amazing colleague and a local treasure. Before moving to the region, I worked with many of the top audio engineers in the industry while at CBS Radio in New York. Since then, I have learned a lot of new things from Dave. He never ceases to amaze me with his deep knowledge, and our students at Penn State Altoona are the beneficiaries of that vast knowledge…In short, his body of work is truly remarkable. We are fortunate to have Dave as a colleague at Penn State Altoona.”—Dr. Bob Trumpbour (Associate Professor of Communications, Penn State Altoona)

“Dave is the absolute most knowledgeable and educated musician I’ve been exposed to to date. His ear is perfect…In his studio, Dave Villani is a self-proclaimed tuning freak, which I admire because it has trained me with my ears. The studio is as pro as it gets for any young or seasoned groups to track their songs. And Dave Villani is the engineer you need to guide you through your project…I highly recommend Data Music Services for your record.”— Felix Kos (Felix & the Hurricanes)

“I was so lucky and blessed to be able to be part of a musical duo with Dave Villani, as many knew us as Dave and Paula (1989-2008). Dave has always been my mentor, and is like family to me, and a great friend. It was because of him, I was able to live out my dream as a singer and performer. It was an incredible musical journey, and I learned a lot from him. What an honor it was to have such a great partner in music.” — Paula Glunt (singer, Dave’s partner in Dave & Paula from 1989 to 2008)

“We have recorded several times with Dave, and we are extremely pleased with the results. He is a master of his craft for sure. Along with perfect pitch…he has fantastic mixing ability, and can get the most from any performer. —Ole 97 Johnny Cash/June Carter Tribute Band