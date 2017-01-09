Across the Desk – January 2017

HAPPY NEW YEAR! What a whirlwind December was but it seems as if we’re moving into the winter solace only with nice weather but it seems my mind is settling. Last month when I finally had a moment to check out the December issue of the PA Musician Magazine, I’m thinking, wow it’s a nice print job this month when all of a sudden I came to page 14 and realized it was November’s page 14. Oh man, totally bummed. When I got home I checked my files to make sure I sent the printer the right one and I did (sigh) Nobody in the print business likes to make that kind of mistake. I’ve made my share of mistakes over the years and it’s never fun. The printing business has a way of keeping me humble. But that was last month and it’s a New Year with a new beginning.

I’ve been running a little later than I have wanted to lately and this month on Christmas day I had the stomach bug, it put me DOWN for a few days. I couldn’t even sit at my desk and do anything, yuck, glad that’s over as well. I feel great today and when you’re that sick and you get over it it is a fantastic feeling. Everything happens for a reason and if I would have printed when I wanted to I would have missed being able to share with you the passing of Chris Altland. Life & Death exist together and lately we have just been loosing too many to death. The good thing about death, just as when one is sick, is one appreciates life and it makes us stop and think about what is important to us in this life. On December 29th Chris Altland passed on to another life. He was an awesome bassist and performer and person. He had found his soulmate, Jen some years back and has 3 beautiful children that he loved and loves dearly. He was only 44. Chris was currently performing in Angels and Saints and his band honored him by performing their New Year’s Eve gig at Rainmakers which I’m sure many were there. Many in the music community knew him and of him. Shadow Rising, Disorderly Conduct, Black Widow and Defining Gravity have joined together to organize a benefit for Jen and the Kids in memory and love of Chris. The event will take place on January 28th at The Tourist Inn, in Hellam. Let’s pack the place and raise some funds.

Due to all the recent passing of so many great musicians and friends I have decided to start doing an Obit area in the Mag. It will only be for PA Musicians all the others have other venues to use. The PA Musician Magazine is about those who are alive and thriving but also we need to honor those who have lived, loved, performed and been a part of our music community.

January is offering many musical choices for you. The Ryan Alan band has been laying low but will be appearing at Tubby’s on January 13th and a few other places. There are changes coming in Ryan’s band so come out and enjoy them Ryan is one talented musician.

The 17th Annual Y2K New Year’s Eve Party is on at The Racehorse Tavern on Saturday, January 14th with the famous and extremely talented Ray Rossi. All those in attendance are guaranteed to have a great time. Ray has years of experience even though he looks too young to have any experience trust me, he does. Jim is changing up his entertainment and events. He’s still bringing in the best of live entertainment but he is constantly looking for new ways to keep you coming back. They will be dropping a horse (not a live one) at midnight.

Don’t forget January 27th Take 147 is taking the stage at Gullifty’s and the benefit of doing minimal gigs is that when you do get on stage you are more than ready to put on a great show for your fans. The bad part is this is the only date you will see them so mark your calendar. Don’t forget that Gullifty’s has great food and they are known for their pizza. I know management is striving to make “Live Music” thrive.

Also on January 27th SLP Concerts presents Whiskey Myers at The Chameleon. I found the following information about Whiskey Myers on their website about the band:

It would be an understatement to say that a lot has happened since Whiskey Myers was last in the recording studio. Over two whirlwind years, the gritty Texas band hit #1 on the iTunes Country Chart with their breakout third album ‘Early Morning Shakes,’ earned raves everywhere from Rolling Stone to USA Today, and toured the US and UK relentlessly, slaying massive festival crowds and sharing stages with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, and more along the way. You’d be forgiven, then, for expecting things to work a little differently this time around when the band reunited with acclaimed producer Dave Cobb for their stellar new album, ‘Mud.’ But as it turns out, success doesn’t change a Southern gentleman, and they don’t come any more Southern than Whiskey Myers. Fueled by larger-than-life performances honed tight from countless nights on the road, ‘Mud’ finds the band scaling new heights of songwriting and musicianship, with searing guitars, soulful vocals, and indelible hooks. While their approach to the music and humble, hard-working attitudes may not have altered, there have been developments in the Whiskey Myers world, most notably with the arrival of new faces. For the recording sessions, the band’s five founding members—Cody Cannon on lead vocals and guitar, Cody Tate and John Jeffers on guitars, Gary Brown on bass, and Jeff Hogg on drums—fleshed out their sound with the addition of fiddler/keyboard player Jon Knudson and percussionist Tony Kent, who are both now full-time members. “They bring a great energy, and I think it’s really helped our sound and makes the band more versatile,” explains Cannon. “There’s less room onstage now, but sometimes a family grows.” Sounds like a band that will be filling stadiums soon and you won’t be able to catch them in a large club environment. Get your tickets today, it will probably sell out.

On Saturday, January 28th the Cheyenne Band will be performing at The Eagle Hotel in Fredericksburg. While getting a photo for MIke’s ad I happened to read the following about the band and thought it would be of interest to our readers to let you know this is a very talented area band that you just might want to check out: Steve Clark (drums) has been playing drums since the age of 15 ,playing in locals bands for a number of years.He then went on to tour professionally with Ted Nugent, Beck Bogart, and Appice.Healso spent a couple of years with Cactus touring with John Lennon, Patti LaBelle and Gene Moore of The Platters. Steve has now retired from the road to enjoy playing locally with some very talented musicians. Jim Hinnershitz (lead guitar) is an old school guitarist with decades of experience. From the Reading area he has played with The Compliments, The Spadesmen, Nostalgia and various duo’s and trios in Berks Co. He takes inspiration from B.B. King, Eric Clapton and Joe Bonamasso. He can play anything from blues to rock and country to pop! John Kraft (bass guitar and vocals) has been playing bass guitar and singing for as long as he can remember.He is now retired from the road where he toured with Johnny Maestro and The Brooklyn Bridge, Albert King( B.B. Kings Brother),and Donnie Van Zant of 38 Special! His vibrant personality and In-The-Pocket sound adds such dimension to this band. Harry Stock (rhythm guitar and vocals) was born and raised in Staten Island, New York and moved to Pennsylvania in the 60’s. He has been playing since the age of 13. He has performed with Full Circle Music Society. He is a singer/songwriter and has been playing in the Berks, Montgomery and Lebanon counties for many years. His textured, smooth style is soothing to experience. Jess Pesta (lead vocal) comes to us directly from the band, Flies in December. She is a Lebanon County native and her performances of tunes from Grace Slick, Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Elle King, Susan Tedeschi and many more showcase her powerhouse voice.She will surely keep you entertained all evening!

Coming in February is Gettysburg Rocks Kids Benefit, Millennium Music Conference #21 and Lancaster Roots and Blues. Next month’s issue will be packed with information about all the talent coming to PA. Last year Rachel had a chance to attend the Lancaster Roots and Blues and she said it blew her away. Pennsylvania does not lack in providing a plethora of live entertainment.

Just a gentle reminder we are solely dependent on our paid advertisers to keep these pages coming to you. If you’re a business owner and want and need an additional tax write off please consider using our pages. 1/4 page full color ad is $130 per month, a business card is just $30 per month. Read the following this month by Dr. Myles Munroe and it hit home about the Pennsylvania Musician Magazine and what we have always strived to do for 34 years…

— Nothing in life is ever successful without the corporate effort of many gifted people who are willing to network and submit their talent, experience, and passion for a common goal —

Enjoy life and music and may God hold you and keep you in the palm of His hand always. Call me at 717.444.2423 or email rnoll@pamusician.net. LOVE & HUGS!!