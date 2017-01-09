Nationals – January 2017

By: Eric Hoffman

Happy New Year Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! 2016 ended with the return of KIX to Camp Hill’s Radisson Hotel. The annual event is always incredibly successful with a massive turnout. York natives Dirt Cheap provided a great hard set to open the show. KIX have always been legendary in Central PA with shows covering the past four decades. The band has released 7 studio albums in their career and since reuniting in 2003 has found new success. Congratulations and thank you, to promoter John Harris on bringing this show every year.

The Sounds returned from their homeland of Sweden for a Northern American tour of 20 dates. The tour celebrated the ten year anniversary of their most successful album, “Dying To Say This To You”. The Sounds played the album in its entirety including other hits. Zipper Club and My Jerusalem were openers for the outing. The Sounds recently released a new single titled “Thrill.” It was an incredible show at Washington DC’s 9:30 Club with immense energy.

Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch played Hershey’s Giant Center on Dec 2. A music genre I’m not very familiar with but is very popular on today’s radio. It was the tour’s first and only complete sell out with over 13,000 fans. Five Finger Death Punch’s lead singer Ivan Moody is currently in rehab and was replaced by Philip Labonte of All That Remains on vocal duties. Shinedown performed a good set with plenty of pyrotechnics. My gratitude to Pam Saunders and Zach Myers of Shinedown for the show experience.

Dec 9 required a trip south to Baltimore’s Soundstage for The Bouncing Souls. The iconic Jersey punk band is currently touring for their latest record “Simplicity”. The Bouncing Souls continue to play incredible concerts with their fast light-hearted songs. The band formed in 1989 and have produced 10 studio albums. They are considered a staple and an asset in the punk rock world. The crowd sang along to 26 songs including “Hopeless Romantic,” “True Believers” and “Gone.”

There were great local bands as well this past month. Shea Quinn performed his tribute to David Bowie with two more shows at Gullifty’s and Hollywood Casino. Shea Quinn also performed with local success Jeffrey Gaines for a really great show on Dec 21. The Give Take were amazing at Gullifty’s on Dec 23. And The Martini Bros. played 3 final shows before calling it quits after 22 years and the departure of bassist Mike Mead. Words cannot express what that band, the Martini Bros, meant to me. So many incredible shows and great times, being a huge part of my music life and being one of the best bands ever in Central PA. Thank you Deuce, Mike, Reg and Chad.

NATIONAL NEWS: Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, and Yes will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2017. Pearl Jam and Tupac were nominated in their first year of eligibility, and Joan Baez was inducted after being nominated for the first time. This year’s list of nominees also included Chic, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson, Bad Brains, Kraftwerk, Jane’s Addiction, MC5, Chaka Khan, the Zombies, and the Cars. While Chic were not inducted this year, Nile Rodgers has been given the Award for Musical Excellence. The 2017 induction ceremony will take place on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The top two global tours of 2017 grossed more than a half-billion dollars in what has been a great year for the concert business. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band takes the top spot with a worldwide gross of $262 million, just edging out Beyonce who took in $256.4 million. The Boss played 75 shows in 65 cities while selling 2.35 million tickets at an average price of $111.41. The Top 5 Tours included Coldplay in third place at about $241 million followed by Guns N’ Roses and Adele.

As reported last month, Live have reunited with original vocalist Ed Kowalczyk, announcing 2017 tour dates and currently recording new music. The split was reportedly acrimonious and there was an extended legal dispute over an existing publishing agreement. Dec. 31 will mark the 25th anniversary of the band’s debut album “Mental Jewelry”. Regarding what led to the reunion, bassist Patrick Dahlheimer said “Live needs no better reason to reform than to spread some light in this time of confusion and unease.”

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers have announced their 40th Anniversary Tour to kick off in April with 35 dates, and more to be announced. Over the past four decades the band has released 13 studio albums. Its most recent, “Hypnotic Eye”, was released in 2014. Joe Walsh and Chris Stapleton appear as special guests on select dates. Dates include: July 1 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center and July 23 – Baltimore, Md., Royal Farms Arena.

PJ Harvey is headed to 15 North American cities in 2017 to bring the masses the live PJ experience. She played a few shows in Los Angeles and New York last year, but this is the first extended for PJ Harvey in North America since 2009. Her full routing is a legitimate global tour. PJ Harvey’s 2016 album “The Hope Six Demolition Project” is up for a Grammy, Best Alternative Music Album. This year marks the seventh time the alternative songstress has been nominated, but she has yet to win a Grammy. PJ Harvey visits Philadelphia’s Fillmore on April 21.

Beyonce is the leader of the 2017 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, including bids for album of the year with “Lemonade”, and song and record of the year with “Formation.” The singer, who already has 20 Grammys, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year. Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, all scored eight nominations each. Adele is also nominated for album, record and song of the year. With 62 nominations over the years, Beyoncé is the most-nominated woman in Grammy history. Her album Lemonade has sold 10 million copies in a year. The Grammys will be presented in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. David Bowie, who died from cancer in January, earned four nominations for his final album “Blackstar”.

Stevie Nicks is extending her “24 Karat Gold Tour” with special guest The Pretenders. The tour is named after Nicks’ 2014 album, “24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault”, which features new versions of demos she previously recorded. The 2016 U.S./Canada outing began in late October and wrapped up last month on Dec 18. The tour returns in 2017 with dates including: March 26 – Baltimore, Md., Royal Farms Arena and March 31 – Pittsburgh, PA., PAPPG Paints Arena.

Guns N’ Roses sold a million tickets in one day for their forthcoming 2017 Europeon tour. GN’R also revisits North America for Summer 2017. Their “Not In This Lifetime Tour” reuniting Axl Rose with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, will visit Hersheypark Stadium on August 13. GN’R visited Hershey once before in July 1991 as part of their “Use Your Illusion Tour.”

UPCOMING SHOWS: . Kings of Leon Baltimore National Harbor Jan 12. KIX Lancaster Chameleon Jan 13 & 14. Bash & Pop Philadelphia Johnny Brendas Jan 17. Kings of Leon Philadelphia Wells Fargo Jan 19. Wednesday 13 Harrisburg HMAC Jan 19. Twenty One Pilots Allentown PPL Center Jan 24. Junior Brown Sellersville Theatre Jan 26.