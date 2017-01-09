Out and About – January 2017

By: Rachel Rocks

Happy New Year!!! It’s hard to believe it’s already 2017. Y2K was really 17 years ago?!? Time surely does fly whether you are having fun or not. This past month was tons of fun. More family fun than band fun, but tons of fun regardless. The holidays are always crazy, but yet memorable. The month started out memorable when the printer accidently printed page 14 from our November issue instead of the December. Whoopsie! Accidents happen and no one is perfect. The good news is none of our advertisers were on page 14, just the end of my article and the beginning of Eric’s Nationals column. One thing for sure is it makes it a collector’s item.

So, in my last month’s article at the end I mentioned that it was my son Mason’s 11th Birthday on December 5th, Mom’s Birthday, December 18th, and my big brother Josh turned 41 on December 19th. Obviously with all of those birthdays we had plenty of days full of family celebrations. I know it’s belated, but Happy Birthday to all three of you!! I love you all very much!!!

I also wrote a huge thank you to Stan Levistone from SLP Concerts, Steve Toepfer from Madison Ticket Agency, Time Louie, and everyone else involved, for the amazing tickets to take my son Zack to his first big concert to see Five Finger Death Punch at the Giant Center. I would’ve never been able to afford to give Zack, his friend Everett, and my friend Laura that amazing experience. Our tickets were more of a “side stage” seat, but that was super cool for a 1st concert because we were able to watch all of the band changeovers and see all of the equipment, etc. We totally missed the first band, I was shocked that the music actually started at 6, I thought the doors opened at 6. We unfortunately missed As Lions, but we were there for Sixx:A.M. I went into the show not even knowing much music from any of the bands, because we all know I’m terrible at knowing what artists write any songs, but I can tell you that Sixx:A.M. and Shinedown definitely got some new fans. Sixx:A.M. killed it and definitely got the show started for us. They were making fun of the fans just sitting on their butts watching their show, which I’m sure is extremely frustrating as an artist, but they did get the crowd near us fired up when their guitar player, DJ Ashba climbed off the stage and up into our section to let a young boy play his guitar with him! It was awesome to see that young kid and talk to him about it later, definitely a night he will never forget!

Shinedown was actually my favorite band of the night. Not only are their songs amazing, but they are great showmen! Their stage set-up with pyrotechnics and explosions was so shocking. I finally stopped jumping every time on their last song. We are still a little shocked that their drummer didn’t catch on fire! Especially with his super long dreadlocks flying all around. I have to admit I was a little shocked to see their re-make of Simple Man. I think I’ve heard quite a few bands cover that song before. I guess they “re-made” it, but it still sounded the same to me. I guess a night of music Out and About isn’t complete without a little Simple Man. At one point of their show they brought out one of the big 5 lb. Hershey Chocolate Bars and started breaking it in pieces and sharing it with the crowd. They also threw out a bunch of merch, pics, and even full bottles of water. Out of all the acts, they definitely interacted the best with the crowd. I was impressed with how meaningful and clean all of their lyrics were too. Like I said I am definitely a new fan!

Finally the last band of the night and the one my son went berserk for.. Five Finger Death Punch! He was a little devastated when we heard Ivan Moody walked off the stage and wasn’t going to be there, but Phil Labonte from All That Remains, covered for him and the show went on. The stage set-up of all the bands was quite impressive. The drummer of FFDP was way up high on a riser. He must’ve been sick of staring at the backside of his band mates.. lol. They also had some other risers there that during one of their songs they brought up all of the kids from the GA area. After they were all safe on the stage they said, “Let’s show these kids a real rock show…” The middle of the pit turned into a mosh pit for one song. It was cool to see that from a safe distance! After the song all of the kids were returned safely to their parents. It was a very cool part of the show. It was slightly devastating when Phil messed up the lyrics to “Bad Company”, you saw how upset he was by the mess up, I really just wanted to go up there and give him a hug.. We could see him back stage between the next song trying to pull himself together, but I can’t image the pressure. He only had 2 or 3 days notice before he had to cover for Ivan. I hope he understands that no one expected him to be perfect, we are just glad the tour went on. They said that Hershey was the only sold out concert and they definitely didn’t want to disappoint. Overall it was still an amazing show. Another super bonus to the show is Zack totally lost his voice!! Haha!! He’s definitely hooked to the whole concert experience and is ready to go again!! Thanks again to everyone at SLP Concerts for making Zack’s first concert experience one we will definitely never forget!

The next big night Out and About was out to Double K to see Latimore Sky. I’m so glad Karen gave these guys a chance. They play rock and roll the way it should be with lots of passion and emotion. It was unfortunately Jeff Zepp’s last show, but I’m thrilled to announce they found a new bass player! One nice thing about Jeff moving away is that he was able to give the band plenty of notice so they were able to find a replacement and the show can go on. Sid brought all of his amazing crazy lights to the show, they were even the fancy ones that they can hook into the drum beats of the song. Latimore Sky doesn’t cut any corners, when they get the opportunity to play anywhere they come out with all guns blazing! I got there a little late because I was out delivering, but I was pretty excited they saved their original song “Rain” for me, definitely by far one of my favorite songs. Hopefully we will be seeing more of Latimore Sky at Double K in the near future.

My next and final night out this month was a last minute invite from Vickie Morris to come to the open mic night at Spring Gate on a Wednesday night. I was at a photo shoot for Youth Sports, but as soon as it was over I headed to Spring Gate. I got there just in time for Bob from Smokin Gunnz, and Ben from Six Bar Break took the stage in what they were calling “Six Gunnz”… Everyone else from both of their bands were busy, but they didn’t let that stop them. They got together and discussed the plan and jammed as best as they could and I’d have to say they killed it! It was a lot of fun just to watch two great musicians having a good time. It was a great laid back open mic so we could all just relax and have a good time.

John Kelly took the stage next, he was also the host of the open mic. He did a great job running the open mic. He played his songs with a looper machine which always amazes me. It’s a pretty cool way to make a one man band, that’s for sure. To end the night John walked around the room inviting all of the musicians that were left to jam with him. Ben and Bob and Zack King from The Flat Wheels all joined in. It was an awesome way to end an open mic when there are so many great musicians in one room. I love jams and wish there were so many more. I always think when you have those shows with so many original bands all on one bill, instead of making one of the poor bands play at midnight just end the night with a crazy jam with everyone involved. I really think that is something that would keep all of the fans from all of the bands there til the end of the night. Yeah sure, it’s not your original music, but it’s music that everyone knows and can play too, and if your original songs aren’t too complex, well you might just be able to still teach everyone to play your original song too. I’ve seen it done before at the MMC! Thanks Vickie for the last minute invite. Proof once again that ya just never know where I’m going to show up next! It doesn’t hurt to ask.

With my life as crazy as it is, those midweek open mics, and other events are a great opportunity for me to get out and see a lot of different musicians at once. If you are heading out to one, please let me know. If I’m sitting at home being a video game widow, you might just get me to come out. Sometimes I just need to know that I will know at least one person in the room… Hit me up at RachelRocks@pamusician.net, even if you are already sitting there reading this article. Spontaneity is the Spice of Life!

January is another month filled with birthday celebrations in my family. My sister Andrea Greene’s Birthday is January 6th, if you’re reading this in Newville, please wish her a Happy Birthday the next time you stop in at Cornerstone Federal Credit Union in Newville. My hubby’s birthday is January 8th. So I’m sure that will be a weekend of celebrations for sure. Speaking of celebrations another big one this month is Racehorse Tavern’s 17th Annual Y2K New Year’s Eve party with the one and only Ray Rossi! I’m sure that is going to be one wild party. Racehorse Tavern has a month full of great bands, check out their full schedule in this issue!

Well that’s all for this month. Thanks again for all the love and support throughout 2016. It’s been a great year and I can’t wait to see what 2017 brings! If you have any comments or questions you can e-mail me at RachelRocks@pamusician.net. Happy New Year!! And get out there and Support Live Music!!