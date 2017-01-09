The Professor’s Live Reviews – January 2017

By: Jim Price

We turn the corner into New Year 2017. It promises to be a very interesting year in a lot of ways. Domestically and internationally, there is a lot of crazy stuff going on in this world. There are no quick fixes to the craziness, but we can all work toward a better world by starting with ourselves. I hope that everyone will make the resolution to do whatever they can to be the best person they can be each day. It starts when we look in the mirror. Each of us has the power to make the world a better place in our own unique way, every day. Smile. Help others. Help your community. Volunteer. Build bridges. Find common ground. Love. All of these things take little effort, and they all make a difference. Let’s all do this, and make a better world in the New Year! HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Cresson native Josh Gallagher’s journey on NBC Television’s popular reality singing competition program The Voice reached its conclusion last month, as he finished fourth during the show’s finals. The show’s four finalists – Josh, Billy Gilman, We McDonald and Sundance Head – vied for audience votes during the Dec. 5 program, with the voting results revealed during the Dec. 6 program. The son of 1960’s hitmaker Roy Head, Sundance – who was picked over Josh by team leader Blake Shelton earlier in the season – won first place, scoring $100,000 and a recording deal with Universal Recording Group. In the aftermath of The Voice, Josh continues to work out of his current home base, Nashville. He will perform several area concert appearances during the coming year, including two performances at Altoona’s Mishler Theatre on Jan. 28, a June 23 concert during Johnstown’s annual Thunder In the Valley motorcycle rally, and at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton on Aug. 6.

It should be noted that another western PA musician – Pittsburgh native Tarra Layne – was also a contestant on The Voice, and was briefly one of Josh Gallagher’s teammates on Blake Shelton’s “Team Blake” before being eliminated in October. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Tarra is a featured singing voice for Mattel doll brands Barbie and Monster High.

Closer to home, area bands and artists provided their own worthy highlights on stages in recent weeks. For the second year in a row, Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors performed on Black Friday at Hollidaysburg’s U.S. Hotel. The evening opened with graduating St. Francis University senior, singer, songwriter and acoustic guitarist Alyssa Smith. Alyssa sang with a clear, soaring voice as she performed several original songs such as “Chasing Dreams” and “In My Soul.” Her words were hopeful, and her performance was bright and uplifting, setting the perfect tone for the headliners. Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors followed with their rousing set, mixing songs from their self-titled CD with several new songs from their forthcoming second album and select covers. Singing and playing guitar, Jim – former drummer for Rusted Root – led the group on popular original songs such as “I’m Doing Fine,” “Oolala” and “You’ve Got to Believe It.” Highlights along the way included guitarists Kevin McDonald and Dan Murphy picking dual mandolins during the original number “Can’t Stop Falling,” the Rusted Root double-shot of “Send Me on My Way” into “Back to the Earth,” and the ensuing percussion jam leading into percussionist/shaman Harry Pepper’s improve spoken-word essay “Allies.” When the large audience demanded an encore, Jim and his Warriors returned to finish the night with the double-shot of Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away” into Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.”

To quote one observer, “There is a new Sheriff in town named…Agent Smith!” He was referring to new area rock collaboration Agent Smith during their Thanksgiving Eve performance at 30 Something in Altoona, with special guests Hand Of Doom. Agent Smith merges longtime frontman Steve Oswalt with the This Albatross triumvirate of guitar man Phil “Philly Grooves” Wagner, bassist Mike Stanley and drummer Shawn Gioiosa. Agent Smith did a variety of hard rock spanning the 1960s to 1990s, with tunes from Nirvana, Cracker, Billy Squier, Led Zeppelin, Silvertide, Alice In Chains, Van Halen, Golden Earring, Police and many more. I knew I was in for a good night shortly after my arrival when Steve unleashed his Geoff Tate vocal display on Queensryche’s “Jet City Woman,” one of many highlights during this show. Other highlights included Mike singing lead on Cracker’s “Low,” Hand Of Doom guitarist Matt Wineland joining the group for Mad Season’s “River of Deceit,” the brief This Albatross interlude when singer Autumn Shiffler joined Phil, Mike and Shawn for versions of Alanis Morisette’s “You Oughta Know” and Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” Autumn and Steve sharing stunning dual vocal leads on Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll,” and the second set-ending take on Iron Maiden’s “Two Minutes to Midnight.” When the crowd demanded the encore, Agent Smith responded by hailing 30 Something’s proprietor with the legendary “Claudio chant,” leading into The Cult’s “Fire Woman” to end the night. Vocals and harmonies were strong, and Agent Smith’s instrumental execution was tight and powerful. Between their sets, Hand Of Doom celebrated the Ozzy Osbourne era of Black Sabbath with a strong set of early Sabbath favorites. Singer Mark Oswalt, guitarist Matt Wineland, bassist Todd Batzel and drummer Dan McConnell thundered with sturdy renditions of “War Pigs,” “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “Electric Funeral,” “Fairies Wear Boots” and the group’s namesake song, “Hand of Doom.”

Two out-of-state bands made their first visits to area stages in recent weeks. Northern Virginia’s Plank Stompers brought their unique style and sound to the new location of Locality art space in Bedford early last month. My own gigging duties up the street prevented me from seeing openers Asbury Lane, but I learned that guest harmonica man Jack Coyle performed with them this night, and they were received well. Based near Winchester, Virginia, Plank Stompers began their career as more of a bluegrass/string band, but soon started experimenting and mixing different styles and instruments into their music and presentation. That stew of sounds was on display this night, as Plank Stompers – mandolin and harmonica player Erik Burnham, bassist Ben Walters, keyboardist and trumpet player Rudy Bzdyk, singer, guitarist and whistle player Will Spawdling and drummer Danny Shyti – merged bluegrass and string band elements with romping funk, rock, blues, ska and jam grooves. With their varied instrumentation, Plank Stompers performed inventive original jams, each with a different vibe and flavor. Catchy melodies, vocal harmonies, skillful musicianship and freewheeling jams were plentiful, and the group never stayed in one musical place for long. They performed at least one cover song, their funky spin on Ween’s “Roses Are Free.” Plank Stompers triggered dancing and grooving, and had the Bedford audience happy and smiling by night’s end. The early word is that this group will be back in the area later this year; they obviously won a new legion of fans this night!

As Penn State students were making their exodus from Happy Valley for the holiday break late last month, Baltimore’s Hollywood Blanks arrived to demonstrate their original indie-rock sounds at Zeno’s. Featuring lead singer/guitarist Jimmy O’Keefe, bassist/singer Rich Kolm, guitarist, keyboardist and singer Trevor Shipley and drummer Adam Farkas, Hollywood Blanks displayed a sound rooted in classic garage rock, but incorporating unpredictable styles and elements. Each song was distinct and interesting, and the group never stayed in one musical place for too long. Original numbers like “Savior in Denial” and “Nuclear Submarine” provided grungier distortion rock. Other original songs mixed in varied tempos, progressive arrangements, touches of blues, funk, even a circus-like vibe on one number. Although the aforementioned student exodus depleted crowd attendance this night, those who did attend cheered their approval for Hollywood Blanks’ original slant; the group returns to Zeno’s April 23.

In what is becoming an annual tradition, Don Jamieson – comedian and host of VH1’s That Metal Show – returned to McGarvey’s during Thanksgiving weekend to host a six-band birthday bash for venue proprietor Rich McGarvey. The music transpired on two stages, with X’s For Eyes, Fÿre, Darkness On the Radio and Hate Grenade performing prior to my arrival. Naildriver was in progress when I got there, slamming forth their original power metal. Recently-retired bassist Scott Bush returned to the fold for this night, and former drummer Kevin Siegel also sat in on a song; joining frontman Matt Watson, current drummer Jamie Kmett and guitarists Scott Botteicher and Todd Dale. Naildriver stirred the McGarvey’s crowd into a frenzy with established original song favorites like “Seal the Exits” and “The Enemy Within.” Host Don Jamieson then presented a brief stand-up comedy routine, referencing the recent presidential election, marijuana legalization and music world happenings. Bedford’s Fueled By Ignorance then closed the night, starting heavy with their version of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” before triggering some dance floor action with a blend of rock and pop favorites. Singers Ronnie Sheirer and Jerrichah, alternating guitarists/bassists Travis Ickes and Dustin Lybarger, and drummer Kevin Easter demonstrated their versatility and volatility on tunes from Johnny Cash, ZZ Top, Volbeat, Bruno Mars, Kid Rock, Def Leppard, Guns N’Roses and more. They returned to the heavier side of the rock spectrum to end the night, closing with a Metallica medley and Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.”

Originally from Altoona but now calling Pittsburgh their home base, The Lampshades played their first Altoona show since 2009 at McGarvey’s early last month, headlining a triple-bill with UFO Crash Site and Float. I arrived after UFO Crash Site’s set, but got to witness the latter half of Float’s set. Guitarist/singer Adam Stager, bassist Tony Didomenico and drummer Rich Stever demonstrated their progressive-edged brand of alternative rock. Float did original tunes such as “Montego,” and I enjoyed their captivating set-closer (the title which I didn’t catch), where the song’s verses alternated with a repetitive, progressing guitar rudiment. The Lampshades then re-established their brand of garage rock-rooted musical maelstrom, doing songs from their Numbskull Nothinghead CD and some newer tunes such as “Gotta Do.” Singer/guitarist Jaren Love, bassist Chris Kibler and drummer Dane Adelman created their own distortion and feedback-strewn rock universe and conquered it; their musical terrain was noisy and rowdy, but their melodies clicked, even referencing retro 1960s pop styles on a few tunes. And Jaren knew exactly what he was doing when he made his guitar scream, hiss and generate chaos. The Lampshades’ presentation was chaotic, but it was their own identifiable chaos, and the folks in front of the stage at McGarvey’s cheered their approval. The Lampshades plan to issue a new full-length CD later this year.

Another area band to be excited about in the New Year is Matt Otis & the Sound, who returned to McGarvey’s stage last month. They performed as a trio this night; namesake Matt on vocals and guitar, bassist Kent Tonkin and drummer Charlie McClanahan blended thoughtful original tunes and select covers against the visual backdrop of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas playing on a projection screen. Matt and the Sound did numbers from Matt’s various CD’s, plus a few newer songs such as the just-written “So It Goes,” and select songs from Bob Dylan, the Outfield, Walk the Moon and more. The group stretched many of the songs out into energetic, passionate jams, with Matt sinking heart and soul into each tune. Matt will perform both solo and with the Sound in the New Year, and has show dates throughout the state in the coming months.

It was one year ago in late December that I had received a Facebook message inviting me to come see a new band called Zach Wade & the Good Grief during an open mic event at Joe & Mary’s Tavern in Altoona. A year later, Zach Wade & the Good Grief are quickly building a loyal fan base, and are poised to issue their first recording shortly. During their return visit to McGarvey’s last month, Zach Wade & the Good Grief fired up the party, getting a good-sized crowd moving and grooving with their fresh blend of original songs and select covers. Namesake Zach on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, lead guitarist Rogan Allen, bassist Devin Pierce and drummer Keegan Allen introduced upbeat new originals such as “Four Winds,” along with established crowd-pleasers like “From a Coma,” “Anthem,” “I’ll Survive,” “Halfway Man,” “@ the Bitter End” and more. They also delivered their own fresh-sounding slants on Dave Mason’s “Feelin’ Alright,” Foo Fighters’ “My Hero,” ZZ Top’s “Tush” and Rusted Root’s “Send Me On My Way.” Other highlights included the happy crowd sing-along version of Michael Jackson’s “Let Me Love You,” Rogan displaying his guitar fireworks on Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” into Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” and guest C. Leo Bloomfield wailing harmonica on some numbers as well. Zach Wade & the Good Grief are another reason to be excited about this area’s music scene in the New Year; make a resolution to discover them soon if you haven’t yet experienced them!

Shallow 9’s dance party continues to be a hot commodity in the New Year. During their Thanksgiving weekend appearance at Altoona’s Four Dees Lounge, Shallow 9 fired up the rock, pop and dance hits, and steadily filled up the dance floor over their three sets. Singer Erika Marino took charge early and delivered it all – excellent voice, confidence, poise and abundant energy – supported by the tight and pulsating backdrops generated by lead guitarist Greg Larrimore, alternating guitarists P.J. Kelly and Ryan Weaver (who also sang some lead), bassist Mitch Neuder and drummer Todd Harshbarger. A variety of hits from Neon Trees, Soft Cell, Wheatus, Lady Gaga, Cee Lo Green, Jimmy Eat World, Alanis Morisette, Paula Abdul, Michael Jackson, No Doubt, Kings of Leon, DNCE and more kept the dance floor full and hopping. Highlights included Ryan’s former On The Run bandmate John Ross Green helping front the group on Lit’s “All the Small Things,” and the overall high energy and fun vibe that permeated this show from start to end. Make plans to hit the dance floor when Shallow 9 returns to the Four Dees Lounge on Jan. 21.

Todd Harshbarger was also behind the drum kit during D.D. & the Pub Crawlers’ early December performance at Hollidaysburg’s Old Canal Inn. The backdrop of Penn State’s Big Ten Championship come-from-behind football win over Wisconsin on the upstairs television screens combined with the Pub Crawlers’ fun stew of rock, blues, funk, ska, swing, reggae and more downstairs to provide an exhilarating night. Armed with a horn section that was four members strong at points, plus Tim Boland on keys and Jim Howsare on guitar, the Pub Crawlers mixed up tunes from Sam & Dave, the Blues Brothers, Amy Winehouse, LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Peter Gabriel, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Wilson Pickett, James Brown and more. Highlights this night included Jimi Hendrix’s “Redhouse,” with successive solos from Tim on keys, Adam Lingenfelter on trumpet, Ryan McCracken on sax, Jim on guitar, Art Martino on bass, and singer/group namesake Dana “D.D.” Martino herself with a scat-singing solo; also the swinging double-shot of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies’ “Zoot Suit Riot” into the Andrews Sisters’ “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” and the group indulging some ska treats from Reel Big Fish and The Toasters. This group executed it all with a joyful swing and swagger, and had the crowd yelling for more by night’s end. After ringing in the New Year at Altoona’s Unter Uns, D.D. & the Pub Crawlers will bring their swing to venues throughout the region in 2017.

While others were bundled up, staying warm and watching the Steelers on TV in their living rooms during a blustery, wintry late November Sunday afternoon, I hit the road and journeyed to Brookmere Winery in Belleville after learning that Mycenea Worley was in the neighborhood to serenade wine tasters and shoppers. This Brookmere location is part of the Susquehanna Heartland Wine Trail, so traffic this day was steady as travelers along the “trail” stopped in to sample and purchase wines. Mycenea kept them pleasantly entertained with her mix of original songs and select covers, all done in her distinctive voice, style and cadence. She performed songs from her Siren EP plus newer numbers, and I enjoyed her unpredictable selection of cover material, which she owned with her own flavor. She did versions of U2’s “With or Without You,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” The Shirelles’ “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” Elvis Presley’s “That’s Alright,” her acoustic blues take on Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll,” Bill Withers’ “Just the Two of Us” and more. Mycenea’s presentation was friendly, conversational and happy, and her performance was well worth braving the elements and making the roadtrip!

Again last month I had the pleasure of seeing both Matt Burns and Bill Ferrell in action on successive Thursday evenings at Altoona’s Railroad City Brewing Company. Matt’s performance took place on the same night as the City of Altoona’s annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. With Matt performing at the rear of the venue, observers could enjoy the venue’s tasty craft brews and indoor warmth, the parade passing by the front of the venue outside and Matt’s music inside all at the same time. Matt performed a wide variety of song material, spanning numbers from Pearl Jam, the Spin Doctors, Smashmouth, Deep Blue Something, Talking Heads, Incubus, Fuel, Nine Inch Nails, Hank Williams III and more. My favorite highlights, though, included Matt’s surprise acoustic rendition of Rush’s “Distant Early Warning,” as well as answering a request for Robin Trower’s “Too Rolling Stoned” to end the performance. The following Thursday, Bill Ferrell mixed a variety of classic rock and other favorites. I was impressed with Bill’s acoustic arrangements and finger-picking talents, and several surprises you would never expect to hear in an acoustic setting. Bill tackled several Pink Floyd classics, including a totally unexpected take on “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” along with “Comfortably Numb,” “Breathe” and “Brain Damage/Eclipse.” Other highlights included his versions of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer,” the combined Eric Clapton unplugged/Derek & the Dominoes version of “Layla,” a Christmas song medley, several original instrumental numbers and Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.” And thanks Bill for breaking out the version of Mason Williams’ “Classical Gas!”

News and notes…A new area bluegrass festival event has been announced for later this year; the inaugural Wills Mountain Jamboree will take place on June 30 and July 1 at the Port Royale Farm, located south of Bedford…Hate Grenade has found their new bass player, Donny Weissinger… After six years at the vocal helm, Matt Watson has announced that he is stepping away from Altoona metal rockers Naildriver; the departure is a friendly one…Pittsburgh’s Bill Deasy has issued a brand new CD; Bill, frontman and guitarist for former nationally-signed recording group The Gathering Field, released the new album, Timeless Things , in late November…Reading-based singer/songwriter Caroline Reese has issued her new album, called Tenderfoot …Happy Birthdays this month to Felix Kos and Jeff Clapper (The Hurricanes), Bob Helbig (The Boomers), Shawn Gioiosa (This Albatross/Agent Smith), Brian Mannarino (Lost Cause), Randy Wilson (Ganister/Way Down East), Jared Carnevali (Night Train/2nd Street), Jim Zemlock, Hiro McNulty (The Whatleys), Jared Mondell (44Mag), Kip Woodring (Ambush), Kelly Countermine (Biscuit Jam), Mike Crocetti (Hot Wax/Strings Radio), Dave Parry, Scott Jeffreys (Wine Of Nails/), Sean Osborn (Born and the Beanstalk), Stevie Moses, Adam Mundok, Lisa Fazenbaker and Claudio (30 Something).

Please send correspondence and recordings to: Jim Price, 1104 S. Catherine St., Altoona, PA 16602. You can also e-mail me at jptheprofessor@gmail.com. And if you’re into social networking, look me up on Facebook or Google+. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC IN 2017!