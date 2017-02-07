Cover Story – February 2017 – Six Bar Break

Six Bar Break… Distinctive Rock that Gets Into Your Soul

Article and Pictures by: Rachel Rocks

Six Bar Break is the #1 Rock Band according to the ReverbNation charts, and according to anyone listening to them play at their shows. The rock scene is very competitive in the Harrisburg area, but these guys are holding steady at #1, and in the Regional chart they are floating around in the top 5. Pretty impressive for only three guys that have been playing together for only three years.

Ben Bollinger is the main master mind behind Six Bar Break. Back in 2011 Ben defeated thyroid cancer. During that difficult battle he wrote a lot of songs, even though deep inside was a fear that he would never sing again. Ben’s songs are based on stories and real-life experiences. When Ben found out he had his voice back, he desperately wanted to get out and play, and let people hear what he wrote, and know that they can get through any obstacle that gets in their way too. Ben’s voice is very distinctive and really helps Six Bar Break have a very unique sound, with a twist of a roots and blues feel too.

When Ben went out looking for a band he saw an ad that Robert Trowbridge (RT) posted for a bass player. Ben replied to the ad and got the position. After things got stagnant with that band they decided to start playing as Six Bar Break. Since Ben wrote so many songs while playing the guitar, him and RT switched instruments for Six Bar Break. Luckily both of them can play anything with strings, so it wasn’t a big deal. Their original drummer didn’t work out, but when they found Dave Long, “they knew they found their unicorn.” He was so rare and such a perfect fit, they knew he must be some sort of miracle!

Thanks to all of the original songs that Ben wrote, they were able to quickly develop a full night of music with currently, 48 original songs. Out of all of those songs they already have one EP complete “Echo Seven Nine”. Roughly in one 3 hour show they play about 30 songs which leaves them some wiggle room to be able to change up their set-list too. They do have one cover song that they can play if they are allowed. Jim DeLisio, the club owner of The Racehorse Tavern told Six Bar Break that if they have at least one cover song that they play, it will help new people in the crowd relate to what they are playing, they will be able to easily tell how great of musicians they truly are. So far it has definitely worked in their favor. It was pretty hard to decide on just one cover song, but after much deliberation they chose “Fortunate Son”. They know they are all fortunate sons to be out there playing their music to anyone who will listen, so it seemed like the perfect fit. One positive to being able to play a full night of original music, it really opens the doors to extra places they can play. With the licensing fees for ASCAP and BMI sky rocketing there are more and more venues that stopped having live music because they don’t want to be fined, as long as the bands only play original music, they don’t have to worry about that.

Six Bar Break tries their hardest to be a DIY band. They like their creative control, so they do all of their own posters, recordings, etc.. last year around this time they learned a very valuable lesson. They were chosen as one of the bands to be on the Compilation Disc for the MMC, but when Jason Shaffer at Full Tilt Productions heard their recording of their track he unfortunately said that it wasn’t up to par for the Compilation CD. Instead of letting it destroy them, Six Bar Break took all of his advice to heart, they took their song “The End” and remastered it themselves. Jason helped by giving them even more advice until they were able to get it right. This year it will be on the MMC Compilation. When it was time to record their latest CD, “Broken Road”, they saved up their pennies and went to Progressive Studios with Joe Trojcak and Fred Pellegrini. They literally just got done in the studio, it only took them about 2 weeks to get everything recorded. They had a great experience with Joe and Fred. They are glad they were still able to have the freedoms to record like they wanted to, they just had a little more guidance and much better recording equipment! Now hopefully in 10-12 weeks they will be releasing “Broken Road” to the public. They are very grateful for the constructive criticism they received and the guidance they were given to help improve their recording skills.

Every time I’ve seen Six Bar Break I’m impressed with Ben’s creative ways of recording their shows and even streaming live on Facebook and Periscope so their friends at home can still enjoy the show. One thing I’ve always appreciated about these guys is how they are very selective about what they post on Facebook. They don’t jam your news feed with tons of reminders or stupid posts. You know if you see something posted from them it will be worth your time to check it out. They are also big fans of ReverbNation, they have a great platform for bands to be able to share their music, dates, etc.. Through ReverbNation they’ve also submitted to different contests. One of those was getting their song “The End” on a Country Blast Compilation CD with a company out of LA.

You can catch Six Bar Break at Legends in Gettysburg on Feb. 3rd as part of the Gettysburg Rocks Festival. They will also be performing their MMC Showcase at the Fieldhouse in Etters on February 24th. You can check out their full schedule on their website, www.sixbarbreak.com, or on any of their other social platforms. You can also purchase their music on iTunes, Google Play, etc…

The guys of course have a huge list of people that they would like to thank for getting them this far, unfortunately we only have so much space. They obviously want to thank all of their family and their friends for their constant support. They also wanted to thank Keith Link from Link’s Music for teaching Ben how to write, John Nasser, Jeff Pittinger from Pipeline TV, Jason Shaffer, Danny Boyer, Fred Pellegrini, Joe Trojcak, Rob Simon, and everyone else they wanted to mention. They of course wanted to give a huge shout out to Monica, Ben’s wife, for allowing them to practice in their home, and for keeping them on track. Having a successful band definitely takes an army, and they are very fortunate to have one.

Amen.

Love, Six Bar Break