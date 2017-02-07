Nationals – February 2017

Greetings Rockers N Rollers ! The month of February brings the annual Millennium Music Conference to Central PA. Concert promoter and founder, John Harris Jr., will bring over 300 acts, on 30 stages in 3 nights, Feb 23-25. The Millennium Music Conference celebrates its 21st year since inception and has featured many notable artists and keynote speakers including Halestorm, Steve Whiteman of KIX, David Ellefson of Megadeth, Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root. This year will feature Chad Taylor of LIVE. The Best Western Hotel will host music business panels, clinics, workshops, keynotes, mentoring sessions and a trade show. At night local venues with feature emerging talent and almost all showcase performances are free to the public. Jack Pyers of Dirty Looks will play Pete’s Tavern in New Cumberland on Feb 24 at 11pm.

Winter season is a bit slower for National tours but Central PA had some great local shows the past month including: The Give Take at Gullifty’s, Leadfoot at Tubby’s, The Bo Deadlys at HMAC, Shea Quinn at Capitol Gastropub, Steel at Double K, Edgewood at Zeroday, Shout At The Devil at Fat Daddy’s and KIX at Chameleon.

Kings of Leon brought their current tour for their 7th studio album “Walls,” to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Jan 19. KOL’s setlist included 26 songs in which they played 9 of the 10 songs off their new record. The band also included their hits “Sex on Fire,” “Use Somebody,” and early classics, “Four Kicks” and “The Bucket.” Kings of Leon is composed of three brothers; Caleb, Nathan, Jared with their cousin Matthew Followill. They named the band after their grandfather Leon, who died in January 2014. The group has 12 Grammy Award nominations, including 4 wins.

Hershey has begun to announce a few Summer shows. Hersheypark Stadium will have Train and O.A.R. on June 17. Guns N Roses on August 13. Zac Brown Band on September 3. Hershey GIANT Center has Brad Paisley Feb 17. Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience July 15.

NATIONAL NEWS! In celebration of the 30th anniversary of its fifth album, U2 announced a run of stadium dates for its 2017 “Joshua Tree Tour.” The Joshua Tree was U2’s first No. 1 album in the U.S. and included “Where The Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “With Or Without You,” and “Bullet The Blue Sky.” Playing stadiums for the first time since 2000-2011’s 360° tour, U2’s May-August adventure launches in Vancouver. The Lumineers will open shows for Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field June 7, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field June 18 and Landover, MD FedExField on June 20.

Poison is touring with original lineup – Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett – for the first time in more than five years. Poison and Tesla will provide support to Def Leppard for 38 shows from April through June. “I could not be more excited,” Michaels says. “I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll.” The triple bill visits Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena on April 14.

Adele, John Legend, Carrie Underswood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 12. Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for “Hardwired.” Underwood’s “Church Bells” is nominated for best country solo performance. Urban’s Ripcord is up for best country album. Adele is nominated for album, song and record of the year.

Iron Maiden is bringing its “Book of Souls” tour back to North America in June for a run of arena and amphitheatre gigs. The legendary heavy metal band sold-out 14 performances in the U.S. and Canada in 2016. Iron Maiden stated, “We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets.” The band will do plenty of material from its 16th studio album, 2015’s The Book Of Souls, as well as playing classic fan favorites. Tour starts June 3 in Bristow, VA and then visits Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on June 4.

President Barack Obama’s farewell gift to some of his longtime staffers was a private concert from “The Boss.” A senior White House official says Bruce Springsteen performed a roughly two-hour acoustic concert Jan. 12 for members of Obama’s staff, mostly people who had served for all eight years of his presidency. There were no cameras present for the event. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss a private event and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Willie Nelson wants his friend Loretta Lynn, who recently revealed that she tried marijuana for the first time at the age of 84 for her glaucoma but didn’t like it, to give pot a second chance. “She’s got a lot of guts,” Nelson said, “She’ll try anything. Maybe I should help her.” The 83-year-old outlaw country icon recently attached his name to a line of legal marijuana being sold in Colorado and Washington called “Willie’s Reserve,” after decades of personally advocating for the legalization of marijuana. “You look and see the benefits. I think marijuana is probably the safest medicine you can take.”

George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, died on Christmas Day. He was 53. Michael died at his home in Goring, England. His manager said he died of heart failure and he had not been ill. Michael sold well over 100 million albums globally, earned numerous Grammy and American Music Awards, and recorded duets with legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Luciano Pavarotti and Elton John. Michael was active in a number of charities and helped raise money to combat AIDS, help needy children, and support gay rights.

UPCOMING SHOWS: Jack Pyers (Dirty Looks) Camp Hill Cornerstone Coffeehouse Feb 5. The Jellybricks Harrisburg Note Feb 9. Steel / Shout At The Devil Duncannon Tubby’s Feb 10. Dirt Cheap Boonsboro, MD Feb 11. Tommy Conwell Upper Darby JT Brewski Feb 18. Millennium Music Conference Harrisburg Feb 23-25. ZZ Top Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak Feb 18.