Out and About – February 2017

By: Rachel Rocks

Holy Camoley! 400 Issues of the PA Musician Magazine!!! Congrats Mom and Dad on keeping the magazine up and running all of these years… It is not an easy task for sure, but it seems that even through family emergencies and craziness we still haven’t missed an issue in over 35 years. In all of those 35 years I do believe this has been one of the craziest months yet, but again here we are… Determined to support local music the best way we know how. Many of you know that Mom, aka the boss, spent some time in the hospital this month. She still luckily got out in time to be able to design the magazine and the ads and get this sucker to the printer! I thought for sure I was going to be flying solo and I started crying out to my Facebook Family for help and many people responded. Thank you all so much for your support, prayers, and understanding. I know this month as Mom is diligently getting her work done, I’ve been paying a lot closer attention and taking notes. It’s amazing how many little details, clicks, and tricks she just does naturally. It is quite the intense process, and it’s hard to believe that every month for 400 months, she has clicked, clacked, and got it done! The magazine has undergone some major changes since Issue #1, but yet she’s persevered and figured it out each time she is thrown a technological curve ball. She has learned to adapt and change and I’m very proud of everything she has done. It is not easy process, but at 63 we are really hoping she can make it last til retirement. Thank you to all of our advertisers for your support throughout the years. Without you, we wouldn’t be, so thank you from the bottom of my heart!

This month between birthdays and hospital stays, I did still manage to get out and see a couple of bands. The first band this month is Time Bomb at Tubby’s. I was driving down from Perry County and I decided to stop in and see what was happening at Tubby’s on my way home. Ebenezer Screw opened for them. I was bummed to miss them, but it’s always so hard for me to catch opening acts. Every now and then I get lucky and get to a show early, but it’s very rare. Time Bomb is technically the same band that you remember seeing back in 1988, but they’ve underwent a lot of member changes along the way. Their new lead singer Tas Journey is probably younger than the band is old, but he still knows how to belt out all of your favorite 80s music. Louis Vera behind the kit was the last one to join the current line up, but he fits right in and keeps the band rockin’. Overall it was a great night of music that brought back lots of memories as they played through their set list, surprising me with a lot of my favorite iconic 80s rock music. I’m glad I found the energy to stop by.

My next night out was after coming down from Liverpool too, so again I stopped at Tubby’s to see The Ryan Alan Band. I know there are quite a few people that get frustrated because I am always going to the same places and seeing the same bands, but sometimes it all just happens because of convenience. I am currently working three jobs, and I’m also a Mom and Wife. It is definitely not easy to find the time, energy, or the money to be able to go out and support music, but I do try my hardest. Thank you to those who do understand and support me and all of my craziness. Now back to The Ryan Alan Band. It was great to see these guys rockin’ the big stage again. All of them have amazing stage presence and are quite the entertainers! Their newest member on bass, Cody Ross Smith keeps the guys on their toes. He looks more like he should be in a metal band with his long hair head banging along wearing his Black Sabbath t-shirt, but since The Ryan Alan Band is such a rockin’ country band, he fits right in. The Ryan Alan Band sings a great mix of all of your favorite country hits, but also plays their originals that you are sure to love. If you like rockin’ country music, this is definitely the band for you.

My next night out I met up with Six Bar Break to sit down and do their cover story interview at Pub on the Trail down in York. It was great to sit down and get to know these guys better. To read all about Six Bar Break and see what they are up to, check out this month’s cover story. After the interview I stayed and listened to them play some acoustic/rock music. They were technically plugged in, but with limited space Dave just used his Djembe. I enjoy hearing a band strip down a little and play an acoustic set once in a while. It’s nice to be able to really see, hear and feel the lyrics. Six Bar Break can play a full night of original music which really helps them get in to some different clubs/restaurants since they don’t have to worry about ASCAP and BMI licenses. It’s sometimes a scary thing for bands to just play all originals, but it’s definitely worked out for Six Bar Break. Please check out their cover story and their ad in this issue so you can see where these guys will be rockin’ next, you won’t be disappointed.

After hanging with Six Bar Break for a while I ended the night at Double K with Steel. I’ve had an extremely stressful month and going to see Steel was exactly what I needed. It was amazing just to unwind with good friends and great music. Double K was packed like usual for a Steel show. It was cool to see the guys and their girls from Banished for Life show up and support the guys. It’s always great to see musicians out supporting musicians. It’s not easy to do when everyone always plays at the same time. Every Steel show they finish the night with “Hallowed Be They Name” and towards the end of the song the fans form a long line or two of headbangers and the band all gets together and we bow back and forth.. It’s like we are thanking them for amazing us all night with their talent, and they are thanking us for coming out. It is a show ritual and something we all look forward to. It’s a great thing to have something so powerful saved up for the end of their night. I know it’s hard to keep the energy flowing all night long. It’s hard enough as the fan dancing along, I can’t imagine being the one on stage! Somehow, even after over 20 years of performing, Steel does just that. You still have the people that can’t hang that leave after the 2nd set, but for the die-hard fans that love Steel, you never leave until the end. This night they did make a very rare exception and played Rush’s 2112 as their last song because someone really wanted to see and hear Trevis’s insane drum solo. Since I got there late into the night, I’m glad they made the exception. You can check out Steel’s schedule in this issue and get out there and rock with these guys! I definitely left feeling refreshed and much less stressed out. It’s amazing what music can do for your soul.

This month we are blessed with two amazing music conferences/festivals coming to the area, the only bummer is they are the same weekend, February 24-26th. The first one I will tell you about is Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival. This is their 4th year, and I heard it’s getting bigger and better every year. I went to this festival last year and I was truly amazed by all of the talent. Every show I went to I couldn’t believe the caliber of musicians, plus all of the venues were gorgeous. You do have to purchase a pass to attend the events, but trust me, it’s worth it! This is also one festival that makes their VIP Experience a TRUE VIP experience. You get all kinds of amazing perks like prime seating, free food, wine, and this year they even added in special private performances only for VIP guests. They also have Master Classes available during the day that I heard are definitely worth every penny. The other very convenient part of this festival is you can technically walk to every venue, or you can always Uber if it’s freezing outside. You can check out their full list of performers, venues, and classes at www.lancasterrootsandblues.com.

The next conference is the Millennium Music Conference. This year they are celebrating 21 years!! We’ve sponsored the MMC all 21 years and this year is no different. It is a crazy weekend filled to the brim with so much music it sometimes gets overwhelming. It all technically starts Thursday the 23rd with the bag stuffing shenanigans, and then the big kick-off party right there in the host hotel’s very own O’Reilly’s Pub at 7pm. The conference itself officially starts Friday with panels and mentoring throughout the day, along with our PA Musician Magazine, open mic stage right on the trade show floor. Our Open Mic stage is first come first served, we don’t want the attendees to miss any amazing panels, so when they get a break, what’s a better way to relax then play a song or two on our stage. You never know who might be walking by or listening. It gives all of us at the conference a little tease so you can convince us to come to your showcase. With over 250 artists and 28 venues to go to, trust me, there are plenty of choices. You can go out Friday and Saturday nights to the different venues and hear the music, some places charge a cover, but there is plenty of free venues that you can go to and hear music you’ve never heard before. You do have to register to attend the panels and the tradeshow, but you can get two full days of everything music for only $75! (Sorry you missed the early-bird special). Lord willing I will be there manning the PA Musician Magazine booth and keeping the music flowing on our open mic stage. You can also swing by our stage and check out Dave’s amazing Antique Digital Grand piano, it’s definitely something worth seeing and hearing! I hope to see you at the MMC. I’m sure it’s going to be a crazy, good time. You can check out all of the details and see full panel descriptions and venue information at www.musicconference.net.

Last but not least, with all of these festivals and for just bands in general!!! Don’t forget to tell the crowd WHO YOU ARE!! I know sometimes you don’t have a fancy banner, and that’s fine… but if you have to, write your name on a napkin and hang it from the floor monitors… but for heaven’s sake at least SAY YOUR NAME. It used to be cool to have bands be properly introduced before they even took the stage. I wish more places still did that. Now time is so limited and we are so rushed, that bands get up there and play their hearts out, and half the time you don’t even know who they are. I’m a writer, I try my hardest to find out who each band is, but for the average person just partying with their friends, having a good time, they are not going to go the extra mile to figure out who you are. So, after you have the room bopping to your music, and maybe even some dancing along, please say your name… Eat a little bit less of humble pie and be loud and proud of who you are!

Also, speaking about people bopping and dancing along… INVOLVE YOUR CROWD. If you see a group of people all hanging out together, chances are they might be celebrating something. Sometimes it’s obvious as a girl has a crown or a bachelorette sash.. or maybe someone keeps yelling, “It’s his birthday!”… Take a hot minute and acknowledge those people! I know you don’t need/want the drunk guy slobbering all over your mic, or the drunk girl puking on your pedal board, but you can at least give them a shout out and a special thank you from the stage. If you make one person feel like the queen/king of your night, trust me, it will help pump up the whole venue which will in effect pump you up as well! There is one band in particular from the area, if they see it’s sort of a dead crowd, they instantly make it someone in the band’s birthday. It’s amazing how quickly that changes the whole mood of everyone.. It’s officially time to celebrate!! I also know there is such a thing as “dead space” between songs, no one wants dead space. If someone needs to tune their guitar, then someone else in the band should be talking and taking that perfect time to either say your name, or acknowledge the special people. Bartenders, waiters, and waitresses can easily be those special people too. Learn the wait staff, venue owners, managers, doorman’s names. Make them feel special and the venue will in turn make you feel special. Appreciation goes a long way. I know some people may be embarrassed, but when you call someone by name, it instantly makes them realize that they matter and they aren’t just an object. I’m sorry to rant, but these are just my two little observations I’ve made that lately they are driving me crazy. I do appreciate every band I see and the effort that they put into their show. Oh and as I’m typing I really have to mention one more thing…

MERCH.. if you have it and you want to sell it… Don’t leave it sitting in a box! Wear it! Display it! If you have something that’s not selling like buttons or stickers throw some out to the crowd. At least it’s going somewhere besides back in your closet. One band, Emily’s Toybox, does an amazing job with their merch. They have a tri-fold that they whip out between sets and then the band members stand by it and man it themselves. They have the paypal square ready to roll and swipe the cards away. They have deals like one CD for $15 or two for $20. Plus they have a big light they clip on top so everything can be seen clearly. You can see Emily’s Toybox’s merch display yourself on Friday, February 17th at Tubby’s 5th Anniversary Party! I’m sure that will be one heck of a party. With the price venues are willing to pay decrease, it’s up to you to make up the difference, and you can make up that difference with your merch. Another hint is don’t buy things in huge quantities, make it more of a limited edition. You can always bring it back if people really want it. Okay.. okay.. I’m really done. I love you all, but I have to wrap this up and get this paper put together!

Thanks for reading and supporting the PA Musician Magazine. I hope to see you Out and About. If you see me, please stop on by and say Hi! You can reach me at RachelRocks@pamusician.net. Check out our website, www.pamusician.net, and last but not least our facebook page: facebook.com/PAMusicianMagazine Please get out there and Support Local Music!!