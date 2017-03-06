Across the Desk – March 2017

By Robin Noll

The March issue is nearing completion and I am almost set to get there on time, but we’ll see. Update on my health issues. My insurance kicks in March 1st so on March 6th I get to go get a nuclear test done on my parathyroid gland. There are 4 little ones in your neck and I have one that went rogue and has messed up my system. Although they are small, they are mighty and have a lot to do with keeping ones body functioning properly. After they find it they’ll go in and remove it. Then I have to go in April 6th to have the kidney stones blasted and removed. In and out they say but then “everyone is different” so we’ll see. So thankful that God has blessed me with children who are now pitching in and taking care of me. Rachel has been at every appointment and missing her paying job. She also covered the Millennium Music Conference along with Jim Price and Meredith Kaminek. I had to stay home and get the March issue together for all of our faithful readers. Feel free to send any donations our way, ONLY if you have extra money laying around that you don’t know what to do with. So many people are in need today and many are struggling to keep the lights on and food on the table. One thing with Facebook it makes one realize we’re not alone in our troubles but I am thankful that my Heavenly Father does take care of me and is healing me with the help of His saints throughout PA and beyond. Even though evil is increasing there are an awful lot of very generous and kind hearted people in our world. THANK YOU for your prayers and concern.

Moving on to the music. I can still drive and get around ( I just get tired quicker) and I went to see Kate Greene, my grand daughter, perform in County and District band last month. Every time I attend one of these events it amazes me how talented young musicians are and how hard they work on their music. They are given the music a head of time to check out but they have an intense night and morning to prepare for the concerts learning about 5 or so musical pieces. All the music teachers involved and the parents supplying the instruments and extra lessons to develop their talent. I do hope that the government continues to support the arts in our schools, it is so important for our children and our communities. She also had her Spring concert where she had 3 or 4 solos to perform with her clarinet. I’m always in awe of these events. Thankful for all you performers out there who share your talent with all of us as I listen to music all day long, imagine a world with out music (don’t even want to go there). Also in February our precious Kate turned 17 on February 23rd. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATE!!

As I was gathering photos to place in the ads this month I came across some interesting facts about Harrisburg’s Mountain Road who will be performing at Tubby’s in Duncannon on Saturday, March 25th. They have accomplished a great deal in the last few years. I don’t know how much longer you’ll be able to hear them and see them up close and personal for $5. They seem to be on the fast track of moving on to the big time. I got this info off of their website…

Described as “the perfect blend of current meets classic,” Mountain Road is a dynamic, four-piece country/southern rock band that has wowed audiences on a local, regional, and national level. From Nashville to New York City, from Arizona to South Carolina, and from Indianapolis to Austin, Mountain Road has made a name for themselves with their original music, which possesses a timeless quality that aims to please every listener’s ear. Mountain Road has shared the stage with a number of national acts (including Big & Rich, LoCash, Blackberry Smoke, David Allan Coe, Lonestar, Gary Allan, Thompson Square, Frankie Ballard, Lauren Alaina, Jerrod Niemann, Joe Nichols, Trailer Choir, Love & Theft and more)! The band has been compared to Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, and The Eagles. Keep an ear out for the music of Mountain Road; it’ll be hitting country radio soon! Their new album “Momentum” (released in 2017) is available now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, etc. In 2016 lead singer, Kevin Cole received a ‘Red Ticket’ from “The Voice”. You can check them out on Facebook/moutainroad and they have a website as well.

Speaking of Tubby’s they are fast becoming one of the major clubs in the area for live entertainment. Emily’s Toybox returns to entertain all who come on St. Patty’s Day. Talk about talented musicians. You don’t only get to hear great music performed with precision but you get to enjoy the antics of Mike Wise, which always proves to be interesting. I have had the opportunity to see them a few times and it is always a fun event. The first 100 people walking through the door will receive a domestic draft token. Doors open at 7pm on St. Patty’s Day.

Another club that is bringing more and more talent to the York area is Race Horse Tavern. Jim has recently remodeled and is changing his weekly entertainment to what his clientele ask for. Jim is presenting quality acts at his establishment as well. This month is the return of Madison Rising and The Blues Vultures featuring Ronnie Younkins member of Kix. Also he is having local talent Disorderly Conduct, Steel and Son of Man. Whenever I drop off the PA Musician magazines there it gives me the impression of having a ‘Cheers” atmosphere where everyone knows your name. Not that they know everyone but they are very friendly and welcoming.

It’s getting close to the time to be at the printers so I must hurry and get this there on time. Thank you for reading and be sure to check out all the great schedules. Go out with friends and designate a driver or call Uber. Love you Whitey!!