Nationals – March 2017

By: Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! Twenty One Pilots brought their lengthy tour “Emotional Roadshow” to Allentown’s PPL Center last month, which began in May 2016. The music duo from Columbus, Ohio sold-out Hersheypark Stadium last Summer to the largest crowd in their history of 30,000 fans on June 19. Twenty One Pilots had no problem selling out the 10,500 Allentown arena and put on an impressive show of theatrics and great music. The band known for hit “Stressed Out,” were recently nominated for five Grammy Awards, and won one for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Country artist Junior Brown visited the Sellersville Theatre for an amazing night of classic Americana music. The 64-year old musician has released nine studio albums in his career. In 1985 he invented a double neck guitar, a hybrid of electric guitar and lap steel guitar, it has become his signature instrument known as the “guit-steel.” Brown has charted twice on Billboard for songs “Highway Patrol” and “My Wife Thinks You’re Dead.” Junior Brown is a must-see show, whether you’re a fan of country music or not, a musician of incredible talent and charisma.

Super Bowl Sunday Jack Pyers played the Cornerstone Coffeeshop in Camp Hill. Back in the day, Pyers was a member of Atlantic Recording artists, Dirty Looks, and also an original member of Harpo. Recently Pyers has been recording with Bret Alexander (Badlees) and Jeremy Hummel (Breaking Benjamin). The material is quite different than the metal days, but it still has that edge and hard passion. It was great to meet Jack and learn about his music history and hear about his music future. Pyers, recorded his solo album “No Road Home” in 2015, released on Sticky Records. His second solo effort “Well of Souls,” is available online and soon on CD.

NATIONAL NEWS: The Grammys on February 12 provided an extraordinary moment between the music industry’s top female artists, Adele beat Beyoncé for three of the top Grammy Awards – then said her competitor deserved at least one of them. Adele’s “Hello” won Grammys for song and record of the year and called it “my favorite song I’ve ever done.” In tears, Adele addressed Beyoncé, praising “Lemonade” as monumental, beautiful and soul-baring, and then stated “She is my icon of my whole life.” During Lady Gaga’s energetic pairing with Metallica – duet partner James Hetfield’s microphone malfunctioned and he couldn’t be heard for two verses. He kicked the mic stand over and angrily threw his guitar when the song was done. Bruno Mars paid tribute to the late Prince performing “That’s What I Like” and “Let’s Go Crazy.” Adele won five Grammys, David Bowie won four, and Chance the Rapper won three awards, including the coveted best new artist trophy. David Bowie, who died of cancer in January 2016, won each time he was nominated for “Blackstar,” his critically praised final album. Twenty One Pilots won best pop duo/group performance for the hit “Stressed Out.” Sturgill Simpson, won best country album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”

Following its electrifying performance with Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards, Metallica announces North American dates for its “WorldWired Tour.” Touring in support of its “Hardwired … To Self-Destruct” album, the metal band will be playing mostly football and baseball stadiums as well as a few festivals. The 2017 Metallica North American dates begin in Baltimore on May 10 at MT&T Bank Stadium and then visits Philadelphia on May 12 at Lincoln Financial Field. Avenged, Sevenfold and Volbeat will appear on select dates.

Blondie and Garbage are teaming up for the “Rage and Rapture” co-headline tour that will have the bands on the road for more than a month together in the summer. Deap Vally, and John Doe & Exene Cervenka of X are supporting the run. Blondie have a new LP out, titled “Pollinator”, May 5. Garbage will be playing tunes from last year’s, “Strange Little Birds”. The tour visits August 2 – Philadelphia’s Mann Center for Performing Arts.

Riding the wave of energy from her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga announces the “Joanne World Tour.” The outing will include stadiums and arenas, in the U.S. and internationally. There’s nothing like striking when the proverbial iron is hot. Gaga’s flashy Super Bowl halftime performance turned out to be very lucrative. The superstar singer who performed at the halftime show sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on Sunday, a 1,000 percent increase over the day before. Lady Gaga visits Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on September 10, Washington DC Verizon Center on November 19 and Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on November 20. All arena performances will feature general admission on the floor.

Beyoncé has broken the record for the most-liked Instagram post ever when she announced that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z. Queen Bey shows off her baby bump in a Madonna-inspired photo, with more than 8 million likes and counting. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two,” said a statement signed “The Carters,” Jay Z’s real last name. The news triggered half a million tweets in 45 minutes, according to Twitter. Beyoncé and Jay Z routinely make listings of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry. She is the most nominated woman in Grammy Awards history, with 53 nominations and 20 wins.

Pixies will be rocking North America this spring in a tour that will stretch for more than a month. The shows will be opened by either Public Access T.V. or Cymbals Eat Guitars. Pixies does not use a firm setlist, boasting a catalogue of 90 rehearsed songs which it mixes and matches each night. Pixies is Joey Santiago on guitar, Black Francisco on guitar and vocals, David Lovering on drums and relative newcomer Paz Lenchantin on bass. Dates include: May 16, Washington, D.C., Lincoln Theatre and May 23, Philadelphia’s Electric Factory.

The recently knighted Sir Rod Stewart is joining forces with special guest Cyndi Lauper for a full North American tour over the summer. Despite being 72 years old, Stewart is still trotting the globe in a big way. Cyndi Lauper will tour Australia with Blondie in April before joining Stewart in the States. The 18-date joint tour visits BB&T Pavilion in Camden, NJ on July 12.

UPCOMING SHOWS: ZZ Top Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak March 4. Anthrophobia Philadelphia Connie Ric Rac March 4. Crocodiles Baltimore Metro March 7. Shea Quinn’s David Bowie Harrisburg HMAC March 10. Green Day Washington DC Verizon Center March 13. Green Day Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 25. Jeffrey Gaines Kennett Square Flash March 25. Shiny Toy Guns NYC Webster Hall March 25. KIX Hummels Wharf Fire Hall March 25. Richard Ashcroft (The Verve) New York City Terminal 5 March 27.