Out and About – March 2017

By: Rachel Rocks

March is going to be here soon and the last couple of days have felt like May!! I’m really wishing and hoping that this weather will hang in there and the freezing cold temps won’t come back, but alas it is technically February, so I’m sure there will still be time for gloves, hats, and winter coats. I’m trying my hardest to get all of my work done and out of the way so I can enjoy the Millennium Music Conference in just a few days.. All of the coverage from the MMC will be in my April article. I know it seems crazy, but unfortunately we have deadlines to meet, and since the MMC was technically pushed back a week further than usual, we just can’t get it all done in time to be printed for the March issue. So in the meantime I hope you enjoy reading about all of my shenanigans Out and About in the Harrisburg area and beyond!

My first night out for this issue happened quite a while ago back on January 27th at Gullifty’s to see Take 147. Save the City opened for them, but as usual I missed the opening act. I heard that Save the City was just as amazing as ever, bummed I missed them. The Take 147 party was in full swing when I arrived. It was awesome to see the dance floor so packed with everyone up dancing and having a great time. It seems to be working out great for Take 147 to only be playing once every couple of months. It gives them enough time to practice in between shows, plus it leaves enough time that all of their fans miss them and come to each and every show they possibly can! I know I do!! Their next big show is April 7th at the Silver Lake Inn in Lewisberry. The Silver Lake Inn has recently done some amazing renovations. Maybe this time if we are lucky it won’t feel like the floor is going to fall through when all of the takers are jumping up and down and dancing along to the music. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for all of the updates on shows and shenanigans: facebook.com/Take-147.

It’s hard to believe that was my last show I will see at Gullifty’s. If you haven’t heard after over 40 years in business Gullifty’s has closed their doors and sold the business to a new owner. I’ve heard that the new owner is making some renovations, but plans to open in 2 or 3 months. We are obviously hoping they still keep the Underground part of Gullifty’s as a live entertainment venue when they reopen. The music venues are getting few and far between around Harrisburg, and it would be so sad to lose another one. I want to shout out a huge thank you to the whole Eisenhower family for your continual support of the PA Musician Magazine and for all of their years of hosting live music. I saw plenty of great shows in the Underground, and we even threw a few parties there. Hopefully when the new owners do reopen they get some air conditioning, and some outlets for charging cell phones that keep searching for cell service. Even better yet would be WiFi that can handle the capacity of a full club. If people can be surfing on their phones and taking pictures and instantly posting the fun they are having, it is much better for the business then not even being able to get or send a text message. It’s a little hard to let friends know where you are and keep your Social Media pages updated when you are literally ‘under ground’.

Next up it was time for the madness of delivering the magazines, not only my regular Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading run, but I also had to deliver Mom’s and I have a much better appreciation of everywhere she drives every month… WHAT A TRIP! So thankful for Meredith Kaminek for doing the York area for me and my brother Josh for running them up to Jeff Pittinger at the Lycoming Valley Mall, but I still had to do here there and everywhere in between!!! Note to self.. DO NOT TAKE 125 from Shamokin to Tower City… BIG MISTAKE! The GPS said it would save 4 minutes from the way Mom TOLD me to go, but did I listen to my Mom, who has been making this trip for YEARS, nope, I trusted the GPS.. Well… up and over 3 huge mountains, my car smelling like it was going to blow up, and brakes that felt like they were going to give out, I finally made it to Wiscount Music in Tower City. Needless to say I kissed the ground when I got out of the car, and I learned a valuable lesson… ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER! Our delivery route is pretty crazy. I learned that you are pretty much always 15 minutes away from a hard copy of the PA Musician Magazine. Every time I entered my next stop into my GPS on average it seemed like it was always about 15 minutes away. Pretty crazy to say the least, but you can find them everywhere from gas stations, to clubs, to music stores, to restaurants, and a couple of other places in between. All together in 3 days I drove 782 miles. I am definitely looking forward to having Mom back to normal again so she can resume her own delivery route. I found out I’ll be out there burning rubber delivering the March and April issues too, Mom’s surgery date isn’t until April 7th. Hopefully she will be all healed up and ready for May’s issue, and a trip to the beach for Mother’s Day, we both desperately need it!

While I was out delivering I was very excited every time I found some live music to sit back and enjoy. My first lucky stop was at Shank’s Tavern in Marietta. It was Thursday night and they were hosting their Open Mic night. By the time I got there it was pretty much just one big jam, but everyone seemed like they were having a good time. When I walked in the door I literally almost stumbled on Bobby Gentilo who was also there supporting the live music scene. It was cool to catch up with Bobby from Right Coast Recording, and also to check out a different venue. There isn’t that much space at Shank’s, but everyone squeezed in and enjoyed the music. Evil Lou was filling in as the lead singer. He must not be too evil because when he finally got a break he came over and introduced himself. I also recognized Bob Noble on guitar. It’s been quite a few years since I heard him play. After hanging out for a while it was time to get back on the road and finish my deliveries. Right down the street at McCleary’s Public House they seem to have some pretty awesome live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Definitely worth checking out sometime.

The next night I was zooming through Fredericksburg and delivering at the Eagle Hotel when I heard 2 Gunnz Unplugged playing in the corner. I quickly decided it was time for some dinner, after all, The Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel has amazing food. It was my first time hearing just Bob and Mike playing acoustically. I always enjoy hearing bands stripped down so you can truly enjoy their vocals. It was a great way to spend my dinner break. The Eagle Hotel always has a great line up of bands and food. Make sure and check out their ad in this issue for all of the details.

By the time I got delivering I was too exhausted to actually go out on the weekend and drive anywhere, so I stayed home and recouped and spent time with the family. By the time Tuesday rolled around it already felt like a really long week, so I called my good friend Kristin and we headed over to Grotto’s Pub for Nate Myers and Pete. It was just what I needed to get through the rest of the week. Hearing just Nate and Pete together was again refreshing. I even got the chance to see and hear Nate sing and play with his acoustic guitar. He even sang one of my favorite originals, “Beauty All Around” off of their Persist album. The Grotto itself is a cool little venue. Warning to the wise, if you order Nachos be prepared to eat A LOT!

The following weekend I had quite a few people telling me they were heading to Joe K’s to see The Famous. I’ve heard a lot about The Famous and I was excited to finally get the chance to catch them Out and About. I loved Joey Dalto in his old band Echoburn, so I was excited enough just to hear him sing again, but add in the fact that the other FIVE people in the band can all sing, and you are in for a serious treat. I knew everyone else from previous bands: Steve, Shelby, Michael, and Trent were all part of American Posse, and now they also have Erik Avakian, the former keyboardist for Fuel. All six of them can sing lead and you will be amazed at the variety of songs they can pull off in just one set. The songs they choose from the 70s and 80s are definitely songs you recognize, but they are also songs that you don’t hear too many other bands covering. Everything from Pat Benetar to Journey and even Billy Joel just to name a few. One ironic part of the night was when I was walking through the crowded room I overheard two guys saying, “This place is packed, who are these guys?” Then the other guy said, “I don’t know but they must be somebody Famous…” Almost guys, but their real name is The Famous. They are encouraging all of their fans to come out and ‘Be Famous’ too! They have quite a few shows coming up, but one big one is a St. Patty’s Day Bash on March 17th back at Joe K’s Brewhouse. Since The Famous had an early set at Joe K’s I still had time for one more stop.

My final stop of the night was out to Double K to see Hot Like Molly. I was very happy to see and hear that they were able to find a new guitar player, Aaron Grubb. He’s definitely holding his own and was welcomed into the band with open arms. I got there rather late, because I’m a slacker, but shortly after I got there they announced they have one more song. Of course I complained and then they wound up playing about 5 more songs and about an extra 20 minutes!! Thank you Hot Like Molly for finding the energy to keep rockin’ so I could enjoy your show. You are definitely NOT slackers, that is one thing for sure. I was super impressed when they even played Psycho for me, which I was told they played earlier in the night. Psycho definitely takes some intense energy and everyone in the band pulled it off flawlessly. I can’t believe how Jamie Kay can sing those crazy songs. She has one heck of a set of pipes on her for sure! The guys all do a great job backing her up, but she can hold her own too, that’s for sure. Keep an eye out for Hot Like Molly, I’m sure you will be seeing them pop up at a venue near you soon.

The last band of the month was Fell From Zero at Tubby’s. Fell From Zero was recently on our cover, we scheduled a time to meet to do the interview weeks ahead of time, and unfortunately I forgot all about it, and I was a no show. I felt absolutely horrible, but the guys were all super flexible and allowed me to just interview them through e-mail. These things happen, I’m just very lucky that it happened with such a cool, laid back group of guys. They might be cool, calm and collected off the stage, but on the stage they are a bunch of maniacs. It’s been a while since I saw a band covering all of the harder rock songs, and even metal songs, so it even seemed more intense. These guys are so serious about rocking all night long that they even played a ‘metal’ version of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Spaces” song. It was hilarious and super cool all at the same time, especially when Jake threw in the real metal growls from behind the drum kit. Fell From Zero has their own special twists on a lot of your favorite songs. They are definitely good at ‘metaling’ them up even more to keep the dance floor rockin’. I’m glad I finally got a chance to catch these guys again. You can check out their schedule in this issue as part of the Den Mother Music ad. If you like harder rock, get out there and check these guys out, you won’t be disappointed.

Well that’s all for this month. Whoohoo! One more step complete til I get to go to the MMC!! I can’t wait to hang out with all of my friends again. Don’t forget all of our MMC coverage will be in our April Issue. We will once again have our acoustic stage during the day and plenty of showcase events to check out at night, so I’m sure I will be a busy girl. This week ahead is all about getting some extra sleep to prepare for no sleep for 3 days. Sleep is so over-rated when there are things to do and people to see! Hopefully I see some of you out there supporting these amazing acts! If not supporting the MMC, maybe I will at least see you Out and About at one of your favorite watering holes. If you do see me Out and About please stop me and say Hi! I love meeting my readers. Thanks for the support! Thanks for reading the PA Musician Magazine! Thanks for being you.. Get out there and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!! Don’t forget see all of my Hot Shots and more at facebook.com/PAMusicianMagazine. Questions or comments, email me at RachelRocks@pamusician.net.