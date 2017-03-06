The Professor’s “Live Reviews” – March 2017

By Jim Price

Since this winter’s weather has largely been cooperative, I have been able to enjoy several noteworthy live music events during recent weeks in our region.

Several notable concerts have been among those events, including the first concerts by local native Josh Gallagher since his successful run on NBC Television’s talent search program The Voice last fall. The Cresson native played two sold-out concerts at Altoona’s historic Mishler Theatre in late January. As she introduced Josh and his band during the afternoon concert, Blair County Arts Foundation Executive Director Kate Shaffer told the packed house that when tickets went on sale for Josh’s initially-announced evening concert, they sold out in six minutes! The afternoon concert was then added, and it quickly sold out as well. Josh and his Nashville-based band – guitarist Johnny Myers, steel guitarist Cody McKinney, bassist Jason Duggins and drummer Andrew Bone – did excellent work as they performed Josh’s original songs plus some of the material he performed during his run on The Voice . Some of the songs performed included “Stay a Little Longer” (the song that first propelled him onto The Voice ), “Make Believe” (written for Josh’s wife Lindsey), “Take It Slow” and “Rest These Calloused Hands.” They also did a few of Josh’s newest songs, including “Bring On the Overtime” and “Turn It Around.” An unintentional highlight of the concert happened during the first set, when the band left the stage and Josh performed solo. He started strumming his version of Kenny Loggins’ “Danny’s Song,” and suddenly came to a stop as some happy commotion erupted toward the front of the audience. The commotion was a marriage proposal, and Josh reported to the audience, “She said yes!” Surprised and elated with this development, Josh forgot the words and had to restart the song. The group’s rendition of Old Dominion’s “Song for Another Time” also fired up the audience. After the intermission, Josh and group returned to do a few more tunes, finishing with “Lovin’ on You.” When the Mishler audience howled for an encore, Josh and group quickly returned to close out the performance with “Pick Any Small Town,” the original song he performed during The Voice finals. As I watched Josh’s performance, I recalled a scene from The Voice where Josh was coached about the importance of totally feeling the songs he sang. He clearly learned that lesson, as he totally invested himself into each song he sang this day. This has been part of how he connected with viewers (and voters) on The Voice , and it enabled him to totally connect with this Mishler Theatre audience, whether you knew his songs or not. The mood in the room was festive and fun, and the appreciation was mutual between Josh, his band and the crowd. And Josh frequently thanked the audience for their support, and their role in helping him make it to The Voice finals in December. Josh returns to the area for several appearances later this year, including Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley in June, Delgrosso’s Amusement Park in August and the annual Cambria County Fair in September.

The State Theatre in State College has hosted several noteworthy names thus far in the year, and I was able to see two of them in recent weeks. Former Men at Work frontman Colin Hay visited the venue in late January. This was a great show…As I am sure was the case for many of the people in the State Theatre this night, I was more familiar with Colin Hay through his body of work with Men At Work, and was not too familiar with his solo career. Colin delivered an excellent performance as a singer, musician, storyteller and humorist. The opening artist was quite good as well. Boston’s Chris Trapper, a singer and songwriter who often opens for Colin, broke the ice early with the State Theatre audience, humorously sharing his realization that the audience probably saw him as the “obstacle” they would need to deal with before seeing Colin. Chris has some notoriety of his own – he fronted late 1990s alternative band The Push Stars (who were signed to Capitol Records), and has written songs for movies and television. He made the best of his opening role, gaining heartfelt cheers and laughter from the audience as he performed a short set of his original compositions. Among them was “This Time,” which he wrote for the 2007 film August Rush (which starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Robin Williams), his ‘Irish drinking death song’ “Keg on My Coffin,” “The Accident,” “Skin,” and one song that he performed on ukulele – “Away We Go,” during which he humorously teased riffs from Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Yes’ “Roundabout” and Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” on his uke. I enjoyed Chris’ finesse on guitar, and his sense of humor. After the intermission between performers, Colin Hay arrived on the State Theatre stage, and hung up his coat on a coat rack on the stage before donning his acoustic guitar and leading off with one of his new songs, the crowd singalong “Tumbling Down.” He immediately connected with the audience, sharing his witty sense of humor as he revealed his beginnings as a Scotsman whose family relocated to Australia at an early age. He shared the inspirations for songs such as “Scattered in the Sand” and “I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You,” the latter from the Garden State movie soundtrack. Acknowledging that he knew many people were there to hear his Men at Work hits, he then introduced “Who Can It Be Now,” performing a somber acoustic take on the song in remembrance of the group’s sax player, Greg Ham (who passed away in 2012). Colin continued to mix solo songs with Men at Work hits; he did solo numbers such as “Conversation,” “Beautiful World,” new numbers such as “A Thousand Million Reasons” and “Frozen Fields of Snow” (both from his forthcoming new album Fierce Mercy , which comes out this month), honoring an audience request for his song “Maggie,” and performing “Waiting for My Real Life to Begin.” From the Men at Work catalog, Colin also did solo versions of “Down Under” and “Overkill.” He closed his performance with the title track from his 2015 album Next Year People , before standing up, putting his coat back on, and saluting and showing adoration for his audience as he exited the stage. Colin’s voice was in very good form, and I enjoyed his blend of storytelling and humor – he was a great all-around performer!

Legendary Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward then brought his “The Wind of Heaven” tour to the State Theatre last month. Opening the night was renowned British fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes. During his brief set, Mike demonstrated amazing skills on his acoustic guitar over several numbers, including his own compositions such as the Celtic-flavored “Somewhere Home,” as well as his versions of Gotye’s “Somebody I Used to Know” and Don Ross’ “Tight Trite Night.” Mike masterfully worked his guitar strings with a touch of showman flare, demonstrating total control and varying his presentation from fast and crazy to gentle and delicate. The audience clearly took notice of his skills; this was one of few times I’ve seen the opening act get a standing ovation! Mike wasn’t done yet; he would soon return to the stage to accompany the headliner, Justin Hayward. Seeing Justin’s performance was a meaningful experience for me, as the Moody Blues was one of the first rock groups I was exposed to as a youngster when my older brother brought albums like Days of Future Passed and Seventh Sojourn home from college (Penn State). At 70 years young, Justin showed that he still has the voice as he, Julie Ragins on keys and backing vocals, and Mike on electric and acoustic guitars mixed Moody Blues favorites with tunes off Justin’s solo albums, including his latest, All The Way . Opening with the Moodys’ classic “Tuesday Afternoon,” Justin shared some stories, Moody Blues history and insights on his music. Introducing his song “Western Sky,” Justin talked about growing up in the town of Swindon, west of London. He talked about how he met Mike Pinder and joined the Moody Blues before performing the group’s deep cut “Watching and Waiting” (from the 1969 album To Our Children’s Children’s Children ). He did solo numbers such as “In Your Blue Eyes,” the tour title song “The Wind of Heaven” (off the new All The Way album), “Best Is Yet to Come,” “One Day Someday,” and a song given to him by songwriter Jeff Wayne, “Forever Autumn.” From the Moody Blues’ catalog, Justin also sang lost classics such as “The Morning: Another Morning,” “Lovely to See You” and “Never Comes the Day.” He saved the hits until the set’s homestretch, performing “Your Wildest Dreams,” inviting the audience to help him reach the high notes during the hit “Question,” and closing the main set with the epic “Nights in White Satin.” When the State Theatre audience called for the encore, Justin and his accomplices returned to end the night with “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere.”

At presstime, I’m ready to see former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate perform at The State Theatre (Feb. 21, recap next month), and notable shows coming there soon include Melvin Seals & the Jerry Garcia Band on March 19, Talking Heads tribute group Start Making Sense on March 25, reggae artist Matisyahu on March 29, and Grammy winning folk artist Sarah Jarosz on April 19.

I wish all Mondays and work weeks could begin with a blast of live electric blues! Baltimore bluesman Reggie Wayne Morris and his band made sure one week started that way when they returned to the area in late January to perform a matinee lunchtime show at Penn State Altoona’s Slep Student Center. Like he did during the group’s visit to the campus last year, Reggie delivered smoking guitar work early and often, backed by the strong rhythm section of bassist Vinny Hunter and drummer Chuck Fuerte. The group did several of Reggie’s original tunes, plus versions of Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign,” the Jimi Hendrix-popularized “Hey Joe” and more. Midway through the performance, Reggie welcomed Penn State Altoona student guest Ikechi Onyenaka to accompany on saxophone, and musical fireworks ensued. One number featured all four musicians indulging in dazzling solo displays. The group also did a fresh reggae angle on Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” before an extended finale number where Reggie fired off a “Star Spangled Banner” guitar solo, Ikechi answered with a sax solo rooted in “My Favorite Things,” and Reggie closed the performance with a guitar shred reprise of the “Star Spangled Banner!” These musicians demonstrated amazing skill and played for keeps, and the audience of students, staffers and members of the public cheered their approval. This show was presented by Penn State Altoona’s Office of Institutional Equity, Diversity, and International Student Services.

Chili and soup connoisseurs again descended upon downtown Bedford in late January for the annual Feel the Heat Chili and Soup Challenge, sponsored by Downtown Bedford, Inc. This year’s event expanded from five downtown Bedford locations to seven, where visitors could sample and vote on chilis and soups from a variety of local restaurants and eateries. Each location featured live music; I started my chili and soup sampling sojourn at HeBrews Coffee Company, where Matt Fields performed. From southern Bedford County (near the Maryland border north of Cumberland), Matt played a mixture of pop, blues and country favorites. He gave a robust, upbeat performance as he did numbers such as Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” and many more. I then headed across S. Richard Street to Juiced (a juice bar), where Dunnings Creek – singer/guitarist Mark Diehl and guitarist Duane Sipe – mixed rock favorites from Whitesnake, CCR, John Mellencamp and more. The next stop was Bedford Candies, where Happy Hour – singer/guitarist Tommy Fix and singer Sarah Mellott – performed country and rock numbers. The pair showed strong voices on numbers from Miranda Lambert, Elton John, Luke Bryan, Neil Young and others. From there, I headed to Grin Gallery, where singer/songwriter Jud Bussard sang country hits from Jamey Johnson, Brantley Gilbert, original numbers and more. Down the hill at the new location of Locality art gallery, longtime Bedford music favorite Jerry Miller gently strummed his guitar on favorites and free jams while visitors sampled more chilis and soups. (I spent a little extra time there, recovering from an encounter with a chili featuring Carolina Reaper peppers, the hottest in the land!) My last stop was at Briar Valley Winery, where singer/guitarist Dave Howsare ended his performance with numbers from The Who and Don Henley. (The event ended before I could get to Madelyn Rose Children’s Boutique to see Borrowed Time’s performance.) Combined with sunshine and above normal daytime temperatures, this year’s Feel the Heat Chili and Soup Challenge was a great time!

Following Josh Gallagher’s aforementioned afternoon concert at the Mishler Theatre, I decided to keep the day country-themed with a visit to Altoona’s Four Dees Lounge to see area country artist Adam Ernst and his band. Flanked by the supporting cast of guitarist/singer Chris Spaid, bassist Paul Rainey, drummer Eric Wertz, keyboardist Nathan Beatty and new guitar player Darrick Bantly, Adam mixed original songs with modern country covers. The energy was immediate, as dancers hit the dance floor before Adam even sang the first note on his very first song of the night. Adam and his group did a few tunes from his forthcoming new album Windshield Summer (coming out this month) such as “Dancin’ with Crazy,” as well as songs from his previous CD’s including “County Line” and “Right on the Money.” They also kept the dance floor hopping with favorites from Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Kenny Chesney, Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and more. In the homestretch, they blended together Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl” and Big & Rich’s “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy.” And when the Four Dees crowd demanded an encore, the group responded with Billy Currington’s “We Are Tonight” to close out the night. Adam’s voice was in good form, and he and his band radiated enthusiasm the entire night. Early this month, Adam will embark on new music-career related moves; here’s hoping for the best as he continues on his journey!

Another recent highlight was last month’s dual-genre ‘throwdown’ at Ebensburg’s Castle Pub. The “Metal vs. Punk” showdown pitted punk-fueled roots rock and rockabilly from Ben Dumm & the East Side Band against scorched-earth heavy metal from Darkness On The Radio. The idea was hatched by both bands’ respective frontmen, Ben Dumm and Darkness’ Jason Straw, partially in celebration of Jason’s birthday. The Castle Pub was near packed when I arrived early into Ben Dumm & the East Side Band’s set. Since the last time I saw this group, Alyse Croll has since (re)joined the group on saxophone (she was with Ben’s previous band incarnation, the Deviants). Ben, Alyse, guitarist Simon Lieb and drummer Anthony Maiocco stormed with a number of Ben’s original tunes spanning his former band The Marauders to present, plus select tunes from Little Richard, Johnny Cash and more. This band delivered it all with fury and velocity, and prompted some sock-hop styled dancing by several ladies in front of the stage. Ben howled with passion, elevating his voice to another level of intensity when he did Little Richard hits like “Good Rockin’ Tonight” and “Long Tall Sally.” Ben Dumm & the East Side Band provided fiery rock’n’roll and a good time. A seismic musical shift shortly followed on the Castle Pub stage. An ominous prelude led to a cacophony of guitar distortion and riffage, capped with Jason’s stern introduction, “In case you haven’t heard, in case you didn’t know, we are…Darkness On The Radio!” This launched a scalding set of immense Darkness On The Radio originals, including “Wormwood,” “Serpentine,” “Wolves,” “Devil’s Radio,” the set-closer “Judas Take the Wheel” and more. The big surprise for me was when the group launched into their new original “One and the Same,” which recycles the riff from one of my favorite tunes from Jason’s past, his House Of Cain original “Emissary.” Jason, guitar man Jay Snyder, bassist Greg Hatch and drummer Jason Kirchner maintained the ferocity and intensity for the entire set, and kept the fans on the dance floor riveted. Darkness On The Radio escalated the intensity as they approached the end, with instruments and distortion hitting maximum force, and the crowd hanging on for dear life. As for who won the throwdown, the answer would be the Castle Pub crowd, who experienced all-out performances from both bands. And both bands won new fans this night as well. Based on its success, more dual and multi-genre shows at the Castle Pub are likely.

I finally caught my first look at Harrisburg-based rockers Gun Metal Gray when they visited The Arena in State College last month. This band was strong, mixing original numbers with hard rock and metal favorites spanning the 1980s to now. Lead singer Dave Damone showed a strong voice and stage presence, guitarist Christian Koch sliced and diced with clean, precise solos and leads, and the rhythm battery of bassist Ed Allison and drummer Jeff Stumpf brought the rumble and thunder to power it all along. Gun Metal Gray did tunes from their two EP’s, Salvation and Island of the Damned – including “Salvation,” “We Are One,” “Chains That Bind” and more. They also fired up the crowd with tunes from Dio, Sixx AM, Ratt, Autograph, Motorhead, Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Pantera, and for the night’s finale, the storming blend of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” and “Enter Sandman.” Gun Metal Gray returns to the Arena on March 24 (for The Arena’s Battle of the Bands).

Although the co-pilots have changed, the Flight 19 “Party Plane” continues to fly high, evidenced by their performance last month at Altoona’s Four Dees Lounge. In the wake of founding member, guitarist and singer John McKelvey’s retirement from the band’s electric edition in November, Rogan Allen moves from playing bass to lead guitar, while former bassist Mark Triforo rejoins Flight 19 to play bass and sing. Before a packed house, the updated “Party Plane” flight crew generated the dance floor party with a blend of rock, pop, funk, country and dance favorites. Rogan, Mark, lead singer Brian Thomas and keyboardist Phil Steele split singing duties this night, while Paul Caracciolo’s drumbeats powered the party. Some of Flight 19’s highlights this night included an INXS medley that stretched into an ‘80s pop/dance medley, a Rogan guitar solo that evolved into a fiery version of Steve Wonder’s “Superstition,” and a freewheeling 1970s/80s funk and dance medley in the night’s waning minutes that fired up the Dees’ dance floor during the homestretch. Flight 19 shows no signs of slowing down; the “Party Plane” next touches down at the Four Dees Lounge on March 11.

After parting ways with singer/guitarist Rue Moyer late last year, the former Electrify the Farm has transformed into a new incarnation called No Man’s Band, who I saw early last month at McGarvey’s. I arrived too late this night to see show openers Habatat, but eyewitness accounts reported that their performance was strong. No Man’s Band fired up a funk and jam-rock party, mixing original compositions with their takes on classic rock and jam favorites. Singer/guitarist Brian Pavlic, guitarist Jarrett Bickel, bassist Kelly Montgomery, saxophonist Alec Zander Redd and drummer Rob Bonsell introduced upbeat original jam exercises, as well as versions of Phish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Little Feat’s “Spanish Moon,” the Beatles’ “Come Together,” Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll,” the Grateful Dead’s “Shakedown Street” and more. Brian and Alec generated expansive solos on their respective instruments, while Rob, Kelly and Jarrett kept their grooves punchy and steady. No Man’s Band’s infectious grooves stirred up frequent dance floor activity. This group continues to develop their arsenal of original numbers; watch for No Man’s Band as they spread their jams across the region.

“If you think Altoona’s punk scene is dead, you must be living under a rock!” was the proclamation by X’s For Eyes guitarist and singer Tim Mort as his group capped a well-attended punk rock triple-bill at McGarvey’s in late January. Work duties prevented me from seeing the first band of the night, The Snips, but I arrived in time to see the last two songs by the second band, The Flannels, as they fired up a near-packed house. X’s For Eyes sounded tight and powerful on their brand of heavy-hitting, high-velocity punk rock. Tim, frontman/guitarist Tom Noel, bassman Oob and drummer Justin Fair throttled with a lot of new tunes this night. Their new songs continue to define X’s For Eyes’ signature sound, a blend of melody and aggression. Their presentation was no holds barred, as all four musicians invested total fury into each number. Toward set’s end, they broke out a punk-fueled take on the Police’s “Message in a Bottle,” and added more songs at the end of the night when the crowd demanded encores. Emphasizing the vibrancy of the Altoona punk scene, all three of these bands return to McGarvey’s on March 11 as part of a special seven-band show, the “Who Says It’s Dead” Punk Fest.

And I caught up with two-thirds of popular area acoustic trio Born and the Beanstalk in late January at Altoona’s Family Pizza & Pub. Dubbed Ed’n’Born, percussionist Ed Hofer and singer/guitarist Sean Osborn were joined by guest Rue Moyer on electric guitar this night. In front of a nice-sized early Sunday evening crowd of diners and music fans, the three musicians blended a tasty variety of classic rock and pop numbers, plus a few of Sean’s original songs. The trio performed numbers from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, Blind Melon, Black Crowes and more. Highlights included a fusion of the Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” with Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home,” and a take on Hall & Oates’ “Maneater.”

News and notes…After a year’s absence, the annual Pittsburgh Blues Festival is returning later this year under a slightly different name; it is being re-christened the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival, and will take place on July 22 and 23 at the Syria Shrine Center in Harmar near Pittsburgh…Drummer Jamie Kmett has parted ways with Altoona-based heavy metal rockers Naildriver, citing career reasons…Songwriters Doug Forshey and Chris Strait have collaborated and issued a new EP, called Tied to the Tracks …The area music scene suffered the loss of a young talent last month with the unexpected passing of singer Nicole Knepp-Lytle at age 30; see her obituary elsewhere in this issue…Happy Birthdays to Kent Tonkin (Sun King Warriors), Jeremy Nelson (Mama Corn), Kirk Tonkin (Cottonmouth), Kevin Siegel (The Sitch), Joe Konior, John “JK” Kennedy (Tyne & the Fastlyne), Dave Nichols (Red Alert/The Boomers), Jim Donovan (St. Francis World Drumming Ensemble/Sun King Warriors), Harry Pepper (Sun King Warriors), Ken Pompa, Chris Lawson (Nobody’s Heroes), Kate Twoey (Pure Cane Sugar), Rick Ramsey (Disorganized Crime), Autumn Shiffler (This Albatross), Walt Yatta (Raining Blue), Ken Civils (Skye 2.0/Oz), Tom Brown, Allen Jones, Jim Bagrosky (Inside Out), Mycenea Worley, Jimmy Adler, Greg Hatch (Darkness On The Radio), Rene Witzke (Maxwell Strait/Ted McCloskey & the Hi Fis), Junior Tutwiler (Pure Cane Sugar/Raven & the Wren), Mandy Passmore (Full Kilt), Dan Myers II (Strings Radio), Paul Chakot (Black Ridge), Mark Diehl (Dunnings Creek), Trey Carruthers (The Hope Fallacy), Josh Michael, Dave Collins, Darren Buchko, Jen Bertiaux, Larry Brest, Fredrico, Alicia Hritsko, Dewayne McKnight and John McKnight.

