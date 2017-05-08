Cover Story – Rahway – May 2017

Rahway, NJ — June 3rd 2017 the hard hitting rock band Rahway will be releasing their 2nd full length CD titled “Undefeated”. This 11 song CD has received high praises from some of the top people in the music industry and with a fan base that ranges from 16 to 30 years old, it is sure to make some noise across the charts. Check out what Eddie Trunk [Q104.3 NYC, Sirius/XM Radio / That Metal Show / VH1 Classic / Author / Syndicated Radio “Eddie Trunk Rocks”] had to say about it. “I’ve had the chance to see Rahway a few times live and they always bring a kick ass show. It’s great to hear their new studio music capturing the killer hard rock vibe of their live shows.”

The Cardenas brothers crawled their way out of the mean streets of the Bronx and made their way across the river to New Jersey where they put together one of the hottest upcoming hard rock bands on the East Coast. There have been a few renditions of the band throughout the past few years, but the current line up is the best the music scene has to offer and includes; David Cardenas (Guitar), Steve Cardenas (Drums), Nick Hade (Vocals) and Chigger (Bass). Chigger’s story for joining the band is, he was delivering Chinese food to their practice space one night and they told him their bass player was leaving for Florida, so they asked him to play bass. He said, “I can try, it’s only four strings.” Now they won’t let him leave and when you hear the back beat you will understand why.

Back in 2000 while Rahway was working with Jack Douglas, Jack was up in Boston and he mentioned to Steven that he was working with this band from New Jersey. Steven asked what the band’s name was and at the time Rahway was going under the name Pushrod. Steven told Jack that the name sounded too much like another band at the time and asked what part of Jersey they were from. Jack told him that they had a studio in Rahway. Steven said that is it, tell them to call themselves Rahway. Well, how do you argue with Steven Tyler, so they changed the name and the rest is history..

Rahway mixes humor, heart and the hardest blistering rock this side of Seether and Theory of a Deadman, they’re guaranteed to get any crowd moving with their intense guitar driven live show. Rahway is a nonstop rock fest, with an unlimited amount of energy, guaranteed for every performance.

Since rolling out of New Jersey’s industrial wasteland, Rahway to be exact, these perennial rock underdogs are ready to take over the world! Rahway feels that their latest CD, “Undefeated”, is a fresh opportunity to prove themselves as many bands from Jersey have done in the past. Influenced by legends such as Led Zeppelin, U2, Godsmack and Motley Crue, their fusion of power is gaining them popularity very quickly. They are impressive and imminent.

Fully capturing the spirit of today’s DIY musicians, these four rockers, with their musical genius, do something truly revolutionary in the rock-n-roll scene. Their music has choruses that ring in your ears from the first listen and hooks that boomerang through each song. Embodying the down to earth Jersey roots, but rolling the rock to a whole other edgy level. When they write new songs it is a collective effort. One of them comes up with a song riff or idea, usually Steve, then they write as a team, but they write for the song not for themselves. If they can make people feel what they are feeling in the song, then they know that they have done their job. One person creates a spark then they build on top of whatever is put out on the table. Steve has always done a lot of writing, so it comes easy for him. He always is able to present something and then it gets mixed into what the other guys come up with and then it turns into a Rahway original. They’ve been busy building the last few years because they are ready to release their newest CD, “Undefeated” on June 3rd. The CD includes 7 brand new songs including their new hit single “Undefeated”. There is also four re-mastered songs from their Grand Design EP.

Rahway is hosting their CD Release Party at The Crossroads in Garwood, NJ, on June 10th. The show will be hosted by Don Jamieson of That Metal Show and will feature the bands Common Wealth and the Motorhead tribute band Headmotor. Rahway has shows planned in the North East for the Summer and Fall of 2017 to support the release.

Rahway’s goals and aspirations for the band are to be on the front lines bringing “ROCK” back tothe world, with songs that stand out from the commercial things we have been accustomed to. Songs that will last forever. They also have aspirations to go out on tour and spread their music to the world. They want to bring the “RAW” all the way to the top of the charts and would love to get their music into movies and video games one day. With the release of “Undefeated”, I believe their on their way to achieve their goals.

On April 8th Rahway supported Steel Panther at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. This isn’t their first rodeo opening for a big act passing through the area. Rahway has been an enormous part of the East Coast scene, playing shows with such rock greats as Slash, Three Days Grace, Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots, Puddle of Mudd, KIX and they even shared the stage with Missing Persons. They’ve done high profile gigs at cool haunts like Dingbatz, Stone Pony, Crocodile Rock Café, Starland Ballroom and the 2015 Food Truck Rock Carnival where they’ve left the crowds in amazement.

Rahway is ready to rock the United States and beyond! To see where to catch them live check them out online at www.rahwayband.com, or search RahwayBand on all of your favorite social mdia sites. To get Rahway rockin’ your venue, please contact Larry Jones at Arc Angel Entertainment, 908-338-3462.

Accompanying this new album, Rahway will be touring the Northeast of the United States to support the release. Along with the air play that they have already receive on WDHA 105.5 FM, WRAT 95.5 FM, internet radio such as Cyber Storm Radio, Toxic Radio, Xtreme Alchemy Radio, iRadio USA, plus many more, Rahway will be following up with radio air play within the same markets that they will be touring in.