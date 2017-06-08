Across the Desk – June 2017

By: Robin Noll

June is a month of celebration for us in the Noll household. 45 years later and we're still on our journey. Just to let you all know I am all better health wise. Still have kidney stones but they have calmed down and I'm a little dizzy but other than that. It's no fun getting older.

Also in regards to the PA Musician Magazine Jim Price (aka The Professor) started writing for us and reporting on live music in the month of June this year is his 30th year doing so. WOW, thanks Jim for all you do for the music community and for the PA Musician Magazine.

June 3rd in Liverpool, PA, where we are physically located, there will be another benefit to raise funds for the Tubby employees. Bands include; Can’t B Saved, Grumpy Old Men, Nothingmen, Escape, Suicide Puppets, Chasing the Day, Shiner, Dave root Band, Threat Level Midnight and Switchback. This will be an all age, byob event. They are asking for a $5 donation at the door and will be selling food and there be be auctions and raffles. Tubby’s is in the process of rebuilding and have completed the tear down of what was left and are now obtaining permits. (we all know how long that takes). This experience does remind us to appreciate what we do have because when it’s gone, it is missed and we do miss have Tubby’s in the Harrisburg area.

Close to Consideration has returned from their tour and had a blast and made a huge amount of new fans with their unique style of music. They will be at Bless the Woods Festival and Maryland on June 9th and in Philly at the Bourbon and Branch on June 11th.

Customer Appreciation day is happening June 10th at Fredericksburg Firemen’s Park. It is being put on by the Eagle Hotel and will help to raise money for the community. It’s a $25 donation but includes all the food and beer you can drink and three great bands including End of Silence who goes on at noon, followed by Nate Myers and the Aces and Blind theory will be going on at 6pm. I was able to attend one year and the food is excellent. It’s good they’re having it at a bigger location so they can accommodate more people. Check out the Eagle Hotels schedule and see all the great events that are happening there. They have excellent food.

Did you notice that the Union House is having an Irish Music Session on June 17th (I wonder what that involves) sounds interesting. Union House is into providing fun times for their clientele.

I could write on with little tidbits of information but instead I’m going to let you go through the PA Musician Magazine and read all the ads and figure out what you want to do this month, there are a number of choices.

Last month someone commented that they would advertise with us if we would cover all the music that is happening and not just our favorites. I have heard this for 35 years that we have been publishing. The only way we can print and distribute the PA Musician magazine is by the amount of money we get from our advertisers. Therefore I feel our editorial space should be used to promote their events and happenings. I feel I fail at that, we can always do more. We cannot possibly cover all the music that is happening in PA it is just too much. One couldn’t print a big enough paper to do that. What we do do is offer a paper for the ENTIRE music industry to use if they so choose to promote what they do and the events they are having. There are so many great musicians and events that are deserving of coverage. Jim Price does an excellent job of covering many bands and events who have never invested a dime in our publication as well as Eric Hoffman in his national column. Rachel tends to stick to our advertisers because she’s my daughter and knows what the desire of my heart is. I really do appreciate all the businesses that keep my lights on. We do need more money as does everyone. I wish more musicians would use the paper so we could let you all know where they are performing and what is going on. Not everyone owns a computer, we’re just another tool to help people know who and what is happening. Have a great month and enjoy a bunch of live music…gotta get this issue to the printer so I can get it to you. THANKS for reading and using the PA Musician Magazine. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PA Musician Magazine. Call me at 717.444.2423 if you would like to start advertising or if you have an idea for the mag. “Use it, or lose it.” Love and hugs to one and all.