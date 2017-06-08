Cover Story – June 2017 – Grateful Get Down

FAMILY FRIENDLY FESTIVALS SPREADING MUSIC & LOVE

Family, friends, great music, and camping – the best way to kick off the summer! Two dynamite, family-oriented music and arts festivals that offer meaningful music, a relaxing atmosphere, and a safe environment for everyone include GRATEFUL GETDOWN 2 and the 12th Annual BEARS PICNIC Family Reunion. Both events showcase local and national artists with a unique blend of genres, food and craft vendors, and a traveling art gallery provided by GOLDEN ROAD ART GALLERY and SHAKEDOWN ART GALLERY, featuring iconic art from the 60s 70s and 80s including originals of Jerry Garcia and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead, blotter art of Ken Keesey and Timothy Leary, and much more.

Traditional camping provides a family atmosphere with plenty of space to spread out and enjoy nature and all that the festival has to offer. Car parking & camping is free. RV spaces are available.

The Grateful Get Down kicks off its second year at South Mountain Fairgrounds, Biglerville, in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, near historic Gettysburg, and is within a two hour drive of Washington DC., Baltimore MD, and Harrisburg PA.

This awesome lineup features two nights of Melvin Seals (one night with JGB), two nights of Terrapin Flyers, and two nights of Dead Phish Orchestra. Other artists include Flux Capacitor, Willie Jack & The Northern Light, Mountain Ride, Brokedown Hustlers, Hexbelt, Steal Your Face, House With a Yard, MysteryTrain, Better Off Dead, and more.

Music on the main (indoor) stage continues until 4 am.

Just in case you’re not familiar with Melvin Speals following is some information garnered from the web:

Melvin Speals is best known for his long friendship and musical partnership with cultural icon and guitarist Jerry Garcia and the smile of his that lights up the room. Melvin spun his B-3 magic with the Jerry Garcia Band for 18 years and in doing so helped pioneer and define what has now become “Jam Band Music”.

Melvin and JGB brings an intuitive, expressive style, soul, spontaneity and remarkable chops to the table. With acoustic and electric ingredients and unique combinations of Dave Hebert’s guitar and vocals, Pete Lavezzoli’s hearty drums and, of course, a heapin’ helpin’ of the wizard’s magic on Hammond B-3 Organ and keyboards. Along with backing vocals, the result is a most satisfying blend of natural organic grooves that challenges genre boundaries. Their chemistry is the focus from which they create a spontaneous and high art where the sky is the limit musically. They offer an exciting, often psychedelic musical journey that changes nightly and keeps the audience dancing and smiling (and some staring in amazement) for hours. Adding his rock-gospel-soul-rhythm and blues touch with his funky style of playing, no wonder Jerry nicknamed him “Master of the Universe”. Melvin continues to treat music lovers to his unique brand of melodic flavor with JGB. Come see and hear for yourself!

12th Annual Bears Picnic Family Reunion returns to Sunsational Family Campground in Millmont, PA. It is a gorgeous 45+ acre campground nestled along Penns Creek with swimming holes, great fishing, kayaking, bathrooms, showers, playground, and a salt water swimming pool.

This years event showcases John Kadlecik Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Midnight North (featuring Grahame Lesh), Tom Hamilton’s American Babies, Strung Like Horse, Scott Pemberton Band, Willie Jack & The Northern Light, David Gans, Reverend Jefferson, Moonlicker, Kind Dubs, Dr. Slothclaw, Mountain Ride, Still Hand String Band, Cousin Earth, and more.

Activities include community campfires, late night drum circles, food and craft vending, workshops, professional fire performers, night time movies, artist meet & greets, and the Bear Cub Den for daily children activities. Music continues until 4am.

Children 15 and under are free and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pets are discouraged and will require pre-approval and a permit fee.

Weekend passes and VIP tickets are available online at the gate, and at the following ticket locations:

GOOD HABITS, LEWISBURG;

OLD SCHOOL PIZZA, WILLIAMSPORT, & LOT MADE GALLERY,

MECHANICSBURG.

Further details are available on respective websites:

www.gratefulgetdown.com

www.abearspicnic.com

Call the hotline at

570-898-5525

from 12 Noon until 10PM.