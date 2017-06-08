Nationals – June 2017

By: Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! The past month began with vintage heavy metal bands playing smaller local venues in preparation for the huge annual M3 Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Rhinobucket visited Fish Head Cantina outside of Baltimore promoting their latest release ‘The Last Real Rock N Roll.’ The Los Angeles based band began in 1988 and still consists of original singer Georg Dolivo and bassist Reeve Downes. Rhinobucket also includes guitarist Brian ‘Damage’ Forsythe from KIX, who joined in 1998 and drummer Dave DuCey since 2012. They are an amazing straight forward hard rock band reminiscent of AC/DC. Legendary Ratt performed the next evening in Stroudsburg, PA at the Sherman Theatre. Original members Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini and Juan Croucier have reunited and legally gained control of the band’s name from former drummer Bobby Blotzer. An incredible show with notable songs, “Round and Round,” “You’re in Love” and “Slip of the Lip.” Ratt headlined the M3 Festival the following day with Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo who has been in Ratt since 2008.

Central PA was beyond fortunate to host an intimate concert from musician Ryan Adams. The indie rocker was to begin his worldwide ‘Prisoner Tour 2017’ with two sold-out nights at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. But Adams reached out to promoter Live Nation for a warm-up show in which Harrisburg’s Whitaker Center was chosen. It was reported as possibly the fastest sold-out show in Harrisburg history in just minutes. Adams 60+ tour dates this year will visit arenas of thousands but began with Whitaker’s 700 capacity.

Alternative band, The Cult began their ‘Live 2017’ tour on May 3rd at Baltimore’s Rams Head Live. The group known for songs “She Sells Sanctuary” and “Fire Woman,” put on a really great show opening night. The Cult originated in their native England in 1983 and visited Harrisburg in 1990 opening for Metallica on City Island. Last summer in 2016 The Cult opened for Guns N Roses on select shows.

Local greats Dead 50s reunited for the first time in 3 years on May 5th at Harrisburg’s Abbey Bar opening for garage rock Supersuckers. An incredible turn out of familiar faces showed up for the Dead 50s, who played as if a day hadn’t passed. A great sight to see Chris Moody, Brad Grissinger and Logan Summey back on stage again. Supersuckers also delivered their signature songs including “Pretty F’d Up.”

The month of May also brought back the yearly reassemble of 80’s band Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers. The Philadelphia legendary band has been getting together annually at the Ardmore Music Hall. Tommy Conwell frequented Central PA in the late 80’s at Metron when they had a #1 US mainstream rock hit in 1988 with “I’m Not Your Man.” The band took a sold-out crowd down memory lane on May 13 with hits “Love’s On Fire” and “I’m Home.”

Lastly, Australian legends Midnight Oil returned to North America with their first visit in over 20 years. A fantastic performance from the alternative band who were an MTV regular visual in the 90’s, with songs like “Beds Are Burning” and “Blue Sky Mine.” Singer Peter Garrett was beyond impressive at the age of 64 still giving his unique and eccentric dance style, while the entire band created an immense wall of sound. The Oils current tour, The Great Circle 2017, has sold out every show since starting in Brazil in April 2017 and will continue until November.

NATIONAL NEWS: Chris Cornell, of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, killed himself April 17 by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, according to the city’s medical examiner. He was 52. The singer’s death stunned his family and his die-hard fans, who Cornell just performed four hours earlier at a show in Detroit. Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, who’s tour kicked off in late April and was planned to run through May 27. Chris Cornell’s wife disputes her husband’s suicide, saying he may have taken too much prescription anti-anxiety medicine. Cornell was a recovering addict and had a prescription for Ativan. A full autopsy and toxicology tests have not yet been completed.

Jay Z and Beyoncé are estimated a combined worth of $1.16 billion. Forbes magazine reported Jay Z’s fortune at $810 million and Beyoncé has amassed $350 million. Forbes says most of Jay Z’s money is involved in Roc Nation and his other companies. Jay Z also signed a 10-year pact with Live Nation to partner on concert events worth $200 million. The billion-dollar couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke on May 4 while at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and is expected to make a full recovery. The 85-year-old singer and songwriter has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed. Lynn is currently in a rehabilitation facility and expressed her thanks to everyone on her website, for their “prayers, love and support.” Lynn’s sister, the Grammy-winning singer Crystal Gayle, said in a statement, “She’s a strong woman and I know she’ll come out of this. We pray for a speedy recovery.”

Blink-182 and Linkin Park have teamed up for a pair of co-headline dates that are being called “Blinkin Park.” The gigs are slotted for July 28 at New York’s Citi Field and July 30 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. Last month Linkin Park locked down dates for the North American leg of the “One More Light Tour” with special guest Machine Gun Kelly. Linkin Park’s seventh studio album, One More Light, was released May 19. That’s the same day Blink is releasing a deluxe version of its 2016 album, California, featuring 11 brand new songs. This is Linkin Park’s first tour since 2015 and promises a Philadelphia show to be announced later.

Janet Jackson had to cancel her “Unbreakable” tour after discovering she was pregnant with her son, but now she has announced a new tour with make-up dates for all her previously axed shows. The 56-city North American “State Of The World” shows will include tunes from Janet’s most recent album, “Unbreakable”, and hits from throughout her career. Janet’s fans will be delighted, as she had rescheduled her “Unbreakable” dates three times since 2015. One fan was so upset she even filed a class-action lawsuit against Live Nation over the refusal to provide refunds. There is unfortunate news that Jackson has separated from her husband and the two are in court. Their son, Eissa, was born in January.

The War On Drugs just released the single “Thinking of a Place” and are about to announce a new LP, and hit the road for two-plus months this fall. Frontman Adam Granduciel will be joined by core members Dave Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca and Jon Natchez, kicking off in the band’s home base of Philly, at the Dell Music Center Sept. 21. The War On Drugs’ 2014 LP, “Lost In The Dream”, garnered rave reviews with its sweeping walls of sound, earnest vocals and heartland rock influences reminiscent of Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen.

The Godfather of Goth – Peter Murphy has been forced to postpone his San Francisco residency to 2018 because he needs to undergo treatment for a serious issue on his vocal cords. During a routine checkup Murphy’s doctor discovered nodules on his vocal cords. The English musician will be undergoing treatment followed by an extended period of recovery. Murphy wrote a message to fans, “I am not allowed to sing or speak for a while, doctor’s orders,” he writes. “I must rest my vocal cords. See you soon when this is over, Love Peter.”

UPCOMING SHOWS: The Biters / Jet Silver Harrisburg Abbey Bar June 2. Iron Maiden Philadelphia Wells Fargo June 4. Rusted Root Harrisburg Sawyer’s June 8. The Explosion Philadelphia Boot & Saddle June 9. Bush Baltimore Rams Head Live June 10. Greg Kihn Harrisburg Joe K Brewhouse June 16. U2 Philadelphia Linc Field June 18. Sebastian Bach Reading Reverb June 21. Fuel / Marcy Playground Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak June 24. Eddie Money Kittanning Murtha Amphitheatre June 24. Lucero Harrisburg FedLive June 28.