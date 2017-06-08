Out and About – June 2017

By: Rachel Rocks

Sum! Sum! Summertime!!! I can’t believe Summer is finally here. Our weather has been so wackadoodle, but hopefully soon the sunny days will be here to stay for a month or two, then we will be ready for Fall. I know the seasons are what I love most about Pennsylvania. Right around the time you get tired of one kind of weather, the next season is not far behind. We truly are blessed right here in our amazing state. I’ve been busy this month celebrating Mother’s Day and doing some other fun family events, so I didn’t get out much, but I did get to have some fun, listening to amazing music!

My first awesome musical experience was a trip to Millersville University to see Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform as part of the Millersville Music Business and Technology’s special “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” show. My friends Patty and Sabrina had an extra ticket so they invited me along and I’m so glad they did! All of the pictures in my Hot Shots are from my friend Nellie Stinson. She was brave and brought her camera in to the show. I’ve been rejected trying to take my camera in to so many shows, that I didn’t even consider bringing mine. Thanks again Nellie for the amazing shots!

The Millersville University Student bands were the openers for the night. All together they had 5 bands open. Each band had their own color name, and each of the colors had a different style and sometimes a completely different genre of music. The Pink Band played more 80s style music and totally rocked Blondie’s song “Call Me.” The Aqua Band held their own and even sang Billy Joel’s. “You May Be Right”. The Silver Band was the hardest rocking band of them all. They even took the time to call everyone out of their seats and up to the stage front to rock along with them. Of course I’m sure security just loved that as they then had to usher everyone back to where they belonged. The Orange Band had a full brass ensemble which is always something I enjoy. They sang some Hall and Oates and had a male and female lead singer. Last but not least was the Mauve Band they played more modern rock and really got us ready for Joan Jett to take the stage. I was impressed all night with the production of the show. All of the bands were extremely organized and ready to rock! Some of the bands even had special dancers come out and help with their performance. All of the changeovers were super fast. They even had two huge screens on each side of the stage where the students would introduce themselves and talk about why they are playing music, or what music they are playing, or whatever they wanted. They also had a countdown so you knew exactly how much time you had to grab food, or go potty or whatever you needed to do. I thought that was definitely pretty awesome!

When Joan Jett and the Blackhearts took the stage I was instantly amazed with how down to Earth she was. She kept complimenting all of the bands that played before her. She talked about how she grew up in Pennsylvania and got her first urges to play music right here in the state of PA. I noticed a lot of the performers were wearing “Meet and Greet” stickers. My guess is she probably took the time to meet all of them. I had two friends Nellie (my photographer) and Sandi that were at Millersville in line by Noon the day of the show. It didn’t start til 6pm… when the tour bus pulled in they saw Sandi and Nellie sitting there and they came out and gave them each Meet and Greet passes. How cool is that?!? Sandi is a HUGE Joan Jett fan, so of course she was over the moon excited. When she met Joan Jett she said she asked her quite a few questions and they had an amazing conversation. It was definitely a night she will never forget. It was so awesome to see and hear.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts rocked the stage for a good hour and a half to two hours. She played all of her classic hits, “I Love Rock N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” “Crimson and Clover,” and many more. I was impressed from the beginning to the very end. Her energy was impressive. It’s hard to believe she’s 59 years old!

I was thrilled to see Smokin Gunnz back on Double K’s schedule, and obviously I wasn’t the only one. When I arrived it was pretty much just breathing room only. It was awesome to see so many people out and excited to see Smokin Gunnz again. They’ve been through the ringer lately with health problems and with their hunt to find a new guitar player, but they were as ready to rock as we were to watch them rock. Luckily Rick, the bass player, has a twin brother, Randy, that knows how to play the guitar, and he’s been temporarily filling in for them until the new permanent guitar player can be found. I’m so glad the doctors have all the guys patched back up and ready serve up some of their deep fried southern rock!! Bob and Mike have also been playing some shows as 2 Gunnz Unplugged. Sometimes it’s a lot easier to just play the smaller venues as a two-piece. You can check out their schedule in this issue and see where they will be rockin’ next!

My next night out I headed over to what is now called Blarney’s. It used to have many other names, some of the more popular ones were The West Shore Hardware Bar, or many moons ago, Wanda’s, to see Emily’s Toybox. Blarney’s stage area for this show was out on their deck area. It was pretty cool because even tho it’s completely under roof, it also has all the sides open so there is plenty of air moving through. The outside portions of the deck area even have little fire pit areas to sit around where you can still enjoy the music. They have two different full bar areas with plenty of seating if you are the sitting type. The dance floor isn’t huge, but there was enough room for everyone to dance along and have fun with Emily’s Toybox. As if ETB needs another excuse to party, but it was also House’s birthday. House and Mike were also celebrating another milestone, 10 years of playing on the stage together. The four of them, Mike, Milhouse, Reece, and Erik are all insane on stage. You really have no idea what to expect next out of these guys. I’ve interviewed plenty of bands that say they just want to be different and not sound like anyone else. Emily’s Toybox is definitely different. I don’t even know if “different” is a strong enough word to describe these guys. If you enjoy being entertained with some off the cuff humor, you need to check these guys out!

My next day out was a trip in to Artsfest on Front Street in Harrisburg. Usually we are out camping Memorial Day weekend, so I don’t get to go, but this year I at least squeezed in a couple hours on Sunday. Of course it rained when I was there checking out Morse Coda, so I didn’t get out my camera, but even through the pouring rain, the show went on. Artsfest is definitely used to rain. Most people were barely even phased by the rain, it’s just something that happens at Artsfest. I sat for a while and enjoyed the Central PA Friends of Jazz tent. They were having their own JazzFest mixed in with the Artsfest. It was nice because their tent was set up with all of the tables and food trucks so people could sit, eat, and enjoy some music. It was definitely a perfect combo. For me it was a struggle not to go try a little bit of every kind of food. It all smelled amazing!! I was there in time to enjoy their All Star Jazz Band set led by Gavin Horning on guitar from Pittsburgh. I always enjoy just sitting back and listening to musicians play jam together and have a good time.

The next band to take the stage was the Trez Music Jazz Band. All of these amazing jazz players were from the Trez Music Education Center. They not only teach jazz they teach all forms of music in many different ways. You can have individual or group lessons, they offer Summer Camps, and they teach everyone at any age or level. Their studio is located in the heart of Mechanicsburg. You can check it out for yourself at trezmusicedu.com. I don’t know how long these jazz students have been playing, but they were definitely entertaining. It was awesome to see so many people out supporting Artsfest. There was plenty of amazing art to look at and listen to. I was shocked that Harrisburg had free street parking on Sunday and Monday. Plus it was free to park on the island before 4:30pm. So overall you could have a very cheap way to spend the holiday with family and friends. Plenty of free entertainment for young and old alike. I’m glad I was in town and was able to at least stop by for a bit.

My next night out was a special Sunday night show at Hollywood Casino before Memorial Day to see Smokin Gunnz. I’m still trying to get my camera in to Hollywood, but unfortunately they won’t allow it. It was cool they had this special show on a Sunday since so many people had off Monday for Memorial Day. I was glad so many people came out and supported Smokin Gunnz. Hopefully they will be able to get in the regular rotation at Hollywood and other casinos. It’s definitely a great place to go see a band.

My last day out was a special private party invite by Rex and Deanna Rothrock. They had a Memorial Day picnic and invited up some amazing musicians to help entertain their friends. The musicians were Angie Keilhauer, who made it through 3 rounds of The Voice, and performs regularly on Carnival Cruise Lines, she also just signed a contract with Disney, she is one of the vocalist singing in the “Happily Ever After” song when they do they big fireworks and have the show on the walls of the castle in Disneyworld’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. She was amazing enough herself, but they also invited Frank Myers who is the writer of 12 #1 hits, and 20 Top 10s! He was the writer of “You and I”, “I Swear”, “I’m Already There”, “My Front Porch Looking In” and many more. It was cool because both artists were on the stage together and they kept switching back and forth and between songs they were telling the history behind why and how the songs were written. Frank sits down with some of the artists he writes songs for and basically interviews them and finds out what’s happening in their lives and bases his song on what they tell him and and then writes amazing music to go with it. He makes it sound so simple, but it’s quite an accomplishment. You can check out both artists for yourself at www.angiekeilhauer.com and www.frankmyersmusic.com.

Rex and Deanna met Frank at the Island Hopper Songwriter Festival. This year it is held from September 22nd – October 1st down in Fort Myers, Florida and Sanibel Island. It sounds like an amazing week and a half of music and more music and these amazing Songwriter meetings and conferences that can’t be missed. Hmm.. the beach in Florida in the Fall.. I just might have to look into this a little bit further myself!

One quick little side note, June 3rd they are having another benefit for Tubby’s at The Facktory in Liverpool. The bands start at 1pm and continue throughout the day. Check out the ad in this issue for all of the information. According to the buzz on Facebook, the old Tubby’s is completely demoed and they are working on attaining permits to build a brand new 6,000 sq. ft. facility!! They are hoping to have it re-opened by the end of the year!!! This is amazing news for the central PA music community. I know many of us miss Tubby’s. I can’t wait til it’s back up and running!!!

