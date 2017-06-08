Sane Advice – June 2017

By: John Kerecz



As you continue to learn and read throughout your life, one of the things that you come to appreciate is just how insightful the author of Ecclesiastes was: “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

We are often struck, even sort of tickled, by how much the hopes, observations, and complaints of people of decades, even centuries, ago sound just like the hopes, observations, and complaints of modern folks. It’s uncanny! This can be seen with every form of art, worn with every trend in fashion, and heard very clearly in music. I have often gone from listening to an old country song to a new hip hop beat and realized, “Hey! The two are singing about the same things.” Human life has not changed that much, nor is it that different, no matter where or when you are from.

So, as you sit down to write your next song, maybe look for inspiration in an old song? Maybe songs that were your parents’ or your grandparents’ favorites? The same theme or message that made it great to them might also make it great to your listeners?!

Sometimes in order to innovate we need to look behind instead of ahead.