The Professor’s “Live Reviews” – June 2017

The story began in the summer of 1986, when a young radio announcer and aspiring writer was drafted into managing and handling promotions for an Altoona area hair band. In his quest to find gigs and spread word about the band, the new manager took note of a magazine that started showing up on local record store shelves called Pennsylvania Musician . He started advertising the band’s schedule in the magazine. As time progressed, he noticed that while PA Musician had columns for other towns across the state, there was no such column for his hometown Altoona music scene. On a whim, he called and inquired with the magazine’s editor about starting an Altoona column, but she replied that the magazine was not seeking new writers at the time. Undaunted, the hopeful writer decided to send a sample column to the magazine anyway. It would cost all of five sheets of typewriter paper (this was in the age before the internet and email), a large envelope, a few postage stamps and a few hours to type the column. What was the worst that could happen? It might end up in the round file. Or…it might get published.

The “Altoona” column made its PA Musician debut in June, 1987. This month, I mark my 30th anniversary of writing for PA Musician Magazine!

I never could have imagined that I would be writing for this magazine 30 years! PA Musician has been a game-changer in my world, and has become a central thread in my life and career. It cemented music and writing as centerpieces of my existence. I have met countless friends over the years through my work with PA Musician . This magazine helped me build my radio career, and I landed several jobs – including my current college teaching position at Penn State Altoona – through people I met through my work with PA Musician . I became a fan of a broad spectrum of music through my coverage of events for this magazine. I even became a working musician myself! As I reflect over the past 30 years, I think of numerous adventures while covering shows, doing monthly deliveries and more. And as last month marked the 20th anniversary of the passing of my mother, I think of how I used to take her along on some of my delivery trips, hitting five-and-dime stores and eateries as we delivered magazines to small towns throughout Blair, Cambria, Bedford, Centre, Clearfield and Huntingdon Counties. It has been an incredible ride! Big thanks to Whitey and Robin Noll for letting me hop on board for this sojourn 30 years ago! Thanks to all the area bands and musicians for inspiring me to do what I do each month, and to all of the readers and members of the music community for your support throughout this journey!

Many things have come and gone during the past 30 years, while a few things have endured over that span. One of the latter has been the annual Blair County Arts Festival, which celebrated 50 years last month at Penn State Altoona. I attended both days this year; arriving during Saturday’s half as Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band performed at the Food Court Stage. The group performed as a four-piece this day, with namesake/singer Chris handling keyboard duties alongside new guitarist Brian Pavlic, bassist Bill Smith and drummer/singer Randy Servello. After opening with their distinctive take on Prince’s “Kiss,” the group performed original grooves with the emphasis on their latest CD, Trinkets &Time Travelers . I next headed to the Misciagna Portico Stage to catch a succession of acoustic-geared performances, starting with traveling trio The Coteries. Originally from New Jersey but now calling Colorado their home base, The Coteries – singer/harmonica player Emily Parasiliti, guitarist/mandolin player Matt Runciman and guitarist/mandolin player/percussionist Ben Brosh – shined with a spirited blend of acoustic original songs, folk and some classic rock tunes, mixing their music with an upbeat personality and sense of humor. Some of their original songs included “Run, Run Elmira,” “I’m Travelin’ On” and a new tune, “Time to Run”; they also covered numbers from Marshall Tucker Band, Tom Waits and the Irish folk tune “Galway Bay.” Next was Dan Hulse with guest Ben helping on bass. Dan picked banjo and did an interesting assortment of original tunes, classic folk and bluegrass, and tunes from Pennsylvania history. After breaking the ice with the audience with his improvised singalong “Blair Art Show” to open the set, Dan sang tunes about the Allegheny Portage Railroad, western PA frontiersman Sam Brady, Revolutionary War-era protest songs and more. Following Dan was Arts Festival frequent flyer Jay Smar, who demonstrated his skills on guitar, banjo and fiddle as he mixed original folk tunes and select folk and bluegrass favorites. He showed fingerpicking ability on his instrumental read of the Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” to open the set. Jay also performed several numbers he wrote about eastern PA coal mining history, including “Rise and Fall of the Molly Maguires,” “30-Inch Coal” and more. Jay also shared some history and insight with his tunes as well, and dedicated the song “Good Man” in memory of another Arts Festival frequent flyer, singer/songwriter Jerry Haines, who passed away in January. I caught the last few songs from Walkney, the creative vehicle for singer/songwriter/guitarist Derek Mrdjenovich. Derek performed a set of alternative-geared original songs, both with full band and solo acoustic.

I returned for Sunday’s half of the Arts Festival, arriving in time to witness Mama Corn serve up their brand of bluegrass and folk sounds at the Food Court Stage. Singer/guitarist Bruce Forr, singer/banjoist Jeremy Nelson, singer/upright bass player Bryan Homan and singer/dobro/harmonica man John Stevens mixed original songs with select covers from Flatt & Scruggs, Si Kahn and more. I then headed to the Misciagna Portico Stage, where I observed perhaps the liveliest dancing of Arts Festival weekend, courtesy of Camara Drum & Dance. A Guinea, West Africa native now based in Pittsburgh, group leader Yamoussa Camara sang and played djembe this day, joined by Tasana Camara on balafon (a wooden xylophone-styled instrument), Mito Camara on djun-djun (West African bass drum), and Paul Turner and Dolores Heagy on djembes. Dressed in authentic costumes, the group performed a variety of West African songs and dances. Their presentation had a continuous joyful vibe, and Yamoussa encouraged audience participation. During the set’s homestretch, he drafted a group of young passers-by to dance along, triggering a lively audience dance party to end their performance. Camara Drum & Dance will host the a free West African Drum Circle at downtown Altoona’s Heritage Plaza every Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. throughout the summer. I then returned to the Food Court Stage to see Felix & the Hurricanes as they mixed original songs and classic/southern rock favorites. Although closing in on the 30-year milestone themselves, the Hurricanes are still being discovered by new fans; it was fun to hear reactions from first-time observers this day!

Another recent outdoor highlight was the “Ivyside Off the Rails” concert in late April at Altoona’s Railroaders Museum. Organized by Penn State Altoona students, this show featured two headliners picked by the student body via a survey conducted earlier in the school year. The two acts selected were Khalid, a modern pop/R&B artist who scored a Top 20 hit single last year with his song “Location,” and The Strumbellas, a rising Canadian alt-country/indie folk rock group. I arrived in time to see the last few songs from an opening artist, New Orleans-based artist Arthur Baxter, who has been supporting Khalid on tour. Performing along with digital backing tracks, Arthur blended pop, R&B and hip-hop into his own performance style, and displayed a good singing voice and pleasant personality. Accompanied by a lead guitarist, drummer and keyboard/sample performer, Khalid then took the stage, opening with the song “Let’s Go.” Khalid’s style is modern-day R&B, but he gives it his own distinctive flavor and personality. He was a confident performer who instantly owned the crowd, singing catchy songs from his debut album, American Teen , largely about being a teen and the adventures of growing up. Some of his songs included the album title track “American Teen,” “Another Sad Love Song,” “Shot Down,” “Young, Dumb and Broke” and “8Teen.” Khalid’s band was strong, and during “Saved” and his hit “Location,” the guitar player cut loose with some impressive shredding solo work. After the intermission, The Strumbellas took the stage, presenting a musical flavor totally different from the two artists before them. From Ontario, The Strumbellas – singer/guitarist Simon Ward, keyboardist/singer David Ritter, lead guitarist Jon Hembrey, violinist Isabel Ritchie, bassist Darryl James and drummer Jeremy Drury – mixed alt-country, folk, roots rock, rockabilly and pop flavors into a high-energy, tasty mixture all their own. The group opened with their song “Wars,” and continued with their popular song “Spirits” (which they performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year). Shortly into their set, Simon greeted the crowd and acknowledged the uniqueness of performing at a railroad museum, prompting David to fire off a succession of train-related puns throughout the set. The Strumbellas generated a pleasant, upbeat vibe as they performed original songs such as the rockabilly-driven “Rhinestone,” “The Long Road,” “Sheriff,” “The Fire,” “Lakes” and more. The energy level between band and crowd escalated as the show proceeded; at one point, students and band engaged each other with the enthusiastic “We Are! Penn State!” back-and-forth chant. The weather was great and the mood was festive, with a multitude of students laughing, making huge bubbles with large bubble wands, creating art and painting a large graffiti wall tapestry on the side of the rail yard, enjoying food and refreshments, and celebrating the live music they helped to pick for this night.

Craft beer enthusiasts and live music fans converged on Altoona’s People’s Natural Gas Field early last month for the tenth annual Pints for Pets Brewfest fundraiser for the Central PA Humane Society. Cold, damp weather did not thwart the fun as The Chrome Hearts and Born & the Beanstalk provided the music during the first session, while Nobody’s Heroes and Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band entertained during the nightcap session. Opening the music, The Chrome Hearts blended original songs with rock, pop and country favorites. Singer Stephanie Onkst has emerged into a poised, confident and energetic performer, displaying spunk as she sang tunes from Miranda Lambert, LeAnn Rimes and more. Guitarist Bob Onkst also sounded strong as he belted out tunes from Bruce Springsteen, Eagles and more. Chad Buterbaugh showed some dazzling guitar solo work, while bassist Brian Baum and drummer Doug Fetter anchored with strong, driving rhythms. Born & the Beanstalk followed with their fast-firing blend of acoustic favorites. Singers/guitarists Sean Osborn and Ben Bower plus percussionist/singer Ed Hofer sparked cheers as they did numbers from Black Keys, Lumineers, Foo Fighters, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and others. Preceding both public sessions, the duo of Lauren Johnson and Joe George entertained at special VIP sessions in the stadium’s upper concourse. Lauren did most of the singing as Joe played guitar; both did nice work on classic and modern rock, pop and country favorites spanning Adele and Elle King to Fleetwood Mac, Melissa Etheridge, Journey, 4 Non Blondes, Janis Joplin and more. Pleasant surprises included a version of the Roberta Flack/Fugees hit “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and the Guess Who’s “These Eyes.” Nobody’s Heroes launched the evening session’s music with their raucous mixture of original punk-inspired acoustic Americana and select covers. They performed numerous songs from their One Foot on the Gas, the Other in the Grave CD, plus versions of The Coasters’ “Yakety Yak,” Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” Hank Williams’ “My Bucket’s Got a Hole In It” and more. And the five-member edition of Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band – with Nathan Beatty on keys and trumpet, and namesake Chris on acoustic guitar and vocals – finished out Pints for Pets with their mix of funk-laced grooves. Highlights included Nate’s feisty trumpet solo on the group’s original “Tupelo Tree,” as well as a new reworking of one of their early songs, “False Flags.” Although the weather wasn’t the best, this year’s Pints for Pets was another big success.

The Altoona In Bloom Street Fair debuted last month at downtown Altoona’s Heritage Plaza, and featured activities, businesses and vendors, food and refreshments, and live music. Among the musical entertainment was Free Donuts. While they did not bring free donuts, the Bedford-based duo of singer/guitarist Kenny Fetterman and singer Michal Wiles did bring free acoustic sounds and sunshine to push out cloudy skies through most of the day. Kenny and Michal performed a wide variety of pop, country and rock standards, spanning Johnny Cash & June Carter’s “Jackson” to Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee, to the pairing of Merle Travis’ “Sixteen Tons” into the Ray Charles hit “Hit the Road Jack.” Other performers during this inaugural event included Deuces Wild, Asbury Lane, the Allegheny Ukulele Kollective, Lauren & Joe and Questionable Methods.

Performance duties with my two bands, the Backyard Rockers and Running Creek, limited the amount of entertainment I could take in during this year’s Huntingdon Mayfest in late April, but I was able to see some music in between and following gigs. Mayfest favorites Dan & Galla again sparked smiles with their variety show as they mixed rock’n’roll, pop hits and standards, and provided fun activities for youngsters. And I got to see Hawestone as they performed country original tunes and favorites in front of the Clifton 5 Movie Theater in downtown Huntingdon. Singer/guitarist Ken Gray Jr.’s voice was in great form, and he engaged passers-by, audience members and dancing children with a happy, up-front presence. Lead guitarist Eric Smith, bassist Dick Shoemaker and drummer Tim Guthridge provided the tight backdrops behind him. Hawestone’s original songs impressed me – tunes like “Had You For a Day” and “White Knuckle Ride” featured powerful hooks and melodies, and blended perfectly with the group’s cover material, which included hits from Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Johnny Cash, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dustin Lynch and more.

Indoors, the ukulele again took the spotlight during the fourth annual Allegheny Ukulele Soiree in late April at Laurel Lodge near Altoona. The weekend featured ukulele skill workshops, open mics, vendors, and concerts and from several noteworthy names from the ukulele world. The Saturday night concert started with Vermont’s Ben Carr, who demonstrated his fingerpicking prowess on the ukulele as he performed original compositions and “tone poems.” His style was often improvisational, and he also incorporated loop pedals to generate backdrops to some of the songs. Late in Ben’s set, another of the weekend’s featured performers and clinicians, Lil’ Rev, joined in on harmonica for the bluesy set-closer “A Song for Tina.” Brandishing her unique harp ukulele, Gracie Terzian performed the middle leg of the concert, demonstrating a jazz-folk sound with her selection of original songs as well as select covers from Jimmy Rogers and Bob Dylan. Assisted by Rotem Sivan on standard uke, Gracie sang as she worked all corners of her harp ukulele, and also played a bass uke during a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Finishing the concert was Stuart “Stukulele” Fuchs. Stu demonstrated great technique and stylistic variety as he blended his own original tunes with select covers, including the Beatles pairing of “Norwegian Wood” into “Something” and more. He also did a song he wrote about his ukulele called “My Little Jumping Flea.” When the audience called for an encore, Stu responded with the instrumental “Julia Florida” to end the night.

McGarvey’s has been busy lately with a number of noteworthy shows. Former Misfits singer Michale Graves returned in late April to headline an all-acoustic triple-bill. Unique acoustic sets from One Adam 12 and Railroad City Murder Machines opened the night. As demonstrated during previous visits, Michale Graves’ acoustic shows are more laid-back and intimate, and allow him to share more insight about his music and inspirations; such was the case at this show. Michale did several established favorites from both his solo and Misfits careers, such as “Halloween,” “Dig Up Her Bones,” “We Are the Wicked,” “Lucifer, I Am,” “Crying on Saturday Night” and his follow-up to it, “Dying on Sunday Morning,” and “When Worlds Collide.” He stage-tested a few newly written songs such as “All the Troubles” and “The Worst Day of My Life.” And he also performed such numbers as “All the Hallways,” “Train to the End of the World” and “The Best of Me.” Toward the end of his set, he shared the inspiration of his song “Man Versus Train,” relating a story of learning about a train-pedestrian accident up the street from him, heading to the scene and seeing the victim with injuries, and he explained how the traumatic experience shaped his appreciation of enjoying the moment and savoring the opportunity to share his music with fans. Afterward, Michale remained and greeted fans clear until closing time. Michale returns to McGarvey’s on October 7, sharing the stage with C.J. Ramone for the after-party following Zombietown USA!

Another big highlight at McGarvey’s was Agent Smith’s “Agent In Chains” tribute to Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley in late April, marking the 15th anniversary of Staley’s passing. For this tribute, the full roster of Agent Smith – singer Steve Oswalt, guitarist/singer Phil “Philly Grooves” Wagner, bassist Mike Stanley and drummer Shawn Gioiosa – were joined by two special guests, Black Sun/Small Town Horror Show frontman Todd McKeone and his Black Sun bandmate, guitarist Jason Feathers. Simply put, this tribute was incredible! The vocals and harmonies between Todd, Steve and Phil were spot on, as was Phil’s and Jason’s guitar tones and the driving rhythms laid down by Shawn and Mike. These musicians nailed the nuances in their Alice In Chains selection, and it was clear they did their homework heading into this show. “Agent In Chains” tackled 16 canons of the Layne Staley-era Alice In Chains catalog: “We Die Young,” “Them Bones,” “Dam That River,” “Grind,” “Down in a Hole,” “Sea of Sorrow,” “It Ain’t Like That,” “Again,” “Heaven Beside You,” “Got Me Wrong,” “Dirt,” “Angry Chair,” “No Excuses” and “Rooster.” When the crowd demanded more, the group encored with “Would?” and “Man in the Box.” And the non-Alice part of Agent Smith’s night wasn’t shabby either, with the group doing strong work on tunes from Faith No More, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silverchair, Screaming Trees, Cracker, Queensryche, Tonic, Soundgarden, Live, The Cult and more. Following the excitement and huge crowd for this special show, Agent Smith is discussing a sequel with some additional songs from the Alice In Chains catalog.

Other shows I saw at McGarvey’s in recent weeks include the return of Tennessee’s Husky Burnette and his raw, gritty brand of blues rock…Pittsburgh’s Legendary Hucklebucks and their over-the-top rockabilly/psychobilly firestorm…Shallow 9’s feverish dance party (with drummer Todd Harshbarger’s new lighting array, this group gets bigger and brighter with each show!)…Johnstown’s The Crew Of The Half Moon with their unique mix of original indie folk-rock and select covers…and From Nowhere, the new duo featuring area singer/songwriter Drew Dodson with drummer Cody Fickes.

Several area bands and performers stepped up to help out an area family early last month. The Benefit for Candy Barger took place at Altoona’s Unter Uns Musical & Entertainment Society and raised money for the children and surviving family of Candy, who passed away unexpectedly in March. Deuces Wild, pairing singer/harmonica player Randy Karle with Mo Yon on acoustic guitar and vocals, opened the afternoon with a selection of classic rock and pop hits. Randy showed some tasty harmonica solo work, especially on versions of Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads.” Sans singer/guitarist Rich Dasch this day, new acoustic group Running Creek nonetheless continued with their unique mixture of classic rock and folk hits. Guitarists Ron Russell, Bob Welsh and Mo Yon all sang, with Mo switching between acoustic guitar and bass; yours truly provided percussion on djembe and bongos. Running Creek this day did numbers from Bob Dylan, Blues Image, 4 Non Blondes, Traffic and Bob Seger, as well as one of Ron’s original songs, “Drunk Girl.” Making their debut next was Fortune & Glory, a new quintet showcasing two musical families and generations. The husband and wife tandem of guitarist/singer Art Martino and singer Dana Martino front the group, with son Nicholas Martino playing bass; Brian Starr plays drums, with son Nick Starr playing guitar. Fortune & Glory presented an interesting mix of classic rock and pop favorites, spanning Social Distortion’s “Ball and Chain” to Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” to Deep Blue Something’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and also threw in two surprise ‘80s rock numbers from Tesla and Enuff Z’nuff. The Sitch then cranked up the party with their blend of rock and dance favorites. Singer Ashley Thompson belted premium voice as she fronted the group on numbers from No Doubt, Journey, Outfield, Lita Ford, Republica, Guns N’Roses and more. Providing the backdrop to her vocal fireworks were guitarists Art Martino and Tim Michrina, bassist Ryan McCracken and drummer Kevin Siegel. And I got to see part of Tyrone-based duo Into the Storm’s set. Guitarist Jon Wafa and drummer Nathan Secrist launched a series of short, riff-driven original metal/hardcore original compositions during their set, each conveying varying tempos and levels of intensity. Some of their titles included “Epic,” “Dawn” and “Running from Bullets.” Closing out the benefit were sets by local Christian rock group Forge and Shawn & Dylan.

Hollidaysburg’s U.S. Hotel hosted a visit by Nashville-based duo Steel Blossoms last month. Opening the evening was Ed N’Born, comprised of two-thirds of Born & the Beanstalk. Sean Osborn and Ed Hofer spotlighted original songs during their set, mixing them with acoustic favorites from Ed Sheeran, the Black Crowes and more. While based in Nashville, Steel Blossoms features two PA natives – Altoona’s Hayley Prosser and Pittsburgh’s Sara Zebley – who have been performing together since 2011. Their performance was pleasant, as they mixed catchy, country-toned original songs with audience requests and select covers. Their voices and harmonies were bright; both women played acoustic guitars, with Sara switching between guitar and fiddle. I didn’t catch all of their original song titles, but some of them included “You Ain’t Sleepin’ Over No More,” “Twenty Something” and “You’re the Reason I Drink.” They eagerly honored audience requests, doing renditions of Elle King’s “Exes and Ohs,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Dixie Chicks’ “Travelin’ Soldier,” Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” and – sending greetings from now famous area native Josh Gallagher – a version of his “Pick Any Small Town.” The moment that quickly won me over was when Steel Blossoms unleashed their acoustic country take on the Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post,” making this rendition totally their own! For a pleasant surprise encore, both Steel Blossoms and Ed N’Born joined forces to deliver a happy rendition of “Wagon Wheel!” to end the show.

And I caught up with Rust last month at Slammin’ Sams in Johnstown. This trio generated a powerful sound – Mike “Griff” Griffiths on bass and vocals, Aaron Wolf on lead guitar and vocals, and Rick Rock on drums hammered out tunes from AC/DC, Ted Nugent, Led Zeppelin, Beatles, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and more. Their presentation was exciting and excellent; Aaron’s voice and guitar solo work were stunning, Rick’s drum mix was deep and booming, and Griff’s bass lines were sturdy and his polecat howl on the AC/DC tunes was on target. Song highlights included Rust’s takes on Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold,” the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” Deep Purple’s “Highway Star,” Iron Maiden’s “Run to the Hills,” Joe Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way,” and they slammed the night home with a fiery version of their ‘title’ anthem, Neil Young’s “Rust Never Sleeps.”

News and notes…The Clarks open the season for the Alive @ Five Summer Concert Series at Altoona’s Railroaders Museum on June 2; Ten High Five will open…The Clarks will also headline the Rock for A Cure Festival at Tussey Mountain Amphitheater near Boalsburg on June 10, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society; also performing will be Biscuit Jam, Echoes Never Lie and Fÿre…The 11th annual Day Of Rock Benefit happens June 10 at the Saxton Sportsmen’s Pavilion near Saxton, with proceeds helping out the We Care Foundation; bands performing include Rick Ramsey & Co., Hawestone, Downshift, Teazed, Late Last Nite, Bone Jacked, Backlash, DD & the Pub Crawlers and Urban Myth…A special benefit for area musician/soundman Alan “Delbert” McConnell will take place at the Park Avenue Pub in Patton on June 16; Delbert is battling several forms of cancer…Following up from last month’s article, the “wild card” entry into the finals of 105.9 Qwik-Rock, Miller Lite and The Arena’s recent “Battle of the Bands” – Medusa’s Disco – won the battle, with Asialena taking second and The Bigs finishing third…Drummer Rob Bonsell has joined Johnstown-based blues group Black Cat Moan…Locked & Loaded has added former Hello, Vixen guitarist Bill Maguire and former Untyed drummer Dan Way to their roster…The Backyard Rockers have added bassist/singer Big Jim to their roster…Johnstown’s Inside Out has a new guitarist, as Cody Williams replaces Kolt Green.

Please send correspondence and recordings to: Jim Price, 1104 S. Catherine St., Altoona, PA 16602. You can also e-mail me at jptheprofessor@gmail.com. And if you’re into social networking, look me up on Facebook or Google+. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!