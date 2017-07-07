Cover Story – July 2017

Cover Photo By: A.G. of Exit Hibernation Media

Hallow Creek – the Musical Chemistry of Two Like Minded Musicians

Hallow Creek is an acoustic country duo, hailing from Littlestown Pennsylvania, with strong roots in both Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Consisting of Walter Shipley (guitar) and Patrick “Boo” Rorrer (vocals, guitar), these longtime friends had always stayed in touch over the years, either by working together or with social activities. Walter, a bass player of 35 plus years in a variety of rock, pop, and metal bands, had spent several years in Tennessee before moving back to his home town area in Pennsylvania. In reconnecting with Boo, who was working and often spending his downtime singing karaoke at area pubs, Walter saw and heard the talent that Boo’s voice had taken on. Walter challenged Boo to move beyond the karaoke scene and see where their musical efforts could go. By giving Boo guitar lessons and cultivating the musician of him, Boo quickly moved beyond karaoke singing and advanced into someone who is now playing and singing on a regular basis. Boo, with his natural ability to write lyrics and melodies with an old-school country feel, soon began to tap into his inner creativity and started crafting true country songs that channeled his core influences such as Willie Nelson and George Strait. Fast forward two years, two studio albums and one live album later, Hallow Creek is now an Xvive Audio endorsed artist and on their way to bigger things.

The first Hallow Creek album, “Walkin’,” was recorded in one day at Brimstone Studios outside of Nashville Tennessee. With the help of Odell (owner/operator) and Billy, two long time musicians and sound engineers, Hallow Creek was able to get a truly warm, organic acoustic guitar tone recorded that helped the music to have a natural feel. Using their Taylor acoustic guitars (900 series and 800 series), the resulting quality of instrument sound was exceptional, which allowed the natural smoothness of Boo’s voice, and the articulation of Walter’s technique, to shine through. With his many years as a sound engineer, Walter was able to efficiently produce the album with almost no edits or adjustments. Having their guitars tuned to 432 kHz, both Walter and Boo strongly feel that frequency helped to make the music sound more natural and pleasing to the ear.

This tried and true approach was used on the forthcoming second album as well, titled “Just Stay Gone”, which will be released sometime in August. Hallow Creek returned to Brimstone Studios in Tennessee earlier this year to record their second album, and even put additional tracks down for a future EP as well. Building on the momentum of the first album, this new collection of songs is straight from the heart, and will affirm that the songwriting talent of Hallow Creek is not just a chance thing. Their third album (working title Hallow Creek Live), a live recording from a performance at the Thought Lot (www.thethoughtlot.rocks) in Shippensburg, was recorded by Ted Rager of Rager Studio (www.ragersound.com), with Walter again doing the engineering and production side of the work. This live album will be released later this year.

Inspiration for lyrics comes from the life experiences each member of Hallow Creek has had. Both have had their share of ups and downs, and it was these experiences that made for ample lyric material. Relationships are no strange topic to the music, but neither is social commentary or the voicing of being the underdog. Boo’s lyrics, as he is the predominant lyric writer, evoke much that the working individual can understand. With Walter’s arrangement s and technical side bringing structure to the finished product, their music is consistent either recorded or live. While they have not ruled out expanding the band to include a drummer, additional guitar or bass player, the formula for now is the musical chemistry of two like minds.

It was at a recent Gettysburg Rocks show that A. G. of Exit Hibernation Media (www.exithibernationmedia.com) met the guys of Hallow Creek, and he chose to help them with A/R and promotional efforts. Recognizing their talent and musical chemistry, A. G. soon moved the band into a promotional-brainstorming mode, revamping their EPK and web presence. One photo shoot with them at Little Round Top in Gettysburg on a warm March day resulted in an impromptu show for over fifty people at the castle monument on top the hill. Many folks expressed interest in a CD, autograph, and fan photo, which proved to be a great experience for everyone. Other photo shoots, interviews, and shows were put in motion, helping to build the band’s momentum. Exit Hibernation Media helped to bridge Hallow Creek to Xvive Audio (http://www.xviveaudio.com/), which opened the door to their upcoming performances at the Nashville NAMM show in July and NAMM in January of 2018. Other endorsements are now in the consideration phase, which is an exciting component of the behind the scenes side of the music business. Exit Hibernation Media’s strategic communications with national media outlets is helping to grow the band’s music awareness in other markets, opening the doors to shows across the country. Adding the Creek-Ette’s to the promotional mix (promotional models in Hallow Creek tee-shirts) is building the fan base and buzz at live shows, and boosting their merchandising approach has made their advertising and promotional efforts more efficient.

Xvive Audio (www.xviveaudio.com), a maker of effects pedals, wireless guitar units, and other products, has added Hallow Creek to their endorsed artist roster in May of this year. Hallow Creek is now featured on the Xvive Audio artist page (www.xviveaudio.com/artist.asp)with the likes of Brad Gillis (Ozzy Osbourne, Night Ranger), Rick Bozzo (Meatloaf, Ann Margret), The Commander in Chief, Jamie Mallender, Roman Miroshnichenko, Yoshi Gish, and other amazing artists from across the globe. Each Xvive artist has a unique musical quality that sets them apart, and it was the special synergy of Hallow Creek that earned them the Xvive credential.

Live performances of Hallow Creek can range anywhere from thirty minutes to four hours. Having their own backline enables them to do any show, anytime, anywhere. Festivals, pubs, theaters, weddings, house parties, amphitheaters, arenas, no venue is off limits for the guys of Hallow Creek. Hallow Creek has many more original songs than just their album features, as they have a back catalog to call upon of 120+ songs from prior bands. This catalog allows them to market songs to other singer-songwriters, adding further value to their efforts. When performing cover tunes, Boo’s voice especially shines on such songs as I Can Still Make Cheyenne (George Strait) and Redneck Crazy (Tyler Farr), but they will call upon a wide variety of music to fill a set. Hallow Creek shows are listed on their Facebook band page (www.facebook.com/HallowCreekBand/), and their music is available on iTunes, CD Baby, and soon to be many more locations. Their soon to be launched YouTube channel will have a wide variety of videos to share, which offers the listener even more music to enjoy.

For more information on Hallow Creek, see:

Hallow Creek Website: www.hallowcreekmusic.com

Facebook Link: www.facebook.com/HallowCreekBand/

iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/album/walkin/id1182324629

CD Baby: www.cdbaby.com/cd/hallowcreek

Booking/Contact:

PH: 865-227-2293 PH: 717-504-5737

w_shipley2003@yahoo.com

photography@exithibernationmedia.com