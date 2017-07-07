Nationals – July 2017

By: Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! Summer is in full swing with many great National bands playing live shows. Last month began with the return of The Orwells at Washington DC’s Black Cat. The Chicago based indie band just wrapped up their North American tour for the album ‘Terrible Human Beings.’ The Orwells are incredible live and bring a true dangerous rock ‘n’ roll show that always feels on the verge of a riot. They are presently touring Europe for the Summer and eventually will join Weezer on tour in October.

The Biters came to Harrisburg on June 2nd to ABC’s Abbey Bar. A really great night which included locals Jet Silver reuniting once again. The Biters were touring their second album ‘The Future Ain’t What It Use To Be.’ The Atlanta based band has changed since their days in The Heart Attacks, but continue to bring honest straight forward rock music. The Biters are truly genuine people and show their southern hospitality with sincere interest to the fans after each show. They are a band who work very hard towards success, with constant touring and creating of new original music.

Last month also included my first Iron Maiden show. The English heavy metal band which formed in 1975 began their North American tour in Bristow, VA on June 3rd. ‘The Book Of Souls World Tour’ has been on the road for over a year and visited 35 countries. A very good show with an amazing fan base and tons of band merchandise, including their own ‘Trooper’ beer. Iron Maiden’s discography has grown to 38 albums. Doom metal band Ghost opened the show with their popular great song “Square Hammer.” The band from Sweden is known for their eccentric on-stage presence with faceless costumes and their vocalist Papa Emeritus, described as a “demonic anti-Pope.”

Punk rock band The Explosion reformed for three separate shows including Philadelphia’s Boot & Saddle on June 9. Originally from Boston in 1998, The Explosion disbanded in 2007. They have reformed three times in order to play Punk Rock Bowling festival in Asbury Park, NJ. They are a fantastic punk band who once had seven major labels involved in a bidding war to sign the band to which Virgin Records won.

The Greg Kihn Band played a special radio show for 97.3 The River at Joe K’s Brewhouse in Union Deposit on June 16. The band’s most successful singles include “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)” and “Jeopardy” both charted high on the Billboard Hot 100. Kihn spent most of the 1980s touring, opening arena-sized shows for groups like Journey, the Grateful Dead and The Rolling Stones. Greg Kihn continues to tour today with his son Ry Kihn on lead guitar, Dave Danza (from Eddie Money) on drums, Dave Medd (from The Tubes) on keyboards, and Robert Berry (from Hush) on bass.

The highlight of the past month was seeing my favorite band of all-time, who introduced me to the world of music, U2. The iconic Irish band is currently touring celebrating the 30-year anniversary of their monumental album, The Joshua Tree. U2 visited Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on June 18 to a sell-out crowd over 50,000. The band began with hits “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “New Years Day,” “Bad” and “Pride,” before launching into The Joshua Tree album in its entirety. U2’s tour will cover 51 shows until late October in Brazil.

NATIONAL NEWS: Local favorite siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale are traveling around the U.S. with their band Halestorm this fall for the “Halloween Scream” tour. Starset and New Years Day are coming along as special guests. A full month of dates, many including large festivals. Halestorm plays the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on August 25 and also Rock Allegiance Festival in Camden, NJ on October 10 with Rob Zombie, Mastodon, Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment, Steel Panther, The Biters and more. Halestorm’s last full release was Into The Wild Life in 2015, but the band just released a music video for the single “Dear Daughter.”

Washington DC is getting a new 6,000- capacity, music-only concert hall called The Anthem. The $60 million dollar venue will have its grand opening October 12 with hometown favorites Foo Fighters. Owner, Seth Hurwitz, is also partners with 9:30 Club and Merriweather Post Pavilion. The Anthem will be located on The Wharf waterfront near the National Mall downtown. It will be surrounded by compatible businesses including restaurants, and it will also be serviced by water taxis to ferry over concertgoers from Georgetown. The venue will have an adjustable capacity, ranging from 2,500 to 6,000 among its floor seats and two balconies.

Peter Criss, the original drummer and co-founder of the rock group Kiss has retired from the concert stage. He performed one last intimate show on June 17 at The Cutting Room in Manhattan, NY. A show filled with Kiss classics, his own solo material, and covers he always wanted to perform live but was told by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, “We don’t do that, it’s not Kiss.” Criss, 71, formed Kiss in Brooklyn with Stanley and Simmons and guitarist Ace Frehley in 1973. In 2014 Kiss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where quarreling over which lineup would perform at the ceremony ended up with Kiss not playing at all. “I wanted to play so bad that night, and I know Ace did,” he said. “And we didn’t … I didn’t get to end my career the way I wanted to end it.”

Fleetwood Mac says the band is planning a tour for next year. Keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie broke the news stating ‘We’re going to start rehearsing in March, next year. The tour is around June. It will be global.” McVie has been busy promoting her collaborative album with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, who are currently touring together. The Mac last toured in 2015. Christine McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2013, it marked the first time she had played with the group since she left the lineup in 1998.

Farm Aid will take place this year on September 16 in Burgettstown, PA at KeyBank Pavilion. Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews will also bring Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke to play. “Family farm agriculture is the heart of Pennsylvania,” Farm Aid President and founder Willie Nelson said in a statement Farm Aid has already raised more than $50 million for assistance to farmers and family farms over the years. This is the third time the event is being held in Pennsylvania since its inception in 1985.

A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom to Egypt’s Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 million at an auction. The guitar was owned by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker, a philanthropist, musician and film director who bought the instrument in 2002 for $790,000. “I’ve been a fan of The Dead since I was a kid, and playing this iconic guitar over the past 15 years has been a privilege,” said Pritzker. Garcia died in 1995.

Music legend Gregg Allman, whose bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel the Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock, died March 27. He was 69. Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, and the singer’s website says he “passed away peacefully.” Allman had cancelled some 2016 tour dates, due to “serious health issues,” citing a throat injury. And in March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year. The Allman Brothers Band songs, “Whipping Post,” ‘’Ramblin’ Man” and “Midnight Rider,” helped define what came to be known as Southern rock. Allman was married to singer Cher for two years and they had one child together, Elijah Blue.

UPCOMING SHOWS: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Philadelphia Wells Fargo July 1. Broncho Philadelphia Johnny Brendas July 9. Echo & the Bunnymen / Violent Femmes Philadelphia Mann Center July 11. Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper Camden BB&T Pavilion July 12. Fuel / Marcy Playground Lancaster Chameleon July 15. Foreigner / Cheap Trick Hershey Giant Center July 15. Faster Pussycat Hanover, MD July 16. Brom Bones Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie July 19. Menzingers Lancaster Chameleon July 20. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Baltimore Royal Farms Arena July 23. Bulletboys Reading Reverb July 29. Linkin Park / Blink 182 Hersheypark Stadium July 30.