Out and About – July 2017

By: Rachel Rocks

Summer kicked life into hyper-drive! It really just needs to slooooowww down. We had a great family vacation, there’s nothing like just spending time with the ones we love. We never have enough time or money to do exactly what we want to do, but we still had a blast! So many people go on vacation this time of year it’s hard to draw a crowd out to a venue no matter who you are or where you are playing. Luckily, I did still see quite a few bands drawing a nice crowd.

The first show of the month was a nice and laid-back show at St. Thomas Roasters in Linglestown with Crossroads Duo. I haven’t seen Sterling and Jack for a while, it was nice to finally have a night to catch up with these guys. It was actually a little chilly for a night in June, but that didn’t stop the people from showing up for a great night of rockin’ blues. At St. Thomas Roasters during the Summer, the band sits right on the porch to share their music. St. Thomas has a great set-up with plenty of outdoor seating for anyone to stop by and enjoy the music, and there were quite a few people that were doing just that. Sterling just released a new single called “Holiday”. It is an instrumental song which is something we haven’t heard from Sterling for a while. He actually created a pretty cool video to go along with “Holiday” check it out for yourself, I’m sure you will be as entertained as I was. You can also check out Crossroad Duo’s ad in this issue and see where they will be rockin’ next, and plan your night out on the town.

My next night out was a strange Thursday night show at Hollywood Casino for Solar Federation. If you haven’t guessed already Solar Federation is a Rush Tribute Band. I wasn’t there for the full show, but with the songs I did see, it was amazing to hear the precision in how they covered each Rush song. The lead singer is Julie Schreiber and her voice is simply amazing. I can’t believe her vocal range! If you are a Rush fan I highly suggest checking out Solar Federation. You definitely won’t be disappointed.

While I was out delivering magazines on a Friday night I saw some friends posted that they were watching The Famous at Champion’s in Highspire so I decided to stop in. It was cool catching them Out and About once again. It’s fun hearing them play songs that still get people excited and on the dance floor. They are playing a lot of songs that you don’t hear anywhere else. It helps that they have all of the amazing vocal talent on their stage. The song possibilities are endless and they take full advantage of that with their song selection. You really never know what they are going to play next, but one thing for sure, get ready to have a good time, and BE FAMOUS!

Speaking of being famous… my next day out was a super special one, it was the End of the Year Talent Show at Central Dauphin Middle School. To be able to have the nerves of steel and be able to perform in front of your peers is amazing in itself, and their talent was even more amazing. Especially one child in particular, my son Zack! He’s been taking guitar lessons from my Dad, Whitey the Mighty Noll. Back in December, thanks to SLP Concerts I was able to take Zack to his first big concert, Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown. After the concert he was talking about his experience at school, and Mr. Mariano, who just so happens to be one of the organizers of the talent show, challenged him to sing Shinedown for the talent show. Zack printed out the lyrics and got busy. In six months he was confident enough to not only play “Second Chance” by Shinedown, but sing it too! I was so proud of him, he really did an amazing job! He never performed in front of anyone before, so it was a super cool experience. I’m so grateful for Mr. Mariano for encouraging him and believing in him. The first 7 years of school were rough for Zack, I’m so glad he was finally able to connect with a few of his teachers this year. Another amazing performer was Kyler Nelson, you might recognize the last name, she is the daughter of Steve and Shelby Nelson from The Famous. The apple obviously doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Kyler played the piano and sang Panic! At the Disco’s “LA Devotee”! Great job Kyler!!! I can’t wait to see where their musical talents takes them both.

My next day Out and About started with helping a friend move up in Liverpool. After a long day of moving, my boys and I stopped in and made an appearance at The Facktory in Liverpool for the benefit for Tubby’s. When I arrived Shiner was on the stage. Shiner is a punk rock band from the Liverpool/Harrisburg area. Chad Reichenbach, the organizer of this fundraiser, was the guitar player for Shiner. Organizing an event is never an easy task and Chad did a great job! When we arrived, the event seemed to be running very smoothly and with at least 10 bands, food, raffles, etc., that is not an easy task. The boys and I had fun playing some games that are always set up at The Facktory and listening to the music. If you are looking for a cool venue with endless possibilities and only 30 minutes from Harrisburg and Selinsgrove, I definitely suggest checking out www.facktoryentertainment.com.

After Shiner, the Suicide Puppets took the stage. I haven’t seen these guys play for a very long time. They recently underwent some line-up changes. Steve Junkins from Can’t B Saved was filling in on guitar, but since the show I’ve heard that Steve is officially a new member of Suicide Puppets. The Suicide Puppets do a great job of not only being prepared musically, but they also all get suited up for the show with make-up, props, etc. A lot of bands say they have a “production”, but no one compares to the Suicide Puppets. After recently showing Zack, my oldest, YouTube videos of Suicide Puppets it was cool to finally get him to a show. Unfortunately, my boys were getting restless and they were ready to head home so that was all of the benefit I got to see. While I was there I had the chance to talk to Linda and Tom. It’s super cool and exciting to hear all of their ideas for the “New” Tubby’s once they finally get all of the licensing and building complete. Hopefully we will be rockin’ out to amazing music again at Tubby’s by the end of 2017! Kudos again to Chad for putting on a great event for a great cause!

Ebenezer Screw had Double K rockin’ this month. It’s been a crazy long time since I saw these guys too. I have to say it was awesome to see John back on the kit rockin’ the only way he knows how, loud and proud! After so many years of playing together, it’s great to see the connection these guys have on stage. Ebenezer Screw had the dance floor hoppin’ and the tables full at Double K. It’s always awesome to see a full venue during the Summer. Double K always has some kind of entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays. Venues that support live music are getting fewer and further in between. If you like listening to music, please make your next night out on the town is supporting a venue and a band at a local venue. Check out the different ads in this issue to plan your night out on the town and support local music!

My last band of the month was Six Bar Break at Spring Gate Vineyard. Spring Gate is practically in my back yard so it was nice to have Six Bar Break playing so close to home. Spring Gate was celebrating Summer Solstice and it was packed! When I got back into the beer garten area where the band was playing it was just a sea of people! Most nights I make it to Spring Gate they have a great crowd. Six Bar Break played a 3 hour set and I’m sure they made some new fans. It was cool to see such a great response to their original music. Ben, from Six Bar Break, will be back at Spring Gate in July. Check out Six Bar Break’s ad in this issue to see where else you can see Six Bar Break for yourself.

