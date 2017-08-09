Across the Desk – August 2017

By: Robin Noll

Phew! What a lot of music happening throughout the state between fairs and all the special events musicians are keeping busy. The Central PA Jazz Festival is happening August 10th thru Sunday, August 14th. The opening concert is at Strawberry Square from noon to 1:30 pm featuring the Central PA Friends of Jazz Youth Band directed by veteran jazz master Ron Waters. In the evening The Riverboat Jazz Cruise features a fantastic Quintet of highly acclaimed musicians lead by trumpeter Dave Stahl with Tom Strohman on sax, Rob Cochran; bass, Wayne Fox; piano, and Dave Santana;drums. The Pride of the Susquehanna is docked on City Island in Harrisburg with ample parking on the Island. Tickets for this even are only available from the Riverboat Society’s website at www.harrisburgriverboat.com/jazzin. $10 general admission and is suggested to purchase in advance as seating is limited. The boat is docked for Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30pm and goes on summer cruise from 7:30-8:30pm. Food and drinks are available for purchase on the Pride. While on their website check out the other cruises available throughout the summer.

On Friday, August 11th the Festival Jazz Party will be at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center at 1100 North 3rd St, Harrisburg, . There will be Five bands on 3 stages. There’s Free Valet Parking which is a plus catching a show in Harrisburg. Music will be everywhere in the building as there are 3 separate rooms. Nancy & Spencer Reed will be in the Gallery from 5:30pm to 8pm. Capital Room will feature the RIVER CITY BIG BAND with 17 great musicians including: Cathy Chemi, Steve Rudolph, Bill Perbetsky, Skip Stine, Barry Long, Dale Orris, Jim McFalls, Ron Axsom, Greg Strohman, Steve Shiffer, Tom Strohman, Rick Hirsch, Oliver Fairley, Ryan Kauffman and Michael Druck, Joshua Davis, Pete Lazorcik. Tickets are $15 for this event but there is Free Valet Parking included.

Saturday, August 12th if you just don’t get “jazz” there will be a FREE “Jazz Lecture” from 11am -12:15pm at the Hershey Public Library by Dr. Paul Haider “Demystifying Jazz: The Music of Real Life”. Feeling like you just don’t get jazz? Come listen and have the good doctor give you some insight into the how’s and why’s of America’s Music. Dr. Haidet, a doctor at Hershey Medical center, is also a teacher who lectures to student doctors on how to think and react more like jazz musicians.

Then at 7:30pm at Mt. Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave. Mt. Gretna, PA 17064 will be the 37th Annual Festival Concert and features one of the most prominent names in the jazz world – trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis. He will bring an all-star quartet that features rising star pianist Richard Johnson. Trombonist, composer, and producer Delfeayo Marsalis is a highly regarded jazz performer and a member of the famed Marsalis family. born in New Orleans in 1965 to esteemed jazz pianist and professor Ellis Marsalis, Jr. He is an amazing talent. The Mt. Gretna Playhouse is an open air/covered roof venue, so dress casually and come enjoy the evening’s music. Tickets will be available at the door, but CPJF recommends ordering in advance at www.friendsofjazz.org or calling the CPFJ office at 717-540-1010 or Gretna Music at 717-361-1508.

On Sunday, August 24th will be one of the most popular events hosted by CPFJ since it inception in 1980 will be the Annual JAZZ PICNIC at Indian Echo Caverns, 368 Middletown Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036. Tickets will be $5 for students and $15 for adults. Ticket cost does include beverages. There will be 5 great bands from 1-7pm and this event will be great for the whole family as Indian Echo Caverns offers cavern tours, petting zoo, gift shop, games, playground equipment. You can bring your own picnic basket or sample the food offered for sale. 1pm Ben Mauger leads his Vintage Jazz Band featuring Dave Wilson, Bob Peruzzi, Dave Winter and Cuck Oettel. 2pm will be the CPFJ Youth Band. 3pm Joshua Breakstone, Dwayne Dophin,and Mrko Marcinko. The music continues at 4:30 with talented pianist Connor Rohrer, Emmanuel Nsigani and Jordan Davis. At 5:45 Erin Cruise with the Steve Rudolph Trio close off he event. [the above information was from the CPFJ “Vibe” newsletter and if you want further information or ticket info go to their website at www.friendsofjazz.org or call the office at 717-540-1010] It would be appreciated if you mentioned you learned of their event from the Pennsylvania Musician Magazine.

