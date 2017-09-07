Across the Desk – September 2017

By: Robin Noll

September is the first month on the Jewish calendar and they say it’s the month when God created all the earth and it is a time of new beginnings and a new energy. After the eclipse I do feel it all around. My prayers and thoughts are with those who are suffering so much. Such devastation throughout the earth and it’s all just the beginning or maybe we’re somewhere in the middle as there have been so many crazy storms, famines, wars, rumors of wars and evil definitely has increased. Most important statement made to me in my life by my husband was, “What you need in your life is Jesus Christ if we’re going to make it as a family.” I am amazed how God has changed me over the years and though there is chaos all around, yet His peace transcends all understanding. Ahh, this is what happens when I’ve been up all night, I get philosophical.

When I get done with The Shopper’s Remedy (our other paper) and I start working on the PA Musician, I always think I don’t have many ads. Then I procrastinate which causes my advertisers to procrastinate and then…WHAM!!! It all goes crazy and I wind up with enough ads and so much information. As I see all the music that is happening throughout the month I think, oh I should go there and hear that.

On Saturday, September 2nd Stonewood is performing at Joe K’s in Union Deposit and will be raising funds for the Texans and victims of the Harvey Flood. It’s the first one I have heard about I’m sure there are several others. Union House is collecting items and have located a big rig that is heading down so check out Union House’s facebook page and see what they’re up to. The Red Cross and other relief workers would prefer that you send cash to those who are buying exactly what people really need. If you send goods a lot of time they wind up in a warehouse and are not distributed. Someone actually sent a used tea bag, seriously?!?

I can’t believe my baby is going to be 39 on September 2nd. I love her so much, she truly is my bestest friend and

helps me in so many wonderful ways! When I got pregnant with her I wasn’t so sure but God know exactly what I needed.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL RACHEL!!