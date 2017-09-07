An Industrial Revolution: Generation Empty – September 2017

An Industrial Revolution: Generation Empty

by Paul Bakk

Pioneering futuristic music possibilities, experimental, electronic rock band “Generation Empty” ascends genre identification, an undertow of cascading abstract messages unravel a story of their cultural vision for “The Empty”…

Musically and philosophically progressive “Tox” (vocals, keys, programming, production) blazes a path with Chuk Devlin (guitar), “ZeRo” (rhythm guitar), “Noxx” (bass) and “Shiz” (drums). Hailing from Philadelphia, in 2011 Generation Empty assembled, then released their EP ‘Incubated’ in 2014. Two years later, their collected work manifested itself in ‘The Art Of Dehumanization’ Generation Empty’s full length album.

A recent opportunity for Tox at a studio in the York area has branched the artists to the south central Pennsylvania area. The Depot is the premiere spot in York to find cutting edge music styles, where Generation Empty rocked the stage August 5th as a piece of the 717 Entertainment “August Assault” with Projekt F.

Pennsylvania based “Terror Inc” opened with a heart racing beat, getting the crowd hype in no time. “Gen Empty” played second, taking the torch and running with it. Synthesized beats reverberated distorted, multilayered mayhem in slick harmony. I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears, I’ve had my sd card in my right hand pocket since I’ve filmed Gen Empty. The destruct principle and Projeckt F finished the night strong with fantastic props and stunning stage theatrics, being at the show was so much more than listening to music.

Generation Empty knows Tox loves synthesizers, he seems drawn to composing genuinely transcendent creations. Relentless tension collection and explosion crossfade synthesized orchestrations of electronic madness. Generation Empty delves deep and hits hard through a musical cyclone. Mixing standard and progressive composition in harmony clicks with ‘Gen Empty’ producing an appealing abstraction. Sometimes abstruse music is misunderstood by the majority, it’s rare to find a band who can get so close to the sun without burning.

Generation Empty’s ambition is seen in interviews as he discusses the meaning of the name Generation Empty. Tox describes in an interview with “Batbox” how in society we see many instances of parents using prescription drugs to force behavior as opposed to fostering a real parenthood. A bold statement, could be seen as a hyperbole, some parents do actually completely ignore their children and many could over medicate only slightly. I don’t look to music as a map to live my life, it’s an expression. I like to take the message for what it’s worth, even if there’s parts I leave behind.

“Clock Strikes” is a pounding electronic masterpiece from tone to lyrics. Opening fast, staying focused, the song has a straightforward structure. Destructive guitar distortion perfectly harmonized over a deep drop in the bass line escape the strings as a beating drum rushes the pace of synthesized composition.

Chorus lines “Run run run, no where to go, run run, got everything to lose, run run run no where to go, run run, the clock strikes” match high speed instruments racing the listener through a musical vortex. Bridging into “Can’t control me, can’t control yourself”, “And now you wish you were someone else” Heart wrenchingly coerce you into a self reflective daze.

The reason Clock Strikes is a masterpiece is the entire song collects so much tension and bridges explosive energy with a finale of distorted instrument and vocal pandemonium. The talent in the people producing this music is out of this world, it makes me excited about the future of music and what music styles will be invented next. It’s always amazing to see new music come out because you would think that everyone has tried every instrument, playing it every way, but there’s something about music that keeps the process fresh when you do it right.

A lot of artists shy away from controversial topics to maintain a broader audience, Gen Empty doesn’t. That style has ups and downs, but it’s all about how an artist pulls it off. Blatant religious opposition is risky, and while Gen Empty makes it clear it’s how they feel, they don’t make their point obnoxious. I don’t like seeing an artist slam a world view in a negative way. There’s a good way to go about it and a bad way. Putting down the person who believes something, or making offensive statements without basing your views on solid information just embarrasses an artist. If anything Tox makes it clear he sees people as empty who are having the wool pulled over their eyes, which sounds more like he is pointing out a problem rather than doing it for attention or shock value. This type of visionary thinking is what people rely on. Music inspires us and helps us form our own views, I love seeing a band who takes full advantage of their position in life to influence their culture base. I’d rather a band be willing to travel down a dark discussion of truth than skirt a topic so they can sell out.

I can think back to the first album I bought as a kid; Meteora by Linkin Park. It was a rite of passage for me, I was choosing what influenced me, instead of being affected by the music that was around me. I actually don’t think I even knew what Meteora was going to sound like, I took a leap based on the cool album artwork. Luckily the graphics artist connected me to the right music source, I was hooked! Whether it was lifting weights, or hyping myself up before a track meet, that music was what I used to get me in the right state of mind.

I remember when I lived in Hawaii, I was 15 and was in the car with my dad and his friend going to a scuba lesson and the song “By The Way” by Red Hot Chili Peppers came on. His friend liked the song and I did too, and I thought it was cool someone I looked up to liked what I liked.

Music is a part of who we are as a society, the messages that incite experiences and creativity in us are pivotal in shaping us. When a band can show me they are interested in leaving a mark on society I can appreciate a harsh approach, it’s suitable. You wouldn’t talk about a grave situation in a happy tone, music about contended affairs tends to have a heavy feel. Sometimes you have to deal with those dark issues and when you can have that music in your life that bravely crosses the line into the void you will be thankful.

What Generation Empty could mean to the music scene is promising. They make in depth music with a strong current to stay in focus. A message with compelling lines and thought out perspectives cultivate full bodied music. Tox’s stage presence compliments the music as he grasps at the crowd, pulling them into the experience.

Surreal, euphoric futurism eclipse socially engineered Facades. Independent, morally driven lyrics heighten the state of mind, traversing forbidden territory without hesitation. Inevitably clashing against cultural crutches and inciting a spirit of rebellion the boundless possibilities of these innovators stand to uncover the pestilence of our generation.