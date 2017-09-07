Nationals – September 2017

By: Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! Last month began with yet another free show at Sawyer’s Summer Concert Series. The 90’s alternative band Fastball visited downtown Harrisburg on August 2nd. Local favorites, The Jellybricks gave a great set and help bring the large turn-out. Fastball are known for their hit single titled “The Way,” which was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 1998. Their second album, “All the Pain Money Can Buy” reached platinum sales within six months of its release, and stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for a year.

August 6th required a trip to Brooklyn, NY Coney Island Amphitheatre for the best punk tour of the Summer titled ‘From Boston to Berkeley Tour’ featured Rancid, Dropkick Murphys and Bouncing Souls. Rancid are currently promoting their latest album ‘Trouble Maker,’ and were incredible bringing their amazing punk rock, with songs ‘Roots Radicals,’ ‘Time Bomb’ and ‘Ruby Soho.’ Dropkick Murphys delivered their Celtic punk music and played their Platinum-selling single ‘I’m Shipping Up to Boston.’ The Bouncing Souls were also fantastic providing their fast light-hearted songs like ‘Sing Along Forever’ and ‘Hopeless Romantic.’ It truly was an unbelievable show and beautiful night on the Coney Island boardwalk on the Lower New York Bay.

Godsmack played Bethlehem’s Musikfest on August 9th. Musikfest originated in 1984 and is considered the nation’s largest non-gated free music festival. The annual festival begins on the first Friday in August, and ends on Sunday ten days later and brings hundreds of bands. The premium concerts do require paid tickets to gain admission, this year artists included: Godsmack, Live, Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Santana, Chicago, Father John Misty and Toby Keith. My thanks again to Sean Byndas for making this great night happen and the backstage opportunity to meet with Godsmack again. Drummer Shannon Larkin is truly one of the nicest musicians I’ve ever encountered. Godsmack delivered a solid show with hits “Whatever,” “I Stand Alone” and ‘Voodoo.’

Possibly the biggest show in this area in 2017 happened August 13th at Hersheypark Stadium. Legendary band Guns ‘N’ Roses brought their ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’ to a sold-out crowd over 30,000 fans. The crowd was beyond impressed with the bands’ 3 hour 15 minute show, which included 30 songs. GNR currently consists of three original members: Axl Rose still has that notorious scream and ran miles on the stage, Slash never left the stage once nor took off his guitar, performing non-stop and Duff McKagan was consistently great, even performing a Misfits’ song “Attitude.” Guns N Roses only visited the mid-state once before in 1991, selling out Hersheypark Stadium with Skid Row. The recent Hershey show began with National band Live from York, PA.

NATIONAL NEWS: David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame because he “just isn’t good enough,” not because of his politics. Nugent claims he hasn’t been inducted because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association’s board of directors. The outspoken Nugent was a fierce critic of former President Barack Obama’s gun control efforts and said that he’d be dead or in jail if Obama was re-elected. Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Nugent’s biggest hit was “Cat Scratch Fever,” which peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard chart in 1977.

Taylor Swift won $1 and long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago. Denver DJ David Mueller was fired after he grabbed the backside of Swift during a backstage meet-and-greet photo. The dueling lawsuits involved Mueller seeking up to $3 million from Swift for ruining his career and Swift’s countersuit wanting a symbolic $1 to stand up for other women. The singer-songwriter said the encounter was a clear case of sexual assault. “He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him,” Swift testified. “It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” she added.

Chris Cornell’s widow has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his hometown of Seattle. Vicky Cornell hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create the memorial. Toth also created a statue of Johnny Ramone that sits atop his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Cornell is buried. Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert there in May. He was 52.

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut with a five-days-per-week solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre that runs from October 3rd to November 26th. “I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” Springsteen said. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken some of it is sung.” ‘The Boss’ added that the 960-seat theater is “with one or two exceptions” the smallest venue he’s played in the last 40 years.

Sinead O’Connor has emotionally pleaded for help and opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a rambling Facebook video. The 50-year-old Irish singer says that she was staying alive for the sake of others and if it were up to her, she’d “be gone.” O’Connor was living at Travelodge motel in South Hackensack, New Jersey. A follow-up Facebook post said to be made on O’Connor’s behalf said the singer is currently OK.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed that he feared the worst after being diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year. The 70-year-old guitarist says he thought it might be “time to say goodbye,” after a doctor performing routine tests offered the news that he “had this supernova burning away on my left lung.” Wood had decided not to have chemotherapy if results turned out to be bad. The musician says he decided, “I wasn’t going to lose my hair. This hair wasn’t going anywhere.” Wood will undergo checks every three months.

The Killers have announced dates for a 2018 North American tour and will be showing off tunes from their fifth studio album, “Wonderful Wonderful”. The LP is due out September 22nd on Island Records. The Killers has a handful of upcoming U.S. festival appearances, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. Stops on the itinerary include Washington DC’s Anthem on January 10th, New York’s Madison Square Garden on January 12th and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 13th.

UPCOMING SHOWS: Depeche Mode Washington DC Capitol One Arena Sept 7. Teenage Bottlerocket Philadelphia Boot & Saddle Sept 9. Teenage Bottlerocket Baltimore Ottobar Sept 10. Willie Nelson / Van Morrison Hersheypark Stadium Sept 10. Best Coast Baltimore Ottobar Sept 12. Adam Ant Baltimore Soundstage Sept 19. The Dead Boys HMAC Sept 20. War On Drugs Philadelphia Dell Music Center Sept 21. St. Etienne Washington DC U Street Music Hall Sept 27.