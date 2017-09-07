Out and About – September 2017

By: Rachel Rocks

How is it time for my September article already? Can Summer please come back?!? I swear I blinked and it’s gone. What a whirlwind of a month. I literally saw two bands. Yep. That’s right.. two.. I know pathetic. I’m just glad I at least got out to see two! Two is better than zero. I’m really hoping to get out more this month but we shall see…

The first band of the month I saw was Strangest Hearts. Last month on my plea for new ads, Anna Spangle sent me a message and told me about her new band. I’m so glad she did! They had their first show at The Blue Moose in Linglestown and she wanted to promote it. It’s great that the Blue Moose has live music every weekend. I just wish they would advertise and promote their shows more. I know they post their shows on multiple Facebook pages, and send out evites, but with how insanely busy I am I don’t have time to click around to a million Facebook pages to see what’s going on, I just flip open a PA Musician Magazine and take a look through the ads. Unfortunately, many clubs and bands don’t choose to use our pages to promote their events; which in turn means that I have fewer and fewer choices of knowing where and when bands are performing. I occasionally will take the time to go through Facebook if I have extra free time on my hands, but honestly, I just don’t. I know there were plenty of things advertised that I didn’t have the time or energy to get to this past month with starting my new job and still doing three part time jobs, plus being a wife and mother, there’s only so many hours in a day that I can stay awake. This is my little disclaimer: even if you do advertise, it doesn’t guarantee you will see me at your show, there is just a much better chance of it happening. There are still quite a few venues and bands that advertise that I haven’t gotten a chance to check out and I do apologize. I’m not the only one that reads the magazine, and hopefully the other readers are coming out there to support your show or venue. I know I stick local to the venues right here around my house, but with so much happening in my life during the day, it’s usually midnight til I even get the chance to go out. I used to swing in to Double K at the end of my run and I was already at two other venues. Anymore when Scott asks me where I’ve been the answer is usually, “sleeping on the couch.” Maybe the problem is I’m just getting old. Lol.

So anyway, back to Strangest Hearts. Anne is their lead singer and she has some amazing lungs on her. A majority of their songs are originals, but they do throw the occasional cover in to mix things up a bit. Anne also plays guitar, usually acoustic but she does rip away on the electric too! Her guitar player, Corey has all of the crazy guitar parts under control tho. He stands back and lets Anne rule the show, but don’t let him fool you, he’s pretty fun to listen to. Tommy on bass and Brian on drums definitely have the back beat under control. The four of them make a great combo that is very easy to listen to. Their songs are filled with passion and amazing lyrics, some of their music has an Americana feel to them, and others are just pure Rock. I’m glad they took a few of their hard earned dollars and placed an ad, and I’m even more glad I had the time to go see them!

The next band I saw was New Direction at Double K. They were a new band for Double K, They are a magnificent band, they could us a bigger stage but Karen at the “Double K” enjoys their sound and wanted to give New Direction some needed exposure and her patrons a chance to hear something different on their stage. New Direction definitely needs a bigger stage as they are a six piece band that plays way more than six instruments, even their sound man was playing the tambourine when it was needed. Joann was pulling out and performing on all kinds of instruments, plus she sings lead or harmony on almost all of the songs I heard. She played the flute, kazoo, and tambourine just to name a few. They had keys which I love, and even a slide trombone, plus of course all of your regular standard band instruments. Overall they did a great job and had an amazing sound with so many band members. Their harmonies were crazy cool! Hopefully they find big enough venues for them all to fit on the stage.

It’s hard to believe they are the only bands I saw this month, but it’s true hopefully September will afford more opportunities to get “Out & About”. September is a big birthday month in my family, and in our PA Musician family. My birthday kicks off the shenanigans, followed by the one and only super dee doper dee amazing photographer Meredith Kaminek. Then next is my son Zack’s 15th birthday!!! I still can’t believe my baby is in High School at Dauphin County Vo-Tech. I’m so proud of the amazing man he is becoming, it is truly humbling watching him grow into a fine young man! Last but not least is our other writer Eric Hoffman’s birthday, and boy oh boy, it’s a big one, he’ll probably hate me for writing this, but Eric is going to be the big 5-0!!! The man never visibly ages, so that is super hard to believe, but it’s true!! Happy Birthday Meredith, Zack, and Eric!! Here’s to hoping we all have a fabulous year ahead!

Well that’s all for this month. I am exhausted and my deadline is looming ahead of me. I hope you all have a fantastic month. If you are one of the lucky ones that see me Out and About, please stop me and say Hi! You can also e-mail me at RachelRocks@pamusician.net. Don’t forget, if you want to continue to see this magazine in print you HAVE to ADVERTISE. The only way we survive is through advertisers’ support. Join with us in promoting music in PA. Thanks to all of those that continue to support us year after year! You are truly a godsend! Support Local Music!! And Support the only printed magazine dedicated to supporting local Pennsylvania musicians.