Sane Advice – September 2017

By: John Kerecz

I was down in Franklin, NC to see the total eclipse, and it made me think of how when out on the road, playing all those gigs, it seems like maybe the sun has set and your music will never go where you hope it will.

Total solar eclipses are an incredible visual spectacle, I think we can all agree, but they’re also a spectacle of personal and communal growth. They show us how even normal things in nature can change radically, not just things in our lives. As you might notice, around eclipse time, everything — events, feelings, thoughts — take on a more fated quality, because of this realization.

When events outside of us get in the way of what we want and the path we must take to get there, it forces us to find a different route to our goals. Generally, the changes that a solar eclipse represents are positive. We may be pushed forward into a new aspect of our lives before we think we’re ready, and the eclipse shows us just that we need to step-up and be ready for what comes.

Ultimately, a solar eclipse demands us to demand more of ourselves, and the events around it are a test of our strength and resolve to achieve our dreams. Just as with the eclipse, total darkness can seem to come to our lives and our music careers, but hang in there because the sun will shine again and it might even seem brighter with more possibilities. Be sure to embrace the changes with open arms and an open mind.