The Professor’s “Live Reviews” – September 2017

By: Jim Price

The Summer of 2017 enters its homestretch and transitions into fall, with summer festivals and fairs giving way to autumn-themed festivals before live music heads back indoors with the arrival of cold weather.

Summer season live music continued at a frenzied clip in recent weeks. County fair season kicked into high gear, and the 157th annual Clearfield County Fair again provided several marquee national recording acts. I caught the Saturday headlining concert, featuring Autograph, Kix and Queensryche. Leading off, Autograph – these days featuring founding members Steve Lynch on guitar and Randy Rand on bass, plus singer/guitarist Simon Daniels and drummer Marc Wieland – delivered a strong set that blended new songs with material from their 1980s heyday. Autograph introduced songs from their forthcoming new album Get Off Your Ass , along with two of their best-known ‘80s numbers, “Send Her to Me” and their popular anthem “Turn Up the Radio” to close the set. Kix soon followed, and wasted no time in amping up the party. Singer Steve Whiteman, guitarists Ronnie Younkins and Brian Forsythe, bassist Mark Schenker and drummer Jimmy Chalfant proudly fired off a succession of their most popular numbers, including “Ring Around Rosie,” “Girl Money,” “Cold Shower,” “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” “Cold Blood,” “Blow My Fuse” and more. Steve again was the consummate showman up front as he blended nonstop energy with his vocal range, sass and sense of humor; and Jimmy thundered out a drum solo toward set’s end. Having seen former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate’s acoustic concert in State College earlier this year, I eagerly anticipated my first look at Queensryche with Geoff’s replacement, Todd La Torre, on lead vocals. As their headlining set unfolded, it quickly became evident that Todd clearly has a voice, vocal range and power consistent with his predecessor. Now featuring Todd, the founding trio of guitarist Michael Wilton, bassist Eddie Jackson and Scott Rockenfield, plus guitarist Parker Lundgren; Queensryche did one newer song – their set-opener “Guardian” – before celebrating their back catalog with popular songs and deep cuts up through their 1994 Promised Land album. Their performance was tight, powerful and focused; the group did multiple songs from their popular Operation: Mindcrime and Empire albums, including “Operation: Mindcrime,” “Best I Can,” “The Mission,” “Silent Lucidity,” “I Don’t Believe in Love,” “Empire” and “Jet City Woman.” They also performed “Queen of the Reich” off their 1982 debut EP, “The Killing Words” and “Surgical Strike” off their Rage For Order album, “Damaged” off Promised Land and “Take Hold of the Flame” off The Warning to end their initial set. When the Clearfield crowd demanded an encore, Queensryche returned to deliver a few more: “Anarchy-X/Revolution Calling,” “Screaming in Digital” and “Eyes of a Stranger.” And – given the tumultuous nature of their split and subsequent litigation with their former singer – it was interesting to note Todd’s final words to the Clearfield crowd this night as the last song ended: “We are the one, we are the only Queensryche.”

Also at the Clearfield County Fair, I saw one performance at the Grove stage, catching my first look at the Josh Squared Band. Based near Elizabethtown, this group is named after two members named Josh; Josh Tindall on keys and guitar and Josh Duma on bass and sax. This group mixed a wide variety of favorites spanning early rock’n’roll to country to modern pop and funk. Drummer Rob Schwartz gave a dazzling drum solo display on The Surfaris’ “Wipe Out” as I arrived, and singer Kali Rodgers belted out impressive voice on Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” The Josh Squared Band also did songs from Van Morrison, Luke Bryan, Bruno Mars and more.

Last month’s 46th annual Clinton County Fair near Mill Hall featured several local and regional performers. I saw the Thursday entertainment, including Loose Cannons and The Hobbs Sisters. From the Lock Haven area, Loose Cannons – singer/bassist Phil Reeder, guitarist/singer Steve Linn and drummer Pete DeSanto – performed a robust blend of classic rock and funk favorites. They fired up their audience with tunes from Bryan Adams, Wilson Pickett, The Kinks, 38 Special, Doobie Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC and more. Phil delivered strong vocal range, and showed some impressive funky bass licks on Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music,” while Steve demonstrated strong guitar solo work on numbers such as ZZ Top’s “La Grange” and the Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues.” From Pittsburgh, the Hobbs Sisters – Hannah and Lauren – and their band performed a blend of original country and country rock, along with country and rock’n’roll favorites. Both sisters showed big voices and nice harmonies, as well as poise and a pleasant stage presence up front. Accompanying them were lead guitarist Tommy Bozek, drummer TJ Thomas, bassist Dave Gregory and Hollis Greathouse on keys, banjo and acoustic guitar. The Hobbs Sisters performed songs off their two EP’s, as well as hits from Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Joan Jett, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and more.

Portage’s 27th annual Summerfest happened last month at Crichton McCormick Park in Portage. I caught some of Sunday’s entertainment slate, including Bon Journey and Three Of Hearts. From Pittsburgh, Bon Journey mixed classics from – who else? – Bon Jovi and Journey, along with a few other 70s/80s-era classics. This group presents two strong singers – Tony DiCesaro handling the Jon Bon Jovi singing duties, and keyboardist Jeff Morris in the Journey Steve Perry role – both accompanied by lead guitarist George McGrew, bassist Pat Duff and drummer Mike Vargo. Bon Journey alternated back and forth between favorites from both the Journey and Bon Jovi libraries. The more mobile singer, Tony worked the stage and engaged the crowd, firing them up into joining singalongs on “Lovin Touchin’ Squeezin,’” “Living on a Prayer,” the show-closer “Don’t Stop Believin’” and more. Then closing out the festival, Three Of Hearts brought the classic hits, doing favorites from the 1950s through 1980s from such names as Wilson Pickett, Elvis, Tommy James, Neil Diamond, Georgia Satellites, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Clash, CCR, The Hollies, Bad Company and more. All three musicians were strong – guitarist Joe Tirpak’s solos and leads were clean and precise, Duaine Detrick’s bass work was sturdy and full, and drummer John Shimko was christened “The Octopus” by soundman Ray Buksa, as he sang, played drums and keys at the same time, and kept it all straight! Three Of Hearts delivered a fun show, honored requests and kept the mood lighthearted.

Altoona’s Railroaders Museum capped their Alive @ 5 Summer Concert Series early last month with a performance by New York-based Styx tribute group Rockin’ the Paradise. Although a strong thunderstorm wreaked some havoc and delayed the start, local rockers Teazed eventually opened the evening. Singer Justin Dell, guitarists Jason Berardi and Jim Mincin, bassist Mike Stanley and drummer Shawn Gioiosa warmed up the crowd with a mix of hard rock favorites from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s – including songs from Kiss, Thin Lizzy, Jackyl, Tesla, Poison, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Guns N’Roses and more. Rockin’ the Paradise then celebrated the music of Styx, performing classics and hits from throughout the group’s career, and mixing in a few other ‘80s-era favorites along the way. Singer Jim Vagnato displayed a great voice that achieved Dennis DeYoung and Tommy Shaw-styled vocal range and clarity throughout the performance, and established a friendly connection with the audience early and often. Backing him were guitarists Chris Iazzetta and Mike Baranski (who has performed with Styx members James Young’s and Glen Burtnik’s side projects), bassist Butch McCracken and drummer Carmen Speziale. Over two sets, Rockin’ the Paradise performed almost all of the essential Styx classics, including the title song “Rockin’ the Paradise,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Suite Madame Blue,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Show Me the Way,” “Fooling Yourself,” “Man in the Wilderness,” “Lady,” “Crystal Ball,” “Snowblind,” “Grand Illusion,” “Lorelei,” “Renegade” and “The Best of Times.” They also blended in other songs from the 1980s, including numbers from Night Ranger, Loverboy, Journey, Bon Jovi, and even a comical salute to Axl Rose and David Coverdale. When the Railroaders Museum crowd demanded more, Rockin’ the Paradise responded with “Come Sail Away” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” to end the night.

The City of Altoona presented its first-ever National Night Out Against Crime celebration early last month at downtown Altoona’s Heritage Plaza, and among the night’s festivities was the debut of new area rock group Kicked In. This new collaboration features former members of Kyx, Inside Out (Altoona edition) and The Kick. Bassist/singer Jim Walstrom, guitarist/singer Paul Dixon, acoustic guitarist/singer Jeff Hollingshead, keyboardist/singer Terry Wills and drummer Lisle Weaver mixed up classic rock, pop and country favorites from the Eagle, Collective Soul, Golden Earring, Rolling Stones, Romantics, Stevie Wonder, Robert Palmer, Tom Petty and more. They sounded solid throughout, and I liked the finishing touch at the end, the Terry-sung version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road.” The National Night Out Against Crime festivities were well-attended; watch for Kicked In as they start performing regularly this fall.

I finally was able to attend and catch part of last month’s fifth annual Route 22 Rock n Blues Festival, which took place at the Lincoln Caverns fairground near Huntingdon. On the stage as I arrived during the festival’s second day was a brand new band, On The Brink, who was filling in for an act that had to bow out late. A trio, On The Brink features two alumni from The Flame Sky, singer/guitarist Ed Brinkel and drummer Nate Woods, with Dana Brinkel playing bass. The group performed several classic-rooted original songs; including their interesting closer, “My Liver Can’t Handle a Broken Heart.” Next was performer Rich Edmundson, who did his unique brand of improvisational acoustic music. Rich improvised lyrics and vocalizations on the spot as he did original songs such as “Firefly” and others, and closed his set with a variation on his popular instrumental “Percussive Guitar,” where he strums, taps and pulls a myriad of different tones and rhythms from his acoustic guitar. And I caught much of The Blacksnakes’ performance, as they did electric blues and blues-rock. Singer Brian Elliott, guitarist Jason Feathers, bassist Hunter Karns and drummer Nate Woods mixed original songs and cover material. They tapped into the catalogs of blues masters like John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy, and did the original song favorite “Bottom Shelf Woman” from their previous incarnation as The Hawks Blues Band. The Blacksnakes also brought up a special guest, 14-year-old guitar prodigy Ty Fowler, who swapped solos with Jason on Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Sighs” and the Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post.” An approaching severe thunderstorm prompted my hasty exit from the festival, but I enjoyed what I experienced and plan to return.

After renovations and the completion of their new stage pavilion and amphitheater earlier in the year, Everett’s Tenley Park hosted several free concerts this summer, including The Zillion Dollar Combo last month. Formed ten years ago, this group features singer Natalie Ebersole, her husband and bassist Mike Ebersole, guitarist Ryan Chandler, keyboardist Robert May and drummer Lucas Steinbrunner. The Zillion Dollar Combo mixed up a tasty blend of classic rock, funk, pop and blues numbers. Natalie showed impressive vocal range, smoothness and soulfulness as she sang on numbers from Santana, A Taste Of Honey, Chic, Wild Cherry, Blues Traveler, Bob Marley and more. This group threw some interesting twists in along the way, including an instrumental rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Breathe,” and spotlighting Robert’s keyboard skills on Booker T & the MG’s “Green Onions.”

I did manage to escape for a three-day mini-vacation last month, venturing northward to Rochester, New York to visit and tour my personal beer “mecca,” the Genesee Brewing Company and Brewhouse. I didn’t really plan on seeing much live music during my journey, but it found me anyway. The first band I saw was on my itinerary, though, as I learned that Marshmellow Overcoat was performing at an Italian festival – Festa Italiana – in their hometown of Bradford (just south of the PA-NY border) on the first day of my journey. The group – singer/guitarist Tyler Calkins, bassist/singer Jason Wood, lead guitarist Alan Hancock and drummer Anthony Cavallaro – entertained with their bright blend of classic rock/pop covers and their own originals, rooted in the 1960s/70s pop songcraft tradition of the Beatles and the Monkees. Singer/guitarist Marshmellow Overcoat did original tunes such as their title song “Marshmellow Overcoat” (off their self-titled latest album; the name came from The Band as a monicker they considered using, revealed in the 1978 concert film The Last Waltz ), “See the Plan,” the title track from their previous album Wait For Me and “Girl with the Red Hair.” I liked their cover selection, as they mixed tunes from Badfinger, Collective Soul, Moody Blues, The Band, Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Guess Who and more. In between sets, guest Michael Miller played a short set of rock and pop favorites.

It turned out that my hotel accommodation in Henrietta, just south of Rochester, housed a live music venue called Nashvilles, a country-themed roadhouse. So with live music mere footsteps from my hotel room, I couldn’t resist, and ended up checking out local Rochester area classic rock power trio These Guys. Featuring singer/guitarist Dan Tette, bassist/singer Nick Matyjakowski and drummer/singer Ryan Smith, These Guys did fiery takes on a wide selection of classic rock favorites from Bad Company, Jimi Hendrix, Grand Funk Railroad, CCR, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Band, Buffalo Springfield, Allman Brothers, The Doors, Black Crowes and more. As live music at Nashvilles was sponsored by local music store House Of Guitars, and Genesee is the prominent local beer flavor, These Guys cleverly worked references to both into the lyrics of numerous songs. The group also welcomed Dan’s uncle, Steve, to sing and play drums on several songs during the second set, along with another singer to belt out AC/DC’s “TNT” during the third set.

During the final day of my Rochester sojourn, I visited the aforementioned House Of Guitars, a music store jam-packed with new and vintage guitars, basses, amps and multiple other instruments and accessories. They also regularly present live music on an outdoor stage next to the building; and this day happened to be Metal Day, with four bands taking the stage. I caught the set from Buffalo-based thrash/grindcore trio Prepare For the Mindscan. Guitarist/vocalist Jay Wopperer, bassist/vocalist Shawn Gomez and drummer Joe Musial fired off terse, intense original numbers, and covered a song from Avulsion.

Indoors, Gaelic Storm brought their Celtic-flavored folk and rock sounds to State College’s State Theatre in late July. This was my first time witnessing Gaelic Storm; with Celtic flavors serving as their foundation, this group – guitarist/singer Steve Twigger, singer/multi-instrumentalist Patrick Murphy, fiddle player Katie Grennan, multi-instrumentalist Pete Purvis and drummer Ryan Lacey – ventured into bluegrass, country and rock directions during their two-set performance. Gaelic Storm’s variety of styles and instrumentation kept their presentation fresh as they mixed original songs with traditional numbers, with Patrick throwing in touches of humor along the way. Highlights were frequent; including Katie and Pete alternating solos and dueling fiddle and bagpipes respectively on one number, Katie opening the second set by demonstrating her step-dancing skills, Patrick warning the audience about the dangers of mixing a mechanical bull, whiskey and Indian cuisine before the group’s song “The Mechanical Bull,” and Katie bringing some of her young fiddle students on stage for the night-ending rendition of “The Rattlin’ Bog.” Among the State Theatre’s shows in September will be 1970s hitmaker Al Stewart on Sept. 23, and Heart’s Nancy Wilson with Roadcase Royale on Sept. 26.

Musicians and the Lycoming County community came together last month to address and raise awareness about the region’s – and country’s – heroin and opioid addiction epidemic. During the Rock-n-Roll Away Heroin event at the Skybox Sports Bar in Montoursville, performances by a variety of area bands and musicians were punctuated by information presentations by various speakers about the heroin and opioid problem. I arrived as speaker Abdul Raheem Ali gave a powerful dissertation about the problem in Lycoming County; he broke it down between what happens on the streets, the successes and failures of efforts thus far to address the problem, and his ideas for what needs to happen to fix the problem. Next was the acoustic duo of Lost Saints members Keith Randall and John Freas, who performed a blend of original songs and select covers from Alice In Chains, Rolling Stones, the Allman Brothers, Danzig and more. Show organizer and host Jeff Pittinger and The Betty Ford All-Stars performed next. This night featuring Jeff on vocals, guitarist Bill Zimmerman, guitarist/keyboard player Steve Kepner, bassist Jason Miller and drummer Matt Colegrove, the All-Stars rocked the house with tunes from Queen, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, CCR, ZZ Top, Grand Funk Railroad, Ozzy and more. Special guest Dan Feist stepped in behind the drum kit for the rendition of ZZ Top’s “Tush.” And 44Mag slammed the door on the night with their brand of intense original power metal. Singer Jared Mondell, guitarist Jason Miller, bassist Chris Bartley and drummer Jesse Roedts mixed new songs with older material, even pulling some tunes from their early Past Sins CD. Kudos to Jeff Pittinger and everybody who worked to make this event happen – it’s important to raise public awareness and inform communities about the heroin and opioid problem, as it is happening everywhere, small towns and big towns alike. Hopefully events like this one will get more people to pay attention, get involved, and work to turn the tide on this situation.

Baltimore-based national recording group Silvertung paid their first visit to McGarvey’s in Altoona last month. Small Town Horror Show opened the evening prior to my arrival, debuting new song material from their forthcoming second CD. After more than a year away from live stage action, the new mach edition of Naildriver then scorched the stage with renewed fury. Joining founding guitarist Scott Botteicher and vocalist Matt Watson are the father and son rhythm tandem of bassist Gregg McCloskey and drummer Luke McCloskey. From the opening riffs of their first song, “Enemy,” Naildriver slammed out their volatile set of power metal originals with all-out intensity. Matt proudly conquered the front of the stage, rallying the crowd as he barked and snarled out the words to new assaults such as “Refocused and Reformed,” “Life” and “Suicidal Layaway,” as well as established favorites like “Executioner,” “Hypocrite’s Anthem” and “Seal the Exits.” All four musicians were clearly happy to be back on the stage, and the crowd fed off that enthusiasm, making for an exciting set. This nicely set the table for Silvertung, who went for broke with their own aggressive set of hard-rocking tunes. Frontman/guitarist Speed, lead guitarist Codey Red, bassist Skoot and drummer Danno mixed established songs with newer originals. They unleashed their radio single “Never Too Late,” along with popular numbers such as “Face the Music,” “Coming Alive,” “Devil’s Advocate,” “Justify” and more. Silvertung’s intensity drew strong approval from the McGarvey’s crowd. Silvertung returns to McGarvey’s on Nov. 18 in a double-bill with Bobaflex, with comedian Don Jamieson (formerly of VH1 Classic’s That Metal Show ) hosting.

McGarvey’s last month hosted a special acoustic performance from Scott Reynolds, former singer for All and The Pavers. I arrived in time to catch Scott’s last six songs. He mixed new songs, some tunes from his past bands, and some cover material done in his own style – he did both a version of the Misfits’ “Astrozombies” and Freddy Fender’s “Before the Next Teardrop Falls!” Scott displayed a great voice and a unique style, with a bit of a unique jazz-flavored edge. Scott stuck around afterward to do autographs and photographs, and chat with fans.

In 2005, Carrolltown native and musician John Solinski made the decision to relocate to southern Florida and “live the dream,” and has since established himself as a full-time solo acoustic entertainer who regularly plays at Irish Kevin’s Bar in Key West. Every so often, John takes a break from “the dream” to visit his old stomping grounds in northern Cambria County, and sometimes he performs a show or two. During his visit last month, John and his brother, Dave “Redawg” Solinski, performed and gave back to their home area with a special show at the Barnesboro VFW in Northern Cambria, with proceeds benefiting the Hope and Spangler Volunteer Fire Companies. This was a fun night. John and Red played for three hours straight through, never taking any breaks. Strumming acoustic guitar and singing, John brought his nightly beach show to the crowd this night, with Red on zendrum (an electronic mobile percussion instrument that can generate any and all sounds). The two provided fast-firing, nonstop musical action, covering a wide spectrum of tunes spanning rock, pop and country hits with plenty of surprises. Few songs ever went predictably, with John changing up lyrics on the spot (often to hilarious adult-themed revisions), veering into medleys and other wild side journeys, coaxing and demanding crowd sing-alongs, encouraging crazy crowd antics and more. John and Red maintained the theme of the night, constantly referencing the fire companies and encouraging crowd donations to their cause. (Part of this was plastic fire helmets – John had by chance received a donation of a box of plastic fire helmets from the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware fire department, and he gave the hats to any audience members who made donations onstage.) At one point, John and Red brought the chiefs of both the Hope and Spangler fire companies to the stage, saluting both chiefs and their companies before having them engage in a quick beer consumption contest. By the end of the night, $1,400 was raised and split between the two fire companies, capping a great night of entertainment and community spirit.

Other shows I saw recently included performances by Derek Mrdjenovich of Walkney, Zach Wade & the Good Grief, Dave Hates Everything and Fyre at McGarvey’s, Burnicide and Awaken From Ruin during the “Metal for Melvin” memorial benefit show for It Is Written bassist Colin McAtee in late July at McGarvey’s, and Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors during St. Francis University’s annual Summer Rhythm Renewal weekend in July.

News and notes…Slim Jim Phantom, Patty Larkin and Commander Cody will headline the annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival in downtown Indiana, which happens Sept. 9 and 10…The sixth annual Striking Chords Against Cancer Benefit happens Sept. 8 at Altoona’s Railroaders Museum with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society; performing will be Drew Dodson, The Chrome Hearts, Ten High Five (acoustic), Flight 19, Matt Wagner, Agent Smith, Matt Pletcher and This Albatross…A benefit show has been organized to help out area musician Tim Homerski as he recovers from substantial injuries suffered in a bicycle accident; the benefit to help Tim with his medical costs will take place on Sept. 23 at the Patton American Legion in Patton. and will feature performances from Disorganized Crime, Joe Konior & Melissa Vella, Rob Sottile, Acoustic Stew, The Huge Midgets, new area rock group Negan and an open jam session…The inaugural Rock Out to Knock Out MS concert will take place Sept. 30 on The Diamond in downtown Hollidaysburg; sponsored in part by the MS patient Tim Surkovich’s Project Diagnosis Foundation, the event will feature live music from Felix & the Hurricanes, the Hollidaysburg School District Marching Band, Matt Sheedy, Questionable Methods, Walkney and Progmium, the band project Tim assembled to perform songs he wrote about his MS experience…Aaron Gindlesperger takes over bass duties in the group Down to the Wire, replacing Bob Seiler…Lovebettie’s husband and wife duo of C.T. and Alexandra Fields have formed a new country-rock side project, Willow Hill, and will be issuing a debut album from that project this fall.

Please send correspondence and recordings to: Jim Price, 1104 S. Catherine St., Altoona, PA 16602. You can also e-mail me at jptheprofessor@gmail.com. And if you’re into social networking, look me up on Facebook or Google+. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!