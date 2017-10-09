Across the Desk – October 2017

By Robin Noll

October -wow how time continues to fly by. We have been enjoying some beautiful weather in PA as of late, our hearts, prayers and talents continue to go out in support of all those still recuperating from the terrible natural disasters that happened in September throughout the world. The good that comes of these times are how people reach out and help one another and how it reminds us of what truly matters in our life and that is life, things can be replaced.Through sorrow and pain comes new resolve to stand strong and carry on. It is overwhelming all that is going on but another thing that helps is music. People were singing in the shelters and singing in the streets to comfort and entertain in an environments without electrical power. It gets eerily quiet when the electrical buzz is gone but music cuts through the silence and brings comfort to those going through rough times. Yes we will continue to pray and give to those who are suffering.

Roctober is Jim Price “The Professor’s “ birthday month. October 12th is the big day. We are very thankful for Jim and all he does for the magazine. He does a lot of stuff gratis so if you see him out and about, buy him a drink or two and wish him a Happy Birthday. Happy Birthday Jim!

In November we will begin or 36th Year of providing the Pennsylvania Musician Magazine…WOW! THANK YOU to all who read and pick up your monthly copy and to all those who advertise or send money. We are not independently wealthy nor have we accepted money or grants from the government. We depend solely upon our wonderful advertisers. So if you like the PA Musician Magazine and what we do please call us at 717.444.2423. We’re not fancy and we actually answer the phone if we’re here, and if you leave a message I will call back.

Go through the paper and mark your calendars for the musical menu that is being delivered in October. Not only live musical events but Djs spinning your favorite tunes, Karaoke, Trivia and Halloween Costume parties are everywhere. Getting together with people and enjoying life is what it is really about. Believe it or not there are still many people who enjoy being with others who have like minded interest besides sitting in front of a computer or TV allowing the media to control what we hear and see.

One event that is happening is ZZ Top at Santander in Reading. It’s a SLP Concert and I was like thinking is it THE ZZ TOPS? So I went to the SLP’s site and this is what I found out.. ZZ TOP a/k/a “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and in 2004 the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course, there are only three of them – Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard — but it’s still a remarkable achievement that they’re still very much together after more than 40 years of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio. “Yeah,” says Billy, guitarist extraordinaire, “we’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords.” With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing. So if you’re ever wanting for info on a SLP Concert go to their website and get the whole story. They have information on all those performing in their events.

But that’s all the space I have so God Bless YOU and God Bless America! I love Jesus and I love you Whitey!