Nationals – October 2017

By: Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! THIS MONTH Tuesday October 17th, please mark your calendar! I will be promoting my second ever National concert at HMAC. The group known as Crocodiles are an indie noise pop band originally from San Diego. Amazing rock ‘n’ roll that I believe in and highly recommend for fans of The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Archies and Tommy James & The Shondells. Also, on the bill are great locals Jet Silver and Timmy’s Creep Show. I would be beyond grateful for your support, please contact me 717-219-9433 if interested in purchasing a ticket. Also, if you come to the show, find me and mention a secret word “Dreamless” for a gift from myself.

The past month started with an epic event at The Vineyard at Hershey featuring Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors. Although the exact number is not known, the crowd may have exceeded 8,000 fans. The Vineyard did their best to handle the massive attendance and resulted in a great success. The inaugural Summer event brought Everclear last year.

Depeche Mode brought their current Global Spirit Tour to Washington DC on September 7th. It had been four years since the alternative band toured America. The English group known for their synth-rock may have been most popular in the 90’s but time hasn’t deterred their incredible fan base by selling out huge arenas. Depeche Mode had the entire audience dancing with essentials like “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence” and a brilliant over of David Bowie’s “Heroes.”

The fabulous punk band Teenage Bottlerocket blew thru Baltimore’s Ottobar recently. The band’s music is heavily influenced by The Ramones and Misfits. Sadly, Teenage Bottlerocket drummer and founder Brandon Carlisle died in 2015, this was TBR first tour with new drummer Darren Chewka. The group recently released their seventh studio album titled, “Stealing the Covers,” in which TBR put their unique twist on songs from obscure and unsigned bands that have caught their fancy over the years.

Tellus360 in Lancaster brought the return of Har Mar Superstar to the mid-state on Sept 13. The singer-songwriter is currently touring supporting his album “Best Summer Ever” and has enlisted five other musicians to bring the songs to life. Har Mar Superstar is a character who, although overweight, often performs his show nearly nude, and appears obsessed with his own sexual prowess. His primary musical genre is contemporary R&B and a bit reminiscent of Stevie Wonder Har Mar Superstar has toured with friends: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Father John Misty, Incubus, Red Hot Chili Peppers to name a few. His last two albums were released on Julian Casablancas’ (The Strokes) label Cult Records.

NATIONAL NEWS:

More than a thousand Insane Clown Posse fans, known as “juggalos,” gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., Sept. 16 to protest the FBI’s classification of ICP fans as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” The Juggalos reportedly dwarfed other protest groups on the day, which included President Trump supporters gathered on the Washington Mall and a small group demanding action against the Russian government in Lafayette Square Park.

Linkin Park are holding a special tribute show honoring lead vocalist Chester Bennington. The one-night-only celebration of the singer/songwriter is scheduled Oct. 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The event marks the first time the remaining members of Linkin Park have taken the stage together since Bennington’s death on July 20th. The musicians will be donating their fees from the concert to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington. The lineup will also feature a number of other yet-to-be announced artists. Bennington was found dead at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The death was ruled a suicide.

Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour’s European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems. The tour’s promoter Live Nation stated “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform, she remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement.” The 31-year-old singer-songwriter “plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.” Lady Gaga said that’s she been honest about her “physical and mental health struggles” and has been “searching for years to get to the bottom of them.” “As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

U2 canceled its recent concert in St. Louis after police told concert organizers that they couldn’t provide a typical level of security because of protests. Hundreds marched after a judge acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 shooting death of a black suspect. More than 20 arrests were made and Police reported that 10 officers had suffered injuries. Activists stated they would continue to march. U2 stated that it can’t in good conscience risk its fans’ safety. Ticket refunds were given. Activists had for weeks threatened civil disobedience if Jason Stockley were not convicted in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Grant Hart, the drummer and vocalist for pioneering indie rock band Husker Du, has died. He was 56. Hart died September 13th of cancer at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hart formed Husker Du with bassist Greg Norton and guitarist Bob Mould, with whom he shared singing duties, in St. Paul in 1978. The band began as a punk outfit before moving into alternative rock. The trio broke up in 1987 and Hart launched his solo career. Mould writes on his Facebook page that Hart “was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician.”

Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav filed suit against bandmate Chuck D and others, claiming he’s owed money and property rights for his work with the pioneering hip-hop act and use of his image. Flavor Flav – real name William Drayton – also claims merchandising deals were made without his consent or compensation and that his role in the band has been diminished. “Despite Drayton’s position in Public Enemy, the group’s management and related companies have for years attempted to minimize his role in the Public Enemy business, while continuing to rely upon Drayton’s fame and persona to market the brand,” court documents cited. Flav alleges that although he and Chuck D – real name Carlton Ridenhour – have agreed profits from Public Enemy would be shared between them, but that payments have “diminished to almost nothing.” Drayton requested a $75,000 fee for recording PE’s June album release, Nothing Is Quick in the Desert, but received only $7,500.

Bob Dylan and His Band have lined up dates, including Philadelphia’s Tower Theatre Nov 11 & 12 and Washington DC’s Anthem Nov 14. Mavis Staples is coming along for all the stops. Dylan is in the middle of a full touring cycle, as he just released the three-disc album of classic American songs, Triplicate, in August . The year has been good for Dylan as reports show he has sold 92 percent of his available tickets in 2017.

UPCOMING SHOWS: Psychedelic Furs Baltimore Soundstage Oct 1. The Sharks Lancaster Village Oct 1. The Bronx Baltimore Ottobar Oct 4. The Bronx Philadelphia First Unitarian Church Oct 6. Jeffrey Gaines Newport Little Buffalo Park Oct 7. Psychedelic Furs Philadelphia Union Transfer Oct 10. Tom Keifer (Cinderella) Chester PA Harrah’s Casino Oct 13. Tommy Conwell & Young Rumblers Ardmore Music Hall Oct 14. Crocodiles Harrisburg HMAC Oct 17. J Roddy Walston & Business Ardmore Music Hall Oct 19. Insane Clown Posse Easton PA One Centre Square Oct 26. All Mighty Senators Harrisburg Abbey Bar Oct 31.