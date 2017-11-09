Across the Desk – November 2017

By: Robin Noll

Issue #408 is about to be completed. It’s hard to believe that we have been doing this for 35 years going into our 36th year! Every November I have flashbacks of putting the first issue together. We did not know what we were doing. Whitey had a friend, Mike Staub, yes Sarah Staub’s (Harrisburg area promoter) father. He published the Apartment Guide so he gave us the basics, Whitey picked up a book from the library and thus began the Pennsylvania Musician Magazine. We’ve been learning as we go and I’m still learning. Back then Mike’s Music was part of BCR Music. Mike has been with us for all 408 issues. THANK YOU MIKE!!

KIX was on our first cover and John Harris was responsible for helping us out as he used our paper to promote his bands at the time The Sharks and the Kix. He is STILL promoting his events! Thanks John!! The Kix will be at the Radisson Convention Center on Black Friday, November 24th. You can win tickets by listening to 92.1 WTPA and you can also win TWO VIP TICKETS by calling me, Robin at the office at 717.444.2423. Just say, I would like the Kix VIP tickets! We’re also giving away 4 General Admission tickts. So don’t delay call today!!

John Harris Group continues to promote and book shows throughout PA. He is currently lining up the Millennium Music Conference showcases. Deadline for submission is November 30th. If you submit and you don’t get selected you can attend the Music Conference for free. We help promote the Music Conference but John does all the work with the help of his staff. This year’s event will be held at the Park Inn on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Plenty of free parking and the rooms will only be $89 per night this year.

We have a new advertiser this month, Blarney’s which is next to the Park Inn. It’s a nice size club with plenty of free parking. They also have a nice stage and are booking some of Tubby’s favorite acts like: Back In Black, Emily’ Toybox and Colt Wilbut to name a few. This month they’re doing Friday Country Night so you can hear all genre’s of music at Blarney’s Twisted Irish Pub. One of the area’s premier nightclubs in the area.

In a partnership with Messiah College’s Orchestral Woodwind Department, Jonathan Ragonese presents Mother Goose and Other Tales a concert featuring improvising jazz quintet with eight woodwinds, harp, and narrator. Jim Colonna will conduct the afternoon of music featuring the world premiere of Uncle Wiggly & Mr. Pop-Goes. Narrator Michael Greenwald, well known WITF Public Radio/TV personality, takes us on a journey through a wild tale of balloons, foxes, and a weasel who’s up to no good. Ending the evening is a set of six tales comprising the Mother Goose Suite.

The concert includes a cast of New York’s finest young musicians including Grammy-nominated artist Patrick Bartley on alto saxophone, Sunnyside recording artist Glenn Zaleski on piano, bassist Martin Nevin and drummer Mark Whitfield Jr.

The Messiah College Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. William Stowman, will open the program at 3pm and other Messiah College music students will perform as part of the wind ensemble for the orchestrated works. The event will be held in the magnificent Parmer Hall in the High Center at Messiah College – one of the most spectacular music performance facilities in our region.

Please encourage your young & young at heart friends to attend this concert – children under 12 can attend for free and the student price is $10.

Jonathan Ragonese is a native of New Cumberland, PA. He moved to New York City in 2007 to attend the Manhattan School of Music and has lived and worked there since. He has performed and recorded with Steve Wilson, David Liebman, the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, and Tim Warfield. As a composer his works have been commissioned and premiered by saxophonist Steve Wilson, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, The Museum of Modern Art, the Harrisburg Symphony, The Righteous Girls, Bucknell University, West Chester University and the Harrisburg Youth Symphony. In 2014 Ragonese premiered his ‘Not-this’ for two saxophones at Carnegie Hall. Jonathan is an active educator, with lectures, writings, and the development of “Music Before Words”, a music program for infants with educator Renee Bock. His first recording, Ardent Marigolds, was released in 2013, a duo with musical father Steve Rudolph. 2017 brings two new releases and many premieres. Contact Central PA Friends of Jazz for more info and tickets.

I had several bands calling me this month letting me know how great they are and that they were interested in being featured on our cover and could we review their CD and come out to a show to review them. Unfortunately there are so many GREAT bands and musicians performing throughout PA that is would be impossible for us to cover them all and we wouldn’t be able to afford the paper to print all that information. I don’t know quite how facebook does it, I guess they control who sees your ad. I just saw a facebook live chat with Kate Hudson promoting her new book, that was kind of cool. I don’t know what that cost but I bet that was effective. Anyway, how we are able to continue to bring you, our readers, the PA Musician Magazine is by our many wonderful Paid Advertisers. All the ads you see in our little mag bring you this paper each month. What we strive to do is cover what’s going on with our advertisers and promote what they are doing. So…if you want to be featured in our pages please advertise. It helps you and it helps us. We do write about a lot of bands. Jim Price is amazing and Eric goes to so many concerts it’s insane. Those two live for LIVE Music and they cover it well. Rachel Rock had to get a full time day job plus she’s a wife and mother of two boys and two dogs and a few other critters so she is one busy person. She actually takes sports photos too. Me, I don’t get to go out to often as Whitey doesn’t like me to.

But we are here to help you promote your business to get your name out to even more people. Seeing the name in print in as many places as possible and having the talent when you do get a gig is what counts. Many bands over the years have used our pages to establish a fan base and to let people know that they are ready to entertain and dazzle you with their talent. Kix was one such band, The Sharks, Halestorm, The Badlees, Live, The Hooters, Emily’s Toubox and so many. Jodie Abercombie from Fuel told me that they moved to the area just so they could use the paper and have a central location to MD, PA, DC, NY to reach out. So if you want to be featured on our cover start placing ads and we can work with you to figure out a marketing plan, We are who use to creat a buzz that gets you noticed by new fans and club owners. After all, what do you drink, Coke, Pepsi or a generic brand. Deadline for the December issue is November 20th. I love you Whitey!