Cover Story – November 2017 – Stonewood

Cover Photo By: Meredith Kaminek – www.throughmeredithseyes.com

Stonewood… Not Your Uncle’s Country

By: Rachel Rocks

Stonewood is a 6-piece country, party, rock band, I know quite the combo, but Stonewood is quite the band! They are pretty much an all around package as far as what most venues are looking for, they play a wide range of music, and they have a great stage presence, and an off the stage presence too! Their goal is to get the crowd involved and having a good time.

Stonewood has been playing together since 2011, and some of them have been playing together in other projects even before that, so they are definitely a well-oiled band. Shannon Jackson, their lead vocalist, and Rob Ratcliffe, on drums and vox, first started playing together in 2005, after a few years Rob and their bass player, Jimi Jamz Reider, formed a blues band. After only a couple of years they decided they wanted to try and form a country band, they got back together with Shannon and started looking for more members. As with most bands they had a few members come and go, and finally Jim “Mix-u-a” Martini, showed up with his sweet classic rock guitar tones and helped them expand their horizons and mix in more rock and modern country into their repertoire. They stumbled across Norm on bandmix. They were drawn into his voice, he sounds a lot like Luke Bryan, and they invited him to a show to come check them out and see if he’d be interested in playing with them. The first night they met him, he wound up coming on stage and playing at least 10 songs with them, and obviously he’s been with them ever since! Norm definitely adds in the high-energy modern rock flare with his voice and his guitar playing. Last but not least is Kenny Fernsler on lead guitar. Kenny is the shredder of the group. He’s the only one that doesn’t “sing” yet, but he fills in his vocal parts with his guitar riffs. Kenny’s background is harder rock, so he helps add in the edge and grit to their songs. Shannon is also not your typical female country singer, she can sing everything from Lady A to AC/DC, Gretchen Wilson to Guns N’ Roses, and everything in between. Norm and Shannon also sing some amazing duets including “Setting the World on Fire” by Kenny Chesney and Pink.

With six members, three of which are guitar players, it’s easy to describe Stonewood as Power Country Party Rock. At first when you see the three guitars you think it’s going to be loud and chaotic, but they all compliment instead of compete with each other, the sum of all of their subtilties makes it even better. When most songs are recorded they add in a lot of different parts such as violins, trumpets, keys, etc.. the guitars all have their own special parts to help fill in those voids. It’s actually pretty amazing to witness and hear. Jimi and Rob do a great job at filling in the backline and keeping everyone grounded. When Shannon isn’t too busy behind the mic she loves getting off the stage and out dancing and having a good time with their fans. When I first saw them, I was amazed at all of the different songs Shannon could cover, some of them definitely took me by surprise. The cool part about being a “country” band is that they have such a large demographic, people of all ages and backgrounds love country. But what exactly is “country” these days, there are so many different types of country, and luckily Stonewood can cover them all.

This month you have plenty of chances to get to see and hear Stonewood for yourself because they are playing somewhere every week! You can check out all of their shows in detail in their ad in this issue or on their website, www.thebandstonewood.com, a few highlights are Saturday, November 11th they are opening for Back in Black at Blarney’s in Mechanicsburg, and they are playing Thanksgiving Eve at The Cove in York, I’m sure that will be a rockin’ good time! It’s crazy to think that Stonewood is opening for Back in Black, but again that just proves how versatile they are. Blarney’s is now making Fridays “Country Fridays”, Stonewood is actually back at Blarney’s the following Friday, November 17th. They have a few limited show dates still available in 2017, and things are filling up quickly for 2018. If you want a fresh, exciting, and highly entertaining band in your venue, I highly suggest getting Stonewood booked soon! You can call them directly at 570-687-8827, or you can send them a message on Facebook at facebook.com/stonewoodblues.

In the last six years they’ve had so much support from so many people it’s actually overwhelming when they started thinking about everyone that has made an impact on their band. They definitely wanted to thank Jim DeLisio at Racehorse Tavern for giving them their first shot in a real venue! They’ve played there so many times since then, it really has turned into their home base. The band wouldn’t be half as good as they are without the musical teachings of Rod Goelz, he taught Kenny how to play guitar, and he also taught Jimi Jamz how to play bass. Teaching takes a lot of patience and they are grateful Rod never gave up on them! They also wanted to thank all of their family for all of their support and babysitting. It’s always comforting to know the kiddos are well taken care of when they are on stage. Last but not least,, all of their fans! Putting on a great show is always easier when their fans are being part of the show. They are grateful that not only do their fans show up, but they also get up and dance and truly help make their night a success!

You can check out Stonewood on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stonewoodblues. You can also check them out online at www.thebandstonewood.com, or even easier yet, just give them a call, 570-687-8827 and get them booked at your venue or private party.