Nationals – November 2017

By: Eric Hoffman

Greeting Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! The past month began with alternative indie rock band The War On Drugs. The band began their recent “A Deeper Understanding” tour at the Dell Music Center in their native town of Philadelphia. A fabulous concert with music reminiscent of Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. It’s hard to believe The War On Drugs once played Harrisburg’s Abbey Bar in December of 2011. The band recently signed a two-album deal with Atlantic Records and are currently touring into next year.

English band Saint Etienne visited North America for the first time in five years. Formed in 1990 the band became associated with the UK’s indie dance scene. Their work has been described as uniting 1990s club culture with 1960s pop and other disparate influences. It was my first time seeing Saint Etienne live and great to hear their hits “You’re in a Bad Way” and “Only Love Can Break Your Heart.” Saint Etienne play venues to thousands of fans in their homeland, quite a difference in America where they play to a few hundred.

The Bronx brought their hardcore punk to the East Coast once again to Baltimore’s Ottobar on Oct 4. The band have released five eponymous rock albums and were touring for their fifth album “V.” The Bronx had a slight line-up change when drummer Jorma Vik announced his departure in 2016 and has been replaced by David Hidalgo, Jr. Singer Matt Caughthran is one of the best frontman I’ve ever seen and The Bronx are incredible live – when witnessed there is no missing their shows when they come around again.

The last month included two shows from Harrisburg-native Jeffrey Gaines. First, at Victor’s in York and then Little Buffalo State Park in Newport, PA. Gaines recently returned from a few weeks in Los Angeles where he recorded a new album with Chris Price. He always gives a great intimate performance regardless of the size of venue. A true artist of emotion and musicianship, Jeffrey Gaines plays meaningful songs and tells engaging stories of his life travels.

A music highlight the past month was promoting my second National concert. My first attempt took place in 2009 with heavy metal band Dirty Looks. This time involved indie noise pop band Crocodiles at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center. I am beyond grateful to all those who came, supported the show and helped promoting (PA Musician) making it a success! A huge thank-you to both supporting bands: Timmy’s Creepshow and Jet Silver, for all they did and their great sets. Thank you to venue HMAC for all their help and hospitality. Thank you to the amazing Crocodiles band accepting my offer and coming to Harrisburg!

NATIONAL NEWS: Iconic artist, Tom Petty passed away on Oct. 2 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California. He was 66. Petty and his longtime band the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. “I’m thinking it may be the last trip around the country.” The tour grossed more than $70 million with nearly 1 million tickets sold. Usually backed by the Heartbreakers, Petty broke through in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million records. Tom Petty wrote many classic songs, among them: “Free Fallin,” “Refugee,” “I Won’t Back Down,” and “American Girl.” The Gainesville, Florida, native played his final show at Hollywood Bowl just one week before his death.

Marilyn Manson was injured during a show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City Sept. 30. He was performing a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” when two stage props in the shape of pistols fell on him. The concert ended and Manson was transported to a local hospital. The show was the third of his current “Heaven Upside Down” tour. Manson postponed nine concerts but will return to the stage on Nov 5. Marilyn Manson plays Baltimore’s Rams Head Live on Feb 13, 2018.

Justin Timberlake has been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy. The infamous moment, which drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned. This will be Timberlake’s third Super Bowl halftime performance, the most for any entertainer. Timberlake said the best Super Bowl performances have spoken to the mood of the nation. The Super Bowl halftime show takes place Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

Fats Domino, one of the architects of rock ‘n’ roll, died of natural causes Oct 24 at his daughter’s suburban New Orleans home. He was 89. Domino sold more than 110 million records, with hits including “Blueberry Hill” and ‘’Ain’t It a Shame.” He was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. One of his show-stopping stunts was playing the piano while standing, throwing his body against it with the beat of the music and bumping the grand piano across the stage. Antoine and Rosemary Domino raised eight children in the same ramshackle neighborhood where he grew up.

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST will release their new studio album, “Firepower”, in early 2018. The band will support the disc’s release with a North American tour, which will kick off on March 13 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and wrap up on May 1 in Texas. Singer Rob Halford stated, “The new album sounds monumental. It’s gonna blow your socks off. We’re thrilled. We’ve got this big metal monster looming in the background, about to drop early next year, with a world tour to coincide.” Judas Priest will also visit Washington DC’s Anthem on March 18. PRIEST was nominated for induction into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, part of a list of nineteen potential candidates.

George Young, the brother of AC/DC co-founders Malcolm and Angus Young, has died at the age of 70. A former member of THE EASYBEATS, George co-produced AC/DC’s early albums, including “TNT”, “Dirty Deeds Done Cheap” and “Let There Be Rock”. AC/DC farewelled their “beloved brother and mentor,” adding, “Without his help and guidance there would not have been an AC/DC.”

MARILYN MANSON co-founder and original guitarist Scott Putesky, a.k.a. Daisy Berkowitz, has passed away after a long battle with stage-four colon cancer. The 49-year-old musician found out he had cancer when he underwent a colonoscopy in August 2013 after nearly six years of mysterious abdomen pains. Putesky performed on MARILYN MANSON’s “Portrait of An American Family” and “Smells Like Children” albums before leaving the group in 1996 over creative differences during the writing sessions for what became the “Antichrist Superstar” LP.

Gord Downie, frontman for one of Canada’s most beloved acts, The Tragically Hip, died Oct. 17. Downie was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable brain cancer, in December 2015. The Tragically Hip launched a final Canadian tour in 2016, with many understanding that this could be their last chance to see the singer. Just under one-third of the country (11.7 million people) were watching the national televised event when the band played what would be its final show with Downie. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wept in Parliament while talking about Downie, “We are less as a country without Gord Downie in it. We all knew it was coming but we hoped it wasn’t.” The singer quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by.

UPCOMING SHOWS: The Give Take Mechanicsburg Metropolis Nov 3. Yeah Yeah Yeahs Brooklyn NY Kings Theatre Nov 7. Cheap Trick Shippensburg University Nov 11. Jesus & Mary Chain Baltimore Rams Head Live Nov 14. Tommy Conwell & Young Rumblers Ardmore Music Hall Nov 18. KIX Camp Hill Radisson Nov 24. Mary Prankster Baltimore Ottobar Nov 25. Beach Slang Washington DC Black Cat Nov 28. The Menzingers Baltimore Soundstage Nov 29. Morrissey Washington DC Anthem Nov 30.