Out and About – November 2017

By: Rachel Rocks

Happy Anniversary!!!! 35 years and going strong!! Congrats to Mom and Dad for following your dreams and starting your own business and making it work. People often ask how the magazine is doing, my response is usually “still kickin”.. We are here thanks to all of the people who have chosen to support us throughout the years, some way longer than others, but every little bit helps. One month, a million months, whatever! We only continue to kick because of our advertisers. We are truly thankful for all of your support and for all of our readers that go out and support our advertisers and keep them in business too! This month I finally got out to see 8 bands! WhooHOO!

The first band of the month was Banished For Life at Chick’s. These guys were getting the Halloween season started off early wearing their favorite, scary masks to start their show. It’s appropriate to have these guys start our anniversary issue because out of all the bands I saw this month they are the only ones who have known each other longer than 35 years. These three guys were friends in High School and started the original bands back in the 70s. They took a haitus for a while to have families, babies, careers, etc., but their passion for music was always there, so here they are, playing together once again! It’s awesome seeing and hearing them play together. Even tho they are only a 3-piece they can create quite a sound! Dougie and Steve share the lead singing responsibilities, but also do a great job at harmonizing and filling in the song even more. Sam knows how to lay the lines of his bass that fill in different parts to every song. All three of them compliment each other to help make it a show worth going to see! It was a great show and a great way to start Rocktober!

Next I went to see the Corn Wallace Band at Double K. They are a very versatile 5-piece band. All five of them sang lead at some point, while the rest of them were singing back ups and harmonizing along. My good friend Bob Trott plays keys and guitar with The Corn Wallace Band. He’s told me about his different bands for years, I’m finally I got the chance to see him play! I never knew he was such a great keyboard player! They played a lot of your favorite songs all the way from the 50’s to today. They have hours worth of music in their arsenal, ready to entertain the masses at a venue near you!

On a beautiful Friday night I headed over to Spring Gate to see Six Bar Break. I’m always blown away by the number of people at any of the wineries in the area. Who would’ve thought wineries would be such a big thing! Spring Gate has an amazing open area with tons of little fireplaces and comfy chairs all around. The area where the band played was covered which was nice to help keep them out of the weather. It’s a nice early show there too, Six Bar Break played from 6 to 9. Ben also had his kids there hanging out with some family members, so it is a family friendly venue. They do have some new rules for kids at the winery which I personally really appreciate. The excuses of fans are really limited as to why they can’t make it to a show at Spring Gate. Six Bar Break only plays originals, and it was cool to see so many people being sucked in by their songs. “Just Live Today” is definitely one of my faves, but there are so many close seconds, all of their song’s lyrics are filled with so much meaning and really hit a chord close to home for a lot of people. Six Bar Break have quite a few shows coming up, check out their ad in this issue so you can get out there and see them for yourself!

Since Six Bar Break’s show was over early, I still had time to go out to see Steel at Double K. Steel definitely wins the award for supporting The PA Musician Magazine the longest out of all the bands I’m writing about this month. They are all hard working guys during the week that just love to get together and play and entertain their fans for fun on the weekends. They have the privilege that the money they get from their gigs goes right back into the band. Then that way they have money to pay for things like advertising to help promote their band, so they can continue to do what they love. We greatly appreciate their years of support, and it’s my privilege to get out there and support them as much as I possibly can. They support us, we support them.. it’s that easy! It always feels so good to get to a Steel show and dance the night away with all of their Steel fans/family! Steel is one of those bands that I can just let loose and have a good time. I feel so much better every time I see them. To see them for yourself check out their ad in this issue and get out there and dance with me!

My next night out I was thrilled that Patty and Sabrina posted on Facebook they were sitting at Johnny Joe’s waiting for Amanda & the Noise to take the stage. Here Amanda & the Noise got a last minute show when a band had to cancel. I hopped in the car and got there in time for their set to start. I was also able to catch Deb Guy play a few acoustic songs. I haven’t seen her perform since she sang a couple songs on our acoustic stage at the MMC. It was cool to see her up there in all of her glory. Amanda & the Noise are currently playing with “Mr. Right Now” their fill in bass player, while Erica rests up after some surgery she had to have done. Erica is missed, but “Mr. Right Now” was able to keep the show going. Amanda & The Noise play original punk rock with the very occasional cover song. Amanda’s constantly writing new songs and they quickly get them in their set list so a lot of their songs cover current hot topics such as politics. If you get easily offended this probably isn’t a band for you, but if you like to hear fresh, entertaining, and captivating songs, you should check this band out! You can see all of their info in their ad in this issue. The last, headlining band of the night was Off the Wagon. I’ve never seen these guys before, but I’m sure their set would’ve rocked. I unfortunately was too tired and after their first couple of songs, I headed for home. This waking up at 5:30am thing is no joke! I can’t hand like I used to!

The last band of the month, but definitely not the least was Take 147 at Joe K’s. Take 147 are only playing shows far and in between so not only are they ready to rock, but us takers are ready to watch them rock and dance along with them! It was also a Halloween Costume contest night, so it was even crazier than usual. My personal fave was the Double Stuffed Oreo, but the Mad Hatter came out with the win! Take 147 had the dance floor packed most of the night with people singing along and having a great time listening to some of their favorite songs! Take 147 came out with some new merch. I was glad I snagged a new shirt to add to my collection. Take 147 doesn’t know exactly when their next show is, but they say there will be one coming up soon. Keep an eye out on their website for all of the latest details, www.take147.com.

Well that’s all for this month. Thanks again to all of our advertisers and all of our readers that go out and support our advertisers. This is a crazy world and we all need to stick together! I hope you all have a very Happy Thanksgiving, spending time with your family and the ones you love! You can check us out on facebook at facebook.com/PAMusicianMagazine or online at www.pamusician.net. If you see me Out and About please stop me and say Hi! You can also hit me up at RachelRocks@pamusician.net.