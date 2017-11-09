The Professor’s “Live Reviews” – November 2017

By: Jim Price

Pennsylvania Musician Magazine notches another trip around the sun this month, serving the state’s music community for 36 years! Hats off again to Whitey and Robin Noll for continuing to provide Pennsylvania Musician as an important source for information, promotion and networking on the Keystone State music scene, and thanks again for allowing me to continue to be a part of it!

The outdoor live music scene approached its conclusion in recent weeks with a number of fall festivals, concerts and other events. Rumors of a zombie virus infecting Altoona area residents prompted the second annual Zombietown USA festival early last month. Live music was a big part of the two-day event, kicking off with a special Friday night “Dead @ 5” concert at Altoona’s Railroaders Museum featuring Small Town Horror Show and Penntera. Small Town Horror Show launched the night with their driving brand of ‘zombie groove metal,’ firing off new songs plus material from their debut CD The Dead Didn’t Die . Back from the dead (well, almost) was keyboardist Mike Hennaman, generating keyboard accents and fills just one day removed from ending a several-week hospital stay. Singer Todd McKeone belted out intense and high-flying vocals on CD cuts such as “Storm of the Century,” “Let It Go,” “Fearless” and more, plus new songs from the group’s forthcoming second CD. After an intermission zombie costume contest, Penntera brought their vulgar display of firepower as they celebrated the metal music of Pantera. With Jason Robison now singing lead, Penntera rattled the railcar stage with classics from throughout Pantera’s peak 1990s period. Jason, guitarist Pat Bowser, bassist Nate Showalter and drummer Space throttled the crowd with numbers such as “This Love,” “Cemetery Gates,” “Cowboys from Hell,” “5 Minutes Alone,” “Mouth for War,” “Drag the Waters,” “Revolution Is My Name,” “Primal Concrete Sledge,” “I’m Broken,” “F**king Hostile,” an audience request for “Shedding Skin” and more. Jason gave an animated performance, continually vaulting back and forth on the railcar stage, and even leaping off the stage and into the crowd several times during Penntera’s two sets. At night’s end, Penntera got called back for an encore, and responded with “A New Level” and Pantera’s popular anthem, “Walk.”

Zombietown USA resumed on Saturday, with festivities convening at downtown Altoona’s Heritage Plaza. Live music happened throughout the day; my own two bands, the Backyard Rockers and Running Creek, kicked off the music with our respective varieties of acoustic classics. Both bands were mostly untouched by the zombie virus, with the exception of the percussionist. Stricken with the zombie virus, Elaini Arthur followed with her performance of country classics and select original songs. Singing and strumming her acoustic guitar, Elaini pleasantly sang selections from Reba McEntire, Olivia Newton John (I hadn’t heard the song “Let Me Be There” in ages!), Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more. As crowds grew in advance of the zombie/Halloween parade, Born & the Beanstalk mixed up their acoustic variety of classic and modern rock/pop favorites, original songs and more. Following the parade, the Allegheny Ballet Company demonstrated choreographed dance and groove steps to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” with Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band providing the funky backdrop before performing their own set. Chris sang, and along with Nate Beatty provided a dual keyboard edge this day; flanked by Brian Pavlic on guitar, Bill Smith on bass and Randy Servello on drums. The group did original songs from their latest album Trinkets and Time Travelers , along with their own distinctive funk/jam-edged takes on favorites from Prince, Dolly Parton, Amy Winehouse and more. The evening Zombietown concert shifted the music into a harder rock direction, starting with Agent Smith and their “Agent In Chains” tribute to Layne Staley-era Alice In Chains. After an opening set that featured rocking favorites from the Toadies, Fuel, Tom Petty, Soundgarden and a funk medley, Agent Smith – singer Steve Oswalt, guitarist Phil “Philly Grooves” Wagner, bassist Mike Stanley and drummer Shawn Gioiosa – were joined by singer Todd McKeone and guitarist Jason Feathers for Agent In Chains. With a towering ‘Jason Vorhees’ keeping vigil near the stage, the group performed precise renditions of Alice In Chains classics like “We Die Young,” “Them Bones,” “Down in a Hole,” “Angry Chair,” “No Excuses” and more. In the wake of his father’s recent passing, Steve dedicated in memory of his dad the song “Rooster” (written by Layne Staley about his own father), before Agent In Chains closed with “Would?” into “Man in the Box.” Jason and Todd’s doom metal group, Black Sun, then concluded the concert with a set of dark, intense original compositions, plus a version of Alice In Chains’ “Dirt.” A video tribute to George Romero and a public screening of the classic zombie movie Night of the Living Dead then capped the Zombietown celebration. Excellent weather and attendance made the second annual Zombietown USA a huge success, and plans are already under way for the event’s return next year.

Ebensburg again celebrated the spud on the last Saturday of September with this year’s installment of Potatofest. And while this festival has become known for intriguing spud-based edibles such as potato pizza, potato sundaes, potato candy and Idaho potato candy bars, it has also become established as a great festival for live music. This year’s Potatofest featured bands and performers on four stages spaced throughout downtown Ebensburg. I arrived in time to see most of the performance by Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors on the Main Tent stage. Playing acoustic guitar and singing, Jim and the Sun King Warriors – guitarists Kevin McDonald and Dan Murphy, bassist Kent Tonkin, drummer Joe Marini and percussionists Harry Pepper and Bryan Fazio – entertained a large crowd with a mix of new and older original songs plus a few select covers. They introduced songs from their forthcoming new album such as “Stay in My Arms,” “Can’t You Feel It” and the set-closer “You Are My Everything,” which escalated into a feverish rockabilly-flavored finish. They also did songs from Led Zeppelin and Violent Femmes, plus two songs from Jim’s former band Rusted Root, “Back to the Earth” and “Send Me On My Way.” I then proceeded to the Penn Eben Park stage, where The Crew Of The Half Moon demonstrated their eclectic blend of sounds. The group – multi-instrumentalists Katie Rhodes and Dan Oatman plus drummer Jon Beard – jolted onlookers into paying instant attention with a powerful opening rendition of Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody to Love, before mixing a selection of original songs and wide-ranging covers. Katie and Dan shared singing duties while switching between guitars, bass, harmonica, mandolin and keys. They did several songs off their latest album, Blanket Fort Radio , as well as songs from the Beatles, REM, CCR, Neil Young, The Verve and more. I then caught several songs from solo performer Bruce Schettig as he performed under the South Center Street tent. Singing and playing acoustic guitar, Bruce presented a wide mixture of pop, folk, country and even classical standards; including numbers from Glen Campbell, John Hartford, the Temptations, and even a version of Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.” I returned to the Main Tent stage to witness the homestretch of Flood City Brass’ performance, as they kept a large audience happy and cheering with horn-driven hits from Aretha Franklin, Abba, B-52’s, Spiral Starecase, Doobie Brothers and more.

I caught several performances during last month’s two-weekend Bedford Fall Foliage Festival. During the first weekend, I saw western PA-based country group Knob Road. “It’s all about the twang” with this group, as they performed a mixture of country, southern and classic rock. Singer Mike Triplett, lead guitarist Duane Galensky, rhythm guitarist Dave Allen, bassist Tom Hollowood and drummer Billy Blodgett mixed old and newer country favorites from Jason Aldean, John Anderson, Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt, Confederate Railroad, David Allan Coe and more. Knob Road also tapped into country rock and southern rock, doing songs from Charlie Daniels, Bob Seger, the Allman Brothers, the Amazing Rhythm Aces and others. Their presentation was casual and laid-back, providing the feel of good friends playing music on a back porch. Mike’s vocals were strong, and the group’s harmonies and instrumental execution were tight and together.

I returned for the final Sunday of Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival, and got to see Matt Otis & the Sound and Andy Mowatt’s Steely Jam. Matt Otis & the Sound were on their last few songs when I arrived. Namesake Matt on lead vocals and guitar, bassist/singer Kent Tonkin and drummer/singer Charlie McClanahan did selections off their new CD, So It Goes… , such as the ode to cellphone selfie obsession “Frozen Moments,” “Melancholia” and more. The group played their song material with an upbeat, pleasant vibe, with Matt showing constant energy and enthusiasm. From Lancaster, Andy Mowatt’s Steely Jam energized the audience with their bright blend of jazz, rock and funk fusion. Six members strong, this group mixed original songs and jams with jazzy and funky takes on several favorites. Namesake Andy on guitar, the dual-keyboard tandem of singer Tuck Ryan and Nate Young, bassist Cole Sipe, sax player Paul Berry and drummer Taylor Wade did several songs from their latest CD, Rock Hard Funk Vol. 1 , including “Mainline,” “Not the Only One,” “The Extra Dank” and “Blow It.” They also did inventive, soulful arrangements on Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” Tuck displayed a bright and soulful voice on the vocal numbers, and instrumental highlights were frequent throughout the group’s two sets. Andy Mowatt’s Steely Jam maintained a fun vibe and triggered dance action.

Live music was again a feature during last month’s annual Hartslog Day Festival in Alexandria. I arrived in time to see local favorite Anita Roseborough as she performed a blend of acoustic pop, rock, folk and gospel numbers. Anita welcomed several guests along the way, including her sister, Regina Miller, who helped sing on America’s hit “Ventura Highway,” and Carole Lang, who sang along on numbers by Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver and Stephen Foster. Anita also sang tunes from Buffalo Springfield and Fleetwood Mac, and ended with her crowd favorite rendition of John Denver’s “Grandma’s Feather Bed.” I also saw much of Unusual Suspects String Band’s performance. The Lewistown quintet mixed a variety of Appalachian string music, bluegrass, folk and country songs. Among their selection were “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” (from the Beverly Hillbillies television show), the Tanya Tucker-popularized “Delta Dawn,” Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone” and more.

Several years ago, area resident Tim Surkovich was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and fought the battle to deal with this debilitating condition. Music helped him take up the fight, as he began to write lyrics that documented his struggles. When he showed his lyrics to friend and musician Randy Sciarrillo, Randy told Tim that the songs needed to be created and recorded, and the band Progmium was born. An initial assembled Progmium cast soon recorded the 2014 album Project: Diagnosis , and Tim subsequently created his Project Diagnosis Foundation, which raises funds and awareness toward MS research. Progmium had never performed live until late September, when they headlined the inaugural Rock Out to Knock Out MS benefit concert on the Diamond in downtown Hollidaysburg. The current Progmium roster – Randy Sciarrillo on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, lead guitarist J. Luis Morales, bassist Dan Mullen and drummer Randy Servello – performed select tracks from the Project: Diagnosis album, demonstrating a progressive rock/metal flavor. Among the songs performed were “Numb,” “As I Am,” and the hopeful album closer about overcoming adversity, “Take Up the Fight.” Prior to Progmium’s set, Tim told the audience his story and how Progmium was created. During the set, checks for $2,500 each were presented to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Also performing during Rock Out to Knock Out MS were Felix & the Hurricanes, the Hollidaysburg School District Marching Band, Matthew Sheedy, Lauren & Joe and Walkney singer Derek Mrdjenovich.

I caught my first look at western PA country performer Coston Cross and his band at this year’s Harmony Grange Fair near Westover in late September. Based near Oil City, Coston on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, lead guitarist Hunter Butler, bassist Wendall Holmes and drummer Hunter Auber performed a mixture of original country songs and classic country hits. Coston’s original songs are inspired by classic, story-based country music; some of his songs this night included “Fireman,” “Copper,” “Freedom Has a Price,” “Off the Record,” “Should Have Found a Cowboy” and “Red Lights and Blue Lights.” He also did numbers from George Jones, David Allan Coe, Waylon Jennings, George Strait, Johnny Cash and others.

Live music and regional history combined during Canal Jam 2017, which happened in late September at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historical Site near Cresson. This day-long event celebrated traditional American music from the canal era of the mid-1800s, and featured a variety of performers. The day began at the Historical Site’s auditorium with a blend of instrumental music and spoken word courtesy of the Jive Bombers – Richard Sleigh and Jerry Zolten – and words from Steven Sherrill as he read passages from his book The Locktender’s House . Rochester, New York’s Bill Hullfish & the Golden Eagle String Band then celebrated canal era music with numerous traditional tunes about rivers, canal personalities, boats, mules and more, utilizing a variety of folk instrumentation. Many of their songs dated back to the mid-1800s, including the “Oil City Quickstep,” “A Life on the Raging Canal,” “Never Take the Hind Shoe from a Mule,” “The Canal Boatman’s Dance,” “The Girl from Yewdall’s Mill” and more. Besides the music, Bill and his band also shared a lot of history about the canal period throughout Pennsylvania and New York. From Gettysburg, Dearest Home then celebrated traditional 1800s-era folk music, with an emphasis on Civil War-era and Appalachian folk music. Three of the group’s members – Margaret Folkemer on tinwhistle, Stephen Folkemer on keys and concertina, and Beth Folkemer on acoustic guitar and dulcimer – sing, with Chris Barnabei playing upright bass. Dearest Home demonstrated beautiful vocals and harmonies on numbers such as “Tiptoe Fine/Keep Your Feet Out of the Sand,” Stephen Foster’s “Nelly Was a Lady” and “Camptown Races,” “Ole Dan Tucker,” “Farewell Sweet Mary,” the logging song “Jimmie Judd” and more. Next was lunch at the nearby Lemon House, with music courtesy of Penn State Altoona associate professor of music Bonnie Cutsforth-Huber and her students, who sang more canal-era folk numbers. After lunch, entertainment resumed at the auditorium with the Jive Bombers performing several traditional folk music selections, before Grammy award-winning performer Dom Flemons played a variety of early folk, blues and country. Accompanied by upright bassist and fiddle player Brian Farrow, Dom – “The American Songster” – played banjo, harmonica, bones and quills on a diverse range of spirituals, folk numbers, Piedmont blues, country blues, original songs and more. And the day wrapped up with a traditional folk jam session, including members of all of the day’s performers plus audience members who brought their own instruments. This fun jam included renditions of old-timey favorites like “Oh Suzanna,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Monongahela Sal” and more. Canal Jam 2017 was a rewarding experience that entertained and educated participants about Canal-era history and tradition. It was fun to “party like it was 1839!”

Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Liv Warfield of Prince’s New Power Generation have been touring the country with a new band project called Roadcase Royale, and have recently been opening tour dates for Bob Seger. Roadcase Royale visited the State Theatre in State College in late September. The trio incarnation of Pure Cane Sugar started the night; singer/guitarist Kate Twoey, singer Natalie Race and Bob Hart on guitar; they demonstrated bright vocal harmonies on original numbers such as “Box N’ Nails,” “Crazy” and more. Roadcase Royale – Nancy on guitar, Liv on lead vocals, lead guitarist Ryan Waters, and Heart members Dan Rothchild on bass, Ben Smith on drums and Chris Joyner on keys – introduced their sound, merging hard rock with a rhythmic, soulful edge. Liv’s powerful voice took the spotlight early and often as Roadcase Royale introduced original numbers such as “Hold on to My Hand,” “Get Loud,” “Mind Your Business,” “Insaniac” and more. Several Heart hits made the transition into this new endeavor, as “Even It Up” received an R&B makeover, and “Alone” and “These Dreams” were converted into soulful ballads; the group also did versions of “Straight On” and “Crazy for You.” Nancy also introduced “The Dragon,” a song she wrote in memory of Alice In Chains’ Layne Staley. Roadcase Royale’s powerful sound was a hit with the State Theatre audience, and when calls for an encore sounded at show’s end, the group returned to perform two more original numbers to close the night.

I also saw JJ Grey & Mofro for my first time last month at the State Theatre. The Commonheart raised the bar high with their opening set of original brassy soul and R&B. Ten members strong this night, this Pittsburgh ensemble lit up the State Theatre audience with numerous songs from their debut CD Grown , led by frontman Clinton Clegg’s hearty, throaty, soulful growl. The Commonheart won over the State Theatre audience convincingly enough that they received a standing ovation. JJ Grey & Mofro then welcomed the audience to their world of southern-flavored rock, blues and R&B. Clad in suit and tie, JJ Grey immediately took charge of the audience with his colorful personality, vibrant stage energy and musical talents as he sang, played guitar and harmonica, backed by his five-piece Mofro cast. Their music was bright, often channeling a Memphis-type vibe and groove, and the overall musicianship and enthusiasm was infectious, stirring up some dancing and grooving throughout the theatre. JJ Grey & Mofro performed such songs as “A Woman,” “Every Minute,” “Brighter Days,” “Hide & Seek,” “Country Ghetto,” “Orange Blossoms,” “Ho Cake” (about corn bread), and a funky take on the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” to end their main set. When the audience called for an encore, the group answered with two more songs, “This River” and the title track to JJ Grey’s latest album, Ol’ Glory .

McGarvey’s hosted several major shows in recent weeks, including the first area visit of Saskatchewan, Canada-based folk and bluegrass sensations The Dead South in late September. A multitude of folks attended to witness The Dead South’s unique and edgy style and sound; rooted in folk and bluegrass, with some subtle touches of Canadian folk and darkish lyrical overtones. Singer/guitarist Nate Hilts, mandolinist/singer Scott Pringle, banjo player Eliza Mary Doyle and cellist Erik Mehlsen performed original songs such as “Dead Man’s Isle,” “The Recap,” “Banjo Odyssey,” “The Good Lord,” “Miss Mary,” their viral internet hit “In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company,” “That Bastard Son,” “Long Gone” and more. The Dead South kept the crowd riveted for the duration, and responded to encore demands with the song “Travellin’ Man” to end the show. But that did not end the music; after a short break, The Dead South took their instruments outside McGarvey’s front door and serenaded a gathered group of fans along the sidewalk! Nobody’s Heroes and Zach Wade & the Good Grief opened the night.

Former Ramones bassist CJ Ramone and former Misfits singer Michale Graves played together onstage for the first time early last month at McGarvey’s. The Legendary Hucklebucks, Railroad City Murder Machines and X’s For Eyes led off the show, before Michale Graves and his band tore into their set of high-powered punk and metal-fueled original numbers. Flanked by guitarist Loki, bassist Christopher Dean and drummer Tony Baptist, Michale demonstrated a clear, soaring voice and charismatic presence on tunes such as “Bedlam,” “American Psycho,” “Beginning of the End,” “Worlds Collide,” “3 Days Til Dawn” and more, along with Misfits favorites like “Crying on Saturday Night” and the set-closer “Dig Up Her Bones.” CJ Ramone and his band then took the stage, firing off a spirited blend of his own solo songs plus select Ramones classics. Opening with “Let’s Go” from his latest album American Beauty , CJ led the group on new numbers from the CD such as “Run Around,” “You’ll Never Make Me Believe,” “Steady As She Goes,” “Girlfriend in the Graveyard” and more. He and his band also celebrated Ramones favorites such as “Judy Is a Punk,” “Cretin Hop,” “Rockaway Beach,” “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend,” “Do You Wanna Dance” and “Blitzkrieg Bop.” The night’s most anticipated moment closed the show, as Michale Graves joined CJ Ramone onstage to sing lead on “R.A.M.O.N.E.S.”

After area musician Tim Homerski sustained multiple injuries in a bicycling accident, his friends from the community and music scene converged on Patton American Legion in late September for a special benefit show to help Tim with medical expenses. I missed early sets from Nag Champions and the duo of Joe Konior and Mellissa Vella, but arrived in time to see the latter half of Rust’s set, as they fired off a mix of hard-hitting classic rock and metal. Bassist/singer Mike “Griff” Griffiths, guitarist/singer Aaron Wolf and drummer Rick Rock sounded strong on renditions of Deep Purple’s “Highway Star,” Rainbow’s “Man on a Silver Mountain,” Iron Maiden’s “Flight of Icarus” and more. On an adjacent acoustic stage, Rob Sottile then anchored an acoustic jam as several musicians joined him on a selection of hits and classics. Acoustic Stew then performed, with show beneficiary Tim Homerski playing guitar and flute. Tim, singer/guitarist Jaime Dubetsky, drummer/singer John Homerski, bassist Bill Kibler and a guest percussionist presented fresh-sounding takes on classics from the Grateful Dead, Marshall Tucker Band, Doobie Brothers, The Band, Eric Clapton and more. Craig Fitzpatrick followed with his acoustic set, as he performed numbers spanning Del Shannon’s “Runaway” and the Beatles’ “Norwegian Wood” to Jethro Tull classics like “Thick as a Brick” and “Locomotive Breath.” The benefit ended with the debut performance of new northern Cambria County rockers Negan. Former Hi-Tyde drummer Mike Davis sings lead in this new project, joined by Bob Gray on guitar, Josh Yahner on bass and Damien Falatek on drums. Negan fired off two sets of powerful, mostly 1990s-era rock from Stone Temple Pilots, Rage Against the Machine, Live, Incubus, Soundgarden, Audioslave, Our Lady Peace, Alice In Chains, Queens of the Stone Age, Filter and more. Mike sounded strong in the frontman role, and Negan instrumentally was tight and prepared, making for an impressive opening chapter. Watch for future appearances on area stages. This benefit was successful, raising $1,500.

Other performances I saw in recent weeks included my first look at Hooversville-based family rock group Orange Fire during a late September show at Slammin’ Sams in Johnstown…Indiana County-based country rockers Long Road Home at Rocky’s Tavern in Johnstown…This Albatross as they filled in for Felix & the Hurricanes’ weekly Sunday night show at Altoona’s Black & Gold Tavern, as well as The Hurricanes themselves during another Sunday night…Centre region heavy rockers Quarterstick at The Arena in State College…The Band OZ during their weekly Sunday evening show at Hollidaysburg’s U.S. Hotel…Fyre and The Snipped, two-thirds of a punk/metal triple-bill at McGarvey’s…and I celebrated another trip around the sun last month with Ed n’Born – Ed Hofer and Sean Osborn – as they performed at McGarvey’s.

News and notes…This year’s annual Patched Together: A Day of Music to Benefit the Healing Patch will take place on Nov. 18 at Altoona’s Bavarian Aid Society, raising funds and awareness for Home Nursing Agency’s Healing Patch program; performers at this year’s event include The Sitch, Stone Bridge Blues Band, Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band, The Chrome Hearts, Greg Burley, Nag Champions, Zach Wade & the Good Grief and Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors…The third annual “Park n Rock” benefit concert for the Central Blair Recreation & Park Commission will take place Nov. 10 at the Bavarian Aid Society, and will featuring Jimmy Buffett impersonator Tom Watt “The Buffettman” and the Fruitcakes, along with special local guest “Cousin” Mike Wieland…A GoFundMe page has been established to help out former Ribbon Grass guitarist Jim “Chico” Mirkovich and his wife, who lost their home and belongings in a fire last month…Eric Ian Farmer is recording a live album; and recorded a live performance toward that album last month at the State Theatre in State College.

Please send correspondence and recordings to: Jim Price, 1104 S. Catherine St., Altoona, PA 16602. You can also e-mail me at jptheprofessor@gmail.com. And if you’re into social networking, look me up on Facebook or Google+. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!