By: Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers ’N’ Rollers! Last month began with a return of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs! The band founded in New York City in 2000 has been on hiatus the past three years. This past October they reissued their debut album “Fever To Tell” and to celebrate they reformed for three shows in Los Angeles, Oakland and New York City. It was an absolute incredible show at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on November 7. The band killed playing hit songs “Date With The Night,” “Zero” and the famous “Maps.” With all three events selling out, one can only hope Yeah Yeah Yeahs will plan more shows!

Legendary rock band Cheap Trick returned to the area for three shows within two hours of Harrisburg. The band currently touring their latest album “We’re All Alright!” which was released in June 2017. I was fortunate to catch two shows, both at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, PA and The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware. Cheap Trick have been around 44 years and have played over 5,000 shows in their history. They still truly rock, continue to make great music and are fantastic live with memorable songs “Surrender,” “Dream Police” and “The Flame.” Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Lastly, Scottish alternative band The Jesus and Mary Chain brought their ‘The Damage and Joy Tour’ to America the past month. They were most popular in the 80’s alternative scene with their noise pop / shoegazing music full of distortion and melodies. The band still revolves around the songwriting partnership of brothers Jim and William Reid. This year they released their first studio album since 1998 titled “Damage and Joy.” The Jesus and Mary Chain have released seven records in the past 32 years and were popular on MTV’s 120 Minutes with music videos “Head On,” “Never Understand” and “Just Like Honey.”

NATIONAL NEWS: Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist behind the hard rock band AC/DC who helped create such anthems as “Highway to Hell,” ‘‘Hells Bells” and “Back in Black,” died on November 18. He was 64. Young had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside. AC/DC were remarkably consistent for over 40 years selling over 200 million albums and created one of the greatest rock records ever in Back in Black, the world’s second best-selling album behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller. When Malcolm was diagnosed in 2014, his brother Angus said of his older brother’s dementia, “Malcolm is doing fine, but that he can’t perform anymore. It was progressing further, but he knew he couldn’t do it. He had continued as long as he could, still writing. But he said to me, ‘Keep it going.’“

Halestorm will begin 2018 co-headlining a tour with Stone Sour. Halestorm’s latest tour sold an average of 1,879 tickets per show with an average gross of nearly $56,000 per concert.

Rising hip hop artist Lil Peep, 21, died November 15. The rap artist was currently on tour and found unresponsive by his manager on his tour bus in Tucson, Arizona. Lil Peep’s debut LP, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 dropped in August, and videos for tracks including “White Wine,” “Benz Truck” and “the Way I see Things” have each racked up more than 4 million YouTube hits. No cause of death has been disclosed but Lil Peep’s social media pages are filled with rumors of drug overdoses and his Instagram feed included drug references frequently.

The Rolling Stones are still on top of the Global Concert Chart, with an average gross of $10 million per event following its “No Filter” European tour (14 stadium shows) and an average of 62,945 tickets sold per show. The top 5 include: U2 ($8.9 million), Coldplay ($5.7 million), Metallica ($4 million) and Lady Gaga ($3.4 million). Its also the first time Guns N’ Roses have been out of the top five since July but they continue to average 28,672 tickets per show, grossing $3.25 million. Roger Waters “Us + Them” Tour completed with a total of 756,189 tickets sold and grossed $92 million.

After 24 years, the traveling music festival known as Vans Warped Tour will put on its final full-fledged run in 2018. Tour founder and producer Kevin Lyman provided the platform to witness the rise of pop punk with Sum 41, Simple Plan, MxPx, New Found Glory and Good Charlotte. It also showcased rising artists: The Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, No Doubt, Eminem and Kid Rock Over the years, the festival sold an average of 11,961 tickets per show with an average gross of $339,405. Lyman will surely put together something special for the final outing in 2018. Dates include: July 13 Camden, NJ – July 26 Scranton, PA – July 29 Columbia, MD.

In just six days, Taylor Swift sold more than 1.1 million copies of her new reputation album in the U.S., which was released November 11 and followed by the announcement of her “reputation Stadium Tour.” The 10-time Grammy Award winner has racked up more than 482 million streams of the album. Swift’s first single from the new album, “Look What You Made Me Do,” smashed records with more than 10 million streams in one day, the most-streamed song in a one-day period ever. Swift is the only artist to have three albums sell more than 1 million copies in their first week of release. Tickets go on sale for the stadium tour on December 13, including a date in Washington DC at FedEx Field on July 10.

U2 will release their new album, Songs of Experience, on December 1. The legendary Irish band is also promoting their “eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE” tour, a counterpart to the 2015 tour of “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE”, which promoted the Songs of Innocence album. U2 will visit Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on June 13 and Washington DC’s Capitol One Arena on June 17. U2 headlined 50 shows in 2017 for its 5-month “Joshua Tree Tour” which grossed a total of $316 million.

UPCOMING SHOWS: Beach Slang Philadelphia TLA Dec 2. Morrissey Philadelphia Fillmore Dec 4. Joe Henry Sellersville Theatre Dec 4. Rick Springfield Annapolis Rams Head Dec 10. Reverend Horton Heat / Junior Brown Harrisburg HMAC Dec 12. Tommy Conwell Philadelphia JT Brewski Dec 15. Jeffrey Gaines Kennett Square Flash Dec 29.