Cover Story – January 2018 – Dan Stonerook

BEARDED ACOUSTIC BLUESY STORYTELLIN’ WITH DAN STONEROOK

By Jim Price

For the record, Dan Stonerook has a beard.

So it is appropriate that the Johnstown-based singer and songwriter describes his brand of music as “bearded acoustic bluesy storytellin’ music.”

Dan’s musical story began during his college years in the early 2000s. He would get into debates with several of his college friends about music; the friends (and particularly, their girlfriends) were into the ‘boy band’ groups of the day such as the Backstreet Boys – music that Dan largely dismissed as ‘junk.’ When one of his friends challenged him to make better music, Dan invested in his first guitar. Dan found playing the guitar a challenge at first, and switched to playing harmonica after discovering the music of the legendary Bob Dylan. But harmonica players were not in demand at the time, so Dan returned to learning guitar, began composing his own songs, and now plays both guitar and harmonica as part of his repertoire.

So what is “bearded acoustic bluesy storytellin’ music?” Dan describes it as his mixture of acoustic Americana and folk music, rooted in the singer-songwriter tradition. Dan says that his music draws comparisons to such names as Steve Earle, Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

Dan incorporates his personal experiences and observations, stories and blue-collar realities into his own distinctive, stripped-down sound. His creative process can begin either with a simple lyrical thought, or a chord progression generated while he jams on his guitar. His inspirations are real life and things he has seen and experienced. Dan is working on developing his craft of creating characters within his songs, protagonists around which song storylines can be created.

One year ago, Dan issued his first recording, a six-song EP called Ghosts From the Past . According to Dan, “It’s a personal album, everything is from my life.” He added that the recording shares his “…reflection on the area of Johnstown. There’s an angle where progress here is slow, and it seems that there is a thin line that people are afraid to cross, between remembering the past and clinging to it…And when you cling to it, you’re not gonna move forward, but remembering it will move you forward.”

On the disc’s second song, “Our Old Town,” Dan does not mince words about the past and future of rust-belt Johnstown and its steel industry. “It’s political,” he commented. “This situation, with it being local, I think it’s something that needed to be said. It’s one of those things where the whole clinging to the past – everybody seems to have this mentality that one big industry coming back is gonna save everything. It’s not there…Falling for false promises and things like that, and realizing that the mills are not coming back.”

Other songs on the disc include the opener “Confusion,” one of the first songs Dan wrote, which contemplates what path to take in life…the relationship song “Small Town Ten,” about a temporary love that was never intended to last…and the “Damn Right I Got the Blues…Blues,” offering the musical exclamation ‘I’ve had enough!’ after being used and taken for granted.

Dan recorded the EP in Blairsville, with Black Ridge guitarist Paul Chakot recording and producing it. The songs were recorded all in one take, and multiple microphones were positioned around Dan and his guitar to capture an authentic, live feeling. According to Dan, “I wanted a stripped-down sound; I wanted it as natural as possible.” The recording can be obtained at Dan’s live shows, and online through his Bandcamp, Reverbnation, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Dan maintains a live performance schedule that takes him from Pittsburgh to State College, and points near and between such as Clarion, Indiana, his hometown of Johnstown, Somerset and more. Last year, Dan traveled to Tennessee to perform, and he is open to more road adventures in the future, within a six to seven-hour driving radius. Presently, Dan performs every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Barrel 21 Distillery in State College.

On the live stage, Dan blends his original song material with select covers from a variety of artists. Dan’s purpose with audiences is to give them a good evening of entertainment through his musical storytelling. According to Dan, “I try to tell some stories in between songs, giving my background on music or my angle on becoming a musician and where I am as a musician.” Dan also covers songs from well-known artists such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young, but also from lesser-known names like Hayes Carll and Ray Wylie Hubbard. He tries to make the cover material his own, applying his own arrangements and musical persona to each selection.

Beyond his solo career, Dan has played bass for the past decade with Johnstown-based Johnny Cash tribute show Cash Through The Years. In this family-based group, Dan has performed alongside his stepfather, group singer and leader Bill Venet Sr., as well as his brother, guitarist Bill Venet Jr. (NOTE: Sadly, during the creation of this story, Bill Venet Sr. passed away on December 9 after a brief illness. A remembrance article about him follows this story.) Cash Through The Years presents music from throughout Johnny Cash’s career and its various phases, along with historical perspective about the timelines of Cash’s career, plus instruments and musicians who appeared on and recorded each song. Dan enjoys that historical aspect of Cash Through The Years, as well as the musicianship and strong chemistry he shares with guitarists Bill Jr. and Todd Schafer. The group has performed on stages throughout the state, and journeyed to perform in North Carolina last summer.

In addition, Dan owns and operates his own music store, Roxbury Commons in the Roxbury neighborhood of Johnstown. Dan began the store seven years ago as a section in his father’s variety store, and moved the store to its present location as it became bigger. Dan carries a variety of guitars, amplifiers and music supplies and accessories.

Dan’s future plans include a second album, which he plans to record this year. He will return to Paul Chakot’s recording facility in Blairsville to record the set, and Dan said the album will include a few electric twists. Dan is also in the process of assembling a band, and will continue to perform and get his music out to the world.

Dan is thankful for everybody who has supported him so far, and cites positive responses and the realization that his music has touched others as the most rewarding aspects of his career. Dan especially thanks Bill Venet Sr. for helping to get him up on stage to perform, as well as his mother, Dively’s Tavern in Johnstown with its weekly open mic night, Dave Distefano and Paul Chakot.

Make the resolution to discover Dan Stonerook’s brand of “bearded acoustic bluesy storytellin’ music” in 2018, by catching his live show or exploring his music online via his Bandcamp, Reverbnation, Facebook and Twitter pages.

OBITUARY: BILL VENET, SR.

Bill Venet, Sr. passed away on Saturday, December 9 after a brief illness. He was 63. Bill was the singer and centerpiece of the Johnstown-based Johnny Cash tribute act Cash Through The Years, which played throughout the state. Bill was a pleasant personality on and off the stage, and had a vast knowledge of Johnny Cash and his career. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and also owned his businesses, Bill Venet Lawn Care and Variety Depot. He is survived by five children and a brother.

Bill was the stepfather of Dan Stonerook, this month’s cover feature artist, and Dan played alongside Bill for ten years as the bassist for Cash Through the Years. “Bill was my stepdad, he helped me get into music,” said Dan. “He helped me cut my teeth getting on stage and playing. I don’t play much like the style of Johnny Cash…But he did help me along the lines, I started playing harmonica with him for a couple of shows here and there, and then went to play bass for him for all these years.”

Dan recalled Bill’s charitable spirit: “He would do anything for anybody. If somebody came to him who needed help with a benefit or something, he would donate his time and the band’s time, and we would go. It didn’t matter if we were playing for five people or 500…Whatever the cause was, if anybody needed help, he would be willing to give his time and talent to make sure people came to help whatever cause it was…

When asked about a favorite memory regarding Bill, Dan shared this story: “We played at the Marysville Lions Club this past summer. I was running late getting there and there was a radio station that had set up for a live remote. They had interviewed Bill, and Bill got his picture taken, and he was all excited because they had said they hadn’t drawn big crowds there for a long time, and they weren’t even thinking about opening on a Monday night. They had one of their largest crowds ever for any night, let alone a Monday, because they heard it was a Johnny Cash band coming. We were playing on the roof; it was a two-story building, and the stage was on the second story, and there was a concession stand underneath…While we were doing an instrumental, Bill went down to the crowd, and he was shaking everyone’s hand and high-fiving everybody that showed up and came…He was so excited about that.”

Regarding Bill’s lasting legacy, Dan said, “He enjoyed what he did…He kept building upon the band year after year. For the last two years, we had probably as close to the sound of Johnny Cash as we could. He was willing to go anywhere, play anywhere, and bring on anybody who wanted to play, who could help make the band better.”