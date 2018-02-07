Across the Desk – February 2018

By: Robin Noll



February – Millennium Music Conference month. It’s hard to believe that this is the 22nd year of the conference. Once again many musicians will gather together to network and learn and share their talent with Pennsylvania residents. It is always a fun and crazy weekend as we travel from one venue to another striving to see as many bands and musicians as possible. One way to make sure that we hear your music is to stop by our Open Mic stage from 11am to 5pm. Over the years I know those performances have persuaded my writers to go to the showcase later that weekend.

Whenever these conferences are held it never ceases to amaze me of all the work that goes into it to make it all come together. All the sound people, the waiters and waitress, the club owners that support the conference by allowing the bands to perform. It’s going to be a crazy fun weekend and if you didn’t do something for your honey for valentine’s day you can at least come out to a venue and enjoy some great music. Most places don’t have a cover charge, a few do, but it’s a great cabin reliever time of year.

Rachel, my beautiful daughter took the cover shot of Amanda and the Noise. She did a most excellent job. I guess taking sports pictures of kids is paying off. I don’t know what I would do without my Rachel. She does a lot to keep the magazine going.

My mind is drawing a blank as to what to write, there’s so many things I would like to say but it’s best at times not to say anything at all.

As usual there are a lot of schedules and music to enjoy this month. Jerryoke is happening at Double K Tavern on Friday nights, that’s quickly becoming the hot ticket on the east shore. If you like to sing stop by on a Friday and strut your stuff. One never knows who is in the audience,

Cliff’s Tavern is working frantically to get their doors opened for the Grand Opening on February 10th with Pentagon beginning the start of live music. Cliff’s was formerly Gullifty’s and is located in Camp Hill. The new owners are busy remodeling and getting it up to code. It’s going to be a great place to once again enjoy live music.

February 23rd is Kate Greene’s birthday, it’s hard to believe that she will be 18 and next year go to college! Hopefully she’ll go to Susquehanna University and won’t be far from me. If you get out to the MMC be sure to stop by our table and chat.

God Bless You and Keep You, may His face shine upon you and give you peace. Love you Whitey!!