Nationals – February 2018

Greetings Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! The new year has started off with some great local shows including the reunited notLebowskis at Harrisburg’s Zeroday, Jet Silver with Luv Gods at HMAC, Strangest Hearts at Zeroday and The Give Take at Fat Daddys in York. Look for future shows from these best bands of Harrisburg. The Give Take return with a free show downtown on March 17 at JB Lovedrafts. And Jet Silver are currently in the process for recording their second album.

The Killers brought their latest tour to Philadephia’s Wells Fargo Center on Jan 13. The band played the best of their recorded carreer over the course of twenty-three songs. Their new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ was of most focus as The Killers performed five of its ten tracks. Of course, the set included many hits “Somebody Told Me,” “Runaways,” “When You Were Young” and “Mr. Brightside.” The Killers are averaging 14,500 tickets sold per show with an average price of nearly $75.

The absolute highlight of January included two U.S. Bombs concerts in Philadelphia and Long Branch, NJ. The legendary punk band that formed in 1993 in Orange County, California are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a one-month U.S. twenty-three city tour. The U.S. Bombs play ‘77 style punk heavily influenced by bands like The Clash, The Ramones, and The Sex Pistols. It was fantastic to see frontman Duane Peters yelling his heart out and still being “The Master of Disaster.” Peters is truly an incredible artist and the epitome of punk rock – he’s the real deal, creative, no non-sense, a DIY ethic and true to everything punk. I feel very fortunate to have met Duane again, share words and express how much his music and everything he does means.

NATIONAL NEWS: Tom Petty’s wife and daughter recently released the results of his autopsy confirming the overdose was due to a variety of medications The Los Angeles coroner’s office issued its official findings, which confirmed that Petty had a mix of prescription painkillers, sedatives and an antidepressant. Among the medications found in his system were fentanyl and oxycodone. Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain, the family said, but he was still committed to touring. He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66. Dana and Adria Petty stated, “We feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident,” and added “Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications.”

Slayer have announced they will embark on their farewell tour this Summer. “After 35 years, it’s time to like, collect my pension,” frontman Tom Araya said. He spoke about his priorities shifting since he became a family man, although playing live still gave him incredible energy. “I like singing and just spitting that s–t out and convincing everybody that this guy is a f*ing maniac. It’s like action. You feel the lyrics and you show them with your facial expressions, your body expressions, your intensity – I love that s–t.” The tour also includes Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament and visits Santander Arena in Reading on June 4.

Britney Spears is bringing her Las Vegas show ‘Piece Of Me’ to the East Coast before heading to Europe. The singer’s four-year residency in Vegas sold-out shows since 2013 and was seen by artists including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus. The tour begins at MGM National Harbor near Washington DC on July 12 & 13 and includes a show at Sands in Bethlehem on July 17. Britney’s Las Vegas residency has sold over 17,000 tickets and has achieved a total gross nearing $137.6 million.

Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan (46) died suddenly at a London hotel. She was found with dozens of counterfeit fentanyl patches, a painkiller O’Riordan used in a suicide attempt in 2013. The singer had been struggling with mental illness, including bipolar and battling depression. She was in London recording, and died just “hours before” she was to record vocals for a cover of “Zombie” by metal band Bad Wolves. Former Judas Priest drummer Dave Holland (69) passed away while living in a self-imposed exile in the mountains of Lugo, Spain. Holland joined Priest in 1979 and compiled an incredible discography with the metal gods, playing on British Steel, Point of Entry, Screaming for Vengeance, Defenders of the Faith, Turbo and Ram It Down. The cause of Holland’s death is unknown. Former Motorhead guitarist Edward “Fast Eddie” Clarke (67) died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia. Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975. He was the final survivor of the band’s classic lineup with bassist Lemmy Kilmister and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. Kilmister and Taylor both passed in 2015.

Pearl Jam’s website briefly displayed some summer tour dates at U.S. baseball stadiums including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Safeco in Seattle, Boston’s Fenway Park and Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana. The leaked dates were soon taken down but it’s clear Pearl Jam is planning to announce a U.S. stadium tour. Frontman Eddie Vedder is a prominent Cubs fan having grown up in the Midwest. Pearl Jam did similar shows in 2016, including two nights at Fenway Park (sold out, 72,722 tickets), and two nights at Wrigley Field (83,478 tickets sold).

Def Leppard and Journey will hit the road together for a 58-city co-headlining tour this Summer The show features Journey closing half of the dates while Def Leppard will be last on other nights. “This tour is going to be a blast!” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said. “We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!” The two bands toured together in 2006 and sold an average of 13,308 tickets per show and the tour grossed more than $28.3 million. They visit Hersheypark Stadium on May 25.

The iconic, Frank Gehry-designed roof of Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. collapsed January 13th as it was in the process of being raised 20 feet as part of a $55 million rehabilitation project. The roof was on hydraulic lifts at the time of the collapse and no one was injured. It was a complete collapse of the entire roof over pavilion seats and the stage wasn’t harmed at all. Merriweather celebrated its 50th anniversary last summer and is one of the nation’s premier, historic amphitheaters with a venue capacity of 19,316. All shows are expectedly to go as planned this summer with no delay.

There is no talk of a tour, but the original members of the Stray Cats are reuniting for one performance in April. Guitarist/singer Brian Setzer, upright bassist Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom – burst on the scene in 1982 with “Stray Cat Strut” and introduced rockabilly to the MTV generation. The April 21 performance will be at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas at the Viva Las Vegas Car Show, that also features rockabilly legends Jerry Lew Lewis and Duane Eddy.

UPCOMING SHOWS: JJeffrey Gaines Harrisburg HMAC Feb 2. Jerry Joseph and Jackmormons Harrisburg Abbey Bar Feb 2 Steel Hellam Tourist Inn Feb 2. Brom Bones / Anthrophobia Lancaster Chameleon Feb 3. J Roddy & The Business Harrisburg Abbey Bar Feb 5. April Skies Lancaster Lizard Lounge Feb 9. Dirt Cheap York Fat Daddy’s Feb 9. The Jellybricks Harrisburg Savannah’s Feb 17. KIX Lancaster Chameleon Feb 23 & 24. Twindows Harrisburg River City Blues Club Feb 23. Harrisburg Millennium Music Conference Feb 22-14.