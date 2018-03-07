Cover Story – March 2018 – Smokin’ Gunnz

Smokin’ Gunnz – Deep Fried Southern Rock N’ Roll!

Cover Photo & Article By: Rachel Rocks



With over 20 years in the band’s history, Smokin’ Gunnz has become a premiere Southern Rock tribute act. Acclaimed for their ability to recreate the sound of some of Southern Rock’s most respected artists, the four members of Smokin’ Gunnz have road tested and honed their sound to a level of perfection that their growing legion of loyal fans have come to love and expect.

They’ve undergone quite a few member changes in 20 years, but no matter what happens, the music continues. The one original member of Smokin’ Gunnz is Bob Morris, the lead singer and drummer. I’ll never quite understand how he manages to sing and play drums at the same time, but he does it flawlessly. Mike Brady has been jamming on guitar with Smokin’ Gunnz for 12 years, he also sings back up vocals and on a few songs he sings lead too. It’s hard to believe Rick Marko has been banging on the bass for over 5 years already. He recently even gave up his headless bass, but head or no head, he knows how to keep the rhythm rockin. Zach Beers is the newest member of the band. He’s only been around for 6 months, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to rock. Zach has put in hours of hard work and lots of practice so he can fit right in with the rest of them.

With being a band for over 20 years they’ve obviously seen plenty of different fads with different music. Smokin’ Gunnz tries to play all of the songs they choose as close to the originals as they can. They not only play the popular songs that everyone knows either, some of their songs are the ‘B’ sides and deeper cuts from popular artists that you usually only hear when you listen to a full album, which is rare with today’s audience. Southern rock fans, (and they do have some hard-core southern rock fans) appreciate that. They still get requests for ‘On The Hunt’, ‘Gimme Back Your Bullets’ and other older tunes. That being said, not everybody has an appreciation for the deeper cuts they play. They keep getting requests for more ‘danceable’ songs, more songs that are better known, and more current songs and Smokin’ Gunnz are able to oblige and continue to increase their song list.

Since Zach started, and now that they have younger blood in the band, they’ve been learning some newer songs to reach the younger generation out there supporting live music. When I got to their practice spot to do the interview I was worried I was at the wrong place when I heard them playing Jason Aldean. They’ve recently had a few show at the Winner’s Circle, so they are learning some of the more requested songs to keep their fans happy. They’ve also been learning some of the danceable classic rock songs too. One thing they know for sure is they want to keep playing for 20 more years, and in order to do that they have to change with the times. You can’t do anything too drastic, especially when you have the vast fan base that they have, but when you add in a few new songs here and there, you can keep the old fans, and get some new fans too! Obviously with a band called Smokin’ Gunnz they are going to be sticking to their southern rock roots, so if you are a big southern rock ran, they are definitely a band you want to follow and party with.

Keeping with the grand tradition of the “Great Southern Sound” while planting a foot firmly in the future, the Gunnz have begun to carve out their own place in the long, proud heritage of this unique genre of American Music with the addition of their much anticipated original recordings. Mike is the main songwriter in the group, but I’ve been told Rick is contributing to the song writing as well. It’s hard to believe their self-titled CD ‘Smokin Gunnz’ has been out since 2014. Mike has plenty of songs he’s written, it’s just a matter of time til they can get all of the pieces to some new originals together so they can get back in the studio.

They’ve played a lot of great shows throughout their careers. One of the highlights every year is Ocean City Bike Week. The crowds down there are just enormous. There are so many people singing along, that their voices actually come through the monitors. They are lucky to be invited to play the Gettysburg Bike Week and the York Bike Week too. Since they are all bikers too, it’s the best of both worlds. They also love playing all of the local carnivals and venues that they can. They are lucky to have a great fan base that follows them everywhere. If you want to get Smokin’ Gunnz booked at your venue or private event, you can give Vickie a call at South Sound Productions, 717-832-6154.

The guys are very thankful for everyone that helps them make Smokin’ Gunnz what it is today. Vickie has been promoting them every way she possibly can, and booking their shows throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. Greg Hershey is the man behind their sound board. Having consistent sound at every show is so crucial and he helps make every show sound great. Looks are important too and Allen Stern not only does a great job with their lighting, but he also takes pictures and videos at their shows and posts them on their social media. Recently Bob also got his very own drum tech, Rick Grim. Rick has really made things so much easier for Bob and for the whole band. Firefly has been a great sponsor, everyone loves it when the nurse is handing out her “medication” at the shows. Last but not least they are very grateful for all of their fans that have supported them throughout the years by not only coming to their shows, but buying their merch and wearing it with pride!

Whether paying homage to the forefathers who blazed a trail before them or creating their own musical offerings, one listen to this group of seasoned professionals will tell you all you need to know about their dedication to their craft. They want to make sure everyone has a great night out on the town, enjoying some deep, fried southern rock n’ roll!