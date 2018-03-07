Nationals – March 2018

By: Eric Hoffman

Greetings Rockers ‘N’ Rollers! Last month brought three notable National artists to the mid-state. The Blues Vultures rocked Johnny Joe’s in Mechanicsburg in support of Nothingmen. Frontman, Ronnie 10/10 Younkins is most popular for his work with KIX but also does a tremendous job singing straight rock ‘n’ roll with his project Blues Vultures. The band locates in Maryland where they play most of their shows. Blues Vultures plays Cactus Flats in Frederick, Maryland on March 10th. Harrisburg native Jeffrey Gaines returned home on February 2nd for a record release show of his latest album “Alright.” The event held at HMAC appeared sold-out with the audience standing anywhere possible at Stage On Herr. It was a very special evening consisting of great new songs and shared memories of old Harrisburg. Gaines, who now lives in Philadelphia, has been commuting to Los Angeles where he recorded the album and also held similar record release performances. This album also marks Gaines’ first record in 15 years. J Roddy Walston & The Business also visited Central PA on February 5th to their favorite venue in town The Abbey Bar. The band currently finished a 9-city tour and will begin another 9 cities this month, supporting their latest album “Destroyers of the Soft Life.” Harrisburg has become a well-known place for J Roddy for the past 9 years when they held a free weekly residency for one month at the Abbey in June 2009. J Roddy plays Stage AE in Pittsburgh on March 31.

Live Nation and Hershey have begun to announce summer shows at Hersheypark Stadium: 5/25 Journey, Def Leppard – 6/2 Kendrick Lamar – 6/14 Harry Styles – 6/22 Zac Brown Band – 6/30 Stxy, Joan Jett, Tesla – 7/21 Kesha, Macklemore – 7/28 Lynyrd Skynyrd – 9/1 Fall Out Boy. And at Giant Center: 6/12 Tim McGraw, Faith Hill – 10/25 Keith Urban

NATIONAL NEWS: Ozzy Osbourne announced his “No More Tours 2” final world tour during a press conference at his Los Angeles home February 6th. The name plays off Ozzy’s 1992 tour, the first time he announced a series of farewell concerts. The world tour begins April 27th and will take Osbourne into the year 2020. The 70-year-old Osbourne insisted he’s not retiring from the music business, only touring, having “missed my family over the years.” “I’ll still be doing gigs and want to continue working on new material” he announced. The band will include longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

The Smashing Pumpkins are reuniting with three of the original four members of the band for their first full tour since 2000. Bassist D’arcy Wretzky still refuses to join the band. The band stated: “James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred.” The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour will kick off July 12th and visits Baltimore on July 27th and Philadelphia on July 28th.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are teaming up with Styx for a massive U.S. co-headlining tour. Tesla is also joining the trip as an opener. The outing kicks off May 30th in California and visits Hersheypark Stadium on June 30th. Last year, Styx sold an average of 7,038 tickets per show and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts sold 1,482 tickets when headlining.

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton won’t be joining the band on its massive “Firepower 2018” world tour because his case of Parkinson’s disease is progressing. Tipton stated “I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band. It’s simply that my role has changed. I don’t rule out the chance to go onstage … when I feel able to blast out some Priest!” However, the progression of the disease and how it affects his performance of the band’s more challenging material led Tipton to decide not to go on this tour. He asked Andy Sneap to fill in for him. Judas Priest commented “We also can’t wait to have Glenn with us at any time, any place on the road.” The “Firepower 2018” tour with Saxon and Black Star Riders, kick off March 13th in Wilkes-Barre, PA

Depeche Mode have added more dates to continue their “Global Spirit Tour.” There are a total of nine dates in 2018 to finalize North American shows. The tour, in support of Depeche Mode’s 2017 album Spirit, started in March that year and reached No. 6 on Top 100 Worldwide Tours chart. The band grossed $141.1 million, moving 1,565,573 tickets at an average price of $78. Depeche Mode visit Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on June 3rd.

Poison announced a spring tour which includes Cheap Trick and Pop Evil. Their “Nothin’ But A Good Time” outing will feature all original members of Poison. Singer Bret Michaels said, “The all original Poison is headlining again this summer. It’s going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high-energy rock and roll good times. I promise this will be awesome.” The last stop of the tour in June 24th at PPL Center in Allentown, PA Poison’s 2018 lineup is Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Rikki Rockett and Bobby Dall.

Sir Elton John, 70, announced his final global tour starting in September 8, 2018 with the first concert in Allentown, PA. Spanning more than 300 dates over three years, the tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” will allow the legend to properly say farewell to his global fanbase. “Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” John said. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.” Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, selling more than 300 million records worldwide. Since 2009, Elton John has grossed more than $553 million from touring and sold 5 million tickets globally.

UPCOMING SHOWS: Insane Clown Posse Reading Reverb March 8. Tommy Conwell Lancaster Blues Festival March 10. Buckcherry Harrisburg HMAC March 11. Judas Priest Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Arena March 13. The Menzingers Wilmington DE Queen March 14. The Give Take Harrisburg JB Lovedraft March 17. Eddie Money Greensburg Palace Theatre March 22.