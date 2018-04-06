CD Reviews – April 2018

MASTER SWORD – SHADOW AND STEEL (no label) Washington, D.C.’s Master Sword first came together in 2013, and issued a 2015 EP called Epoch . Former Lies, Inc. and Nitecast singer Lily (Taylor) Hoy joined the group early last year, and Master Sword has subsequently issued their ambitious first full-length album, Shadow and Steel . Lily, lead guitarist Corey Garst, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Matt Farkas, bassist Shawn Staub and drummer Andy Stark theme the album around the video game The Legend of Zelda. Music from the game inspires Master Sword’s blend of power and progressive metal music, as well as the lyrical storylines. As such, the lyrics might bewilder those not familiar with Legend of Zelda or its premise. But the album’s musical content and firepower ultimately win the day; lavish, dynamic classical metal song arrangements, topped with Lily’s operatic, powerful and majestic voice. Her presence becomes the focal point, and her ability to vary intensity between tranquil calm and explosive fury keeps the album exciting from start to end. “Behind the Mirror” provides the album’s charging, high-powered opening chapter, informed by the classic power metal traditions of Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. The anthemic “Let Me Show You The Night” showcases Lily’s escalating vocal intensity and towering vibrato. Master Sword crafts darker, deeper and lengthier opuses with “Tower of Stone,” the Dream Theater-toned “Kiss of the Flame” with its shifting melody and side journeys, “Beneath the Skin” and the funereal closer “Master of the Seas.” “Sanctuary” follows an unconventional, creeping melody that evolves into a powerful climax, and Master Sword gives the Zelda instrumental theme “Hyrule Field” a crunchy metal makeover. This band knows its musical turf, and their dynamic arrangements sound big and mighty, with guitar riffs, rapid fire solo work, booming drum beats and expansive keyboard fills bringing fullness and depth to their sound. The mix is crisp and full, bringing forth Master Sword’s full thunder and edge. Shadow and Steel is an impressive debut, and fans of progressive and power metal – whether Zelda enthusiasts or neophytes – will find plenty to celebrate here. (The CD can be obtained through the group’s website, www.masterswordband.com.)

LIZZIE AND THE YEEHAW GANG – ROAD TO HOME (no label) When Bedford County Americana musician Lizzie Yee and her group heard fans cheering “Yee-haw!” during their early performances, the group adopted the name Lizzie and the Yeehaw Gang. Now six “womyn” strong, Lizzie and the Yeehaw Gang have unveiled their first full-length CD, Road to Home , named after their 21-day cross-country performance tour last July which took them to Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. (As of press time, the group is currently wrapping up a west coast tour that has taken them to Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.) Lizzie on lead vocals and various stringed instruments, her daughter LiliBird Yee on guitar and stand-up bass, Sally Starflower on vocals, mandolin and hand drum, Jackie Kriner on vocals and guitar, Sandy Howsare on vocals and bass, and Karen Semanek on vocals, fiddle and snare perform a blend of Appalachian and traditional folk and bluegrass over Road to Home ’s ten tracks. Two of the songs are originals; the leadoff track “Gypsy Way” celebrates life on the road, while the title track “Road to Home” yearns to get back home from that life on the road. Lizzie and the Yeehaw Gang offer their rustic takes on vocal numbers such as the ever-popular “Wagon Wheel,” as well as traditional folk/bluegrass staples such as “Going Down the Road Feeling Bad,” “Nine Pound Hammer,” “Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms” and “Rough and Rocky.” The group also cuts loose on some instrumental numbers, including the traditional “Cripple Creek,” “Lorena” and ‘Dr. Banjo’ Peter Wernick’s “Armadillo Breakdown.” The group’s pacing is gentle and relaxed, resulting in a vibe that feels like a friendly back porch bluegrass jam. Lizzie sings with an authentic, old-timey Appalachian folk style, and the basic song arrangements allow all of these musicians to intertwine and shine on their respective instruments. Recorded, engineered and mixed by Lizzie, Sally and Karen, Road to Home sounds live and in the moment, with all instruments and voices sounding clear in the mix. Lizzie and the Yeehaw Gang celebrate tradition and exude an authentic sound and atmosphere with Road to Home , offering a pleasant, pastoral listen. (The album can be purchased through CD Baby and iTunes.)