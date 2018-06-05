Nationals – June 2018

NATIONALS

Greetings Rockers ’N’ Rollers! Thank you for continuing to read and support PA Musician with our new owner, editor and publisher Josh Noll ! It’s exciting to see what new ideas and changes Josh will make to keep PA Musician vital and a continued staple in the Central PA music scene. We look forward to suggestions and opinions from the readers and advertisers, to continue the progression of PA Musician.

The month of May began with The Martinis (former Martini Bros) hosting Cinco de Mayo at Johnny Joe’s in Mechanicsburg. The new three-piece lineup continues to meld, consistently improve and add more live shows each month. The Martinis next show takes place on June 29 at River City Blues Club in Harrisburg. Tsunami Experiment and The Ultramarines will provide support.

A highlight of the month was the annual visit to the music landscape of Los Angeles, California. A vacation consisting of iconic music venues; Whisky A GoGo, The Viper Room, Roxy, Rainbow Room. Also music sights; Michael Jackson home, Lemmy Kilmister gravesite, Jim Morrison’ apartment, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love home and Janis Joplin’s hotel room And caught some live concerts; Liam Gallagher (Oasis) and Richard Ashcroft (The Verve) played the legendary Greek Theatre on May 11. Royal Distortion (Barb Wire Dolls) play a free residency at the Whisky on Mondays. U2 brought their latest ‘Experience + Innocence Tour’ to The Forum on May 15. New Wave 80’s band Missing Persons featuring Dale Bozzio played the Whisky on May 18. And lastly, a show that really stood out, consisted of Sean Wheeler (Throw Rag) and the Reluctant Messengers and their Wednesday residency at Redwood Bar in downtown LA. A fantastic city exuding incredible live music every night.

NATIONAL NEWS Taylor Swift latest outing will dominate the biggest tours of this year. Her first three shows were 100 percent capacity sold out, moving 166,707 tickets and grossed more than $21 million. These numbers put Swift in select company that includes the likes of U2, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses. With 50-plus stadium shows, Swift could end up on a whole other level. Similar tours include: Justin Timberlake with an average gross of $3.32 million per show and 23,277 tickets sold. And Pink, with $2.35 million average gross and 17,556 tickets sold. Taylor Swift plays two-nights at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field July 13 and 14.

U2 will take over New York City’s famed Apollo Theater on June 11. Described as a “one night detour” from U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour, the band will be an up-close-and-personal with the venue’s 1,500-plus capacity. SiriusXM will air the concert on channel 30 following the performance. “New York City and the U2 band have a unique history,” Bono said in a statement. “The Apollo Theater is the heart of New York’s musical soul, and to finally be playing our songs on the same stage where James Brown begged ‘Please Please Please’ is not only a bucket list moment, it’s an incredible honor.”

Nine Inch Nails revealed dates for their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour. Jesus and Mary Chain supports, and fans will need to buy tickets in person at the venue the day of sale. NIN new album Bad Witch arrives June 22 and completes the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not the Actual Events followed by 2017’s Add Violence. NIN’s Trent Reznor isn’t a fan of third-party ticketing and wants fans to interact while buying physical tickets at the venues. Nine Inch Nails plays Washington DC’s Anthem on October 9.

Swedish DJ/producer, Avicii, committed suicide on April 20 using shards of a broken bottle to cut his neck and fatal wound on his wrist. The 28-year old EDM star struggled and was not made for the business machine he found himself in; a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Avicii retired from touring in 2016, but had been busy working on new music. His biggest ever solo show was in his native Sweden – two nights at Stockholm grossing $4.9 million and sold 69,725 tickets.

The body of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who had been missing for days was found by police on May 10. Hutchison’s band members had voiced their concerns that their lead singer had been in “in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.” There were recent concerns over his mental health and depression. Hutchison had hinted at committing suicide in his lyrics. In the 2008 song “Floating The Forth” he sings: “And fully clothed, I float away. Down the Forth, into the sea. I think I’ll save suicide for another day.”

UPCOMING SHOWS Longshot Philadelphia First Unitarian June 2. Depeche Mode Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center June 3. U2 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center June 13 & 14. Kurt Vile Lancaster Tellus 360 June 14. Street Dogs Baltimore Ottobar June 14. KIX Harrisburg Club XL June 16. U2 Washington DC Verizon Center June 17. Poison / Cheap Trick Allentown PPL Center June 24. Steven Tyler Bethlehem Sands June 24. Junior Brown Sellersville Theatre June 25.